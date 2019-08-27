Lundin Petroleum: Strong Cash Flows And Strong Growth

Introduction

Third time is a charm. After looking at Swedish Steel (OTC:SSAAF) and Kemira (OTC:KMRAF) in the previous editions of Focus on Europe, we are making one final step in Scandinavia for this month. Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) (OTCPK:LUPEY) is a large oil producer producing almost 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company’s low cost production base ensures outsized cash flows which are subsequently reinvested in further production growth. This, combined with the recently announced strategic deal with Equinor (EQNR), the ‘new Statoil’, makes Lundin perhaps even more interesting than before.

Lundin Petroleum

Lundin Petroleum is a Swedish oil producer producing its oil from offshore Norwegian oil fields. The company’s average production cost is exceptionally low, and this results in very high EBITDA and operating margins. This offers additional protection during volatile times.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Lundin’s main listing is on the Stockholm Stock Exchange where it’s trading with LUPE as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is 95B SEK but this will decrease to 80.4B SEK upon completing the Equinor transaction. The average daily volume is around 700,000 shares, for a dollar volume of in excess of $20M.

Strong results are protecting the 5% dividend yield

In the first half of the year, Lundin produced an average of 77,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its projects, resulting in a total revenue of $984M and an EBITDA of almost $812M. The EBITDA margin north of 20% is very impressive, thanks to Lundin’s focus on low-cost oil fields offshore Norway. The majority of the attributable production (around 80%) came from the Edvard Grieg oilfield where Lundin Petroleum has a 65% stake. That oil field is currently producing the black gold at an operating cost of less than $5/barrel and is the main driver of Lundin’s outsized cash flows.

The net income may look relatively weak (with a total net income of just $150M or $0.44 per share in the first half of the year) but keep in mind this is entirely caused by the high tax bill which predominantly exists of deferred taxes (due to the difference between the depletion charges and the residual economic value) so a large part of the taxes don’t even have to be paid right now, as you can see on the next image:

Source: financial statements

It’s only when you start to look at the cash flow statements you’ll realize what a cash cow the Edvard Grieg oil field is for Lundin Petroleum.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $755M and after deducting the fair tax bill and the positive contribution from working capital changes, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first semester was approximately $690M. Not bad, and it indicates the type of oil produced by Lundin was highly sought after as its received price was consistently higher than the market prices in the first half of the year:

Source: Company presentation

The total capex in H1 was $584M but this included the cash spent on the Johan Sverdrup capex and as the first phase is almost ready for production and considering Lundin sold a 2.6% interest in Johan Sverdrup to Equinor, the capex should drop very fast in the current semester and from next year on. In fact, Lundin is now guiding for a full-year capex of $785M after taking the effects of selling the small stake to Equinor into account. This means the attributable capex in H2 will be just around $200M and despite the lower oil price, Lundin’s free cash flow result in the current semester should be much higher (as the majority of the exploration and development budget has also been spent in the first part of the year).

The dividend is currently costing the company approximately $500M per year, but as Lundin will keep the dividend stable at $1.48/share per year (for a current 5% dividend yield, subject to a 30% Swedish withholding tax) and the share count will drop to $285M shares, the total dividend cost will decrease to just over $420M, creating additional financial flexibility.

The Equinor deal explained…

Lundin Petroleum announced an unconventional deal in July whereby it would repurchase and cancel a large part of its outstanding shares and this would largely be funded by selling a 2.6% stake in the large Johan Sverdrup oil field (which is currently in the development phase).

In a first step, Equinor has agreed to sell 54.5 million shares of Lundin Petroleum back to Lundin at 266.4 SEK per share for a total consideration of 14.5B SEK ($1.56B using the exchange rate when the transaction was announced). A good deal considering the Lundin share price was trading at almost 300 SEK at the time of the announcement, and Lundin is basically repurchasing approximately 16% of its own stock at a discount to the market price which should be a value-enhancing move on a per-share basis.

Source: Company presentation

In a second (simultaneous) step, Equinor will purchase a 2.6% stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field for US$962M in cash (and a potential additional US$52M payment depending on future reserve calculations). This $962M will provide Lundin with almost 2/3rd of the cash needed to fund the share repurchase, so although the companies explained the deal as two separate transactions, the bottom line result is that Lundin Petroleum will retire almost 55M shares by paying around $600M and giving a 2.6% stake in Johan Sverdrup.

An interesting deal. On the one hand, it’s a little bit sad to see Lundin Petroleum diluting its stake in Johan Sverdrup (which has gross resources of 2.2-3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent), but we should remain realistic: the 2.6% stake was valued at $962M which means Equinor estimates the total value of the entire Johan Sverdrup oil field at exactly US$37B.

This has two consequences: Applying the same valuation on the remaining 20% stake of Lundin Petroleum in Johan Sverdrup, Lundin’s market value in the project is estimated at $7.4B. Nothing to sneeze at. Secondly, there also is the opportunity cost. Lundin monetizes a small part of its stake now, and the 2.6% sale results in ‘losing’ 11,400 attributable barrels per day in Phase I and 17,160 barrels per day once the second phase will be commissioned at the end of 2022, but also means Lundin Petroleum will only have to contribute 20% of the remaining capex rather than 22.6%. I’d estimate the capex saving to be approximately $200-350M on an undiscounted basis.

… And the opportunity it creates

So while Lundin Petroleum may not have received top dollar for a project with a break-even price of less than $20/barrel, it does allow it to reduce its share count from 340 million shares to just 285 million shares for a net cash outflow of just $600M.

Additionally, the company can now focus on its own exploration and discovery programs as Lundin is pretty good at finding oil. In fact, it announced a new discovery at the Goddo prospect (60% owned by Lundin Petroleum) earlier this month.

Source: company presentation

Goddo is located just 14 kilometers south of the (already producing) Edvard Grieg oil field in the Norwegian North Sea, and the new discovery appears to have the same characteristics as the Rolvsnes discovery that was made a little while ago. As both the Rolvsnes and the Goddo zones are so close to Edvard Grieg, the plan is to tie both small oil-bearing reservoirs to the Edvard Grieg platform. The Goddo resource will be small (1-10 million barrels of oil) but Lundin appears to be very encouraged by the additional potential around this first discovery.

It doesn’t mean discoveries are guaranteed as Lundin also participated in several wells that did not contain any (commercial quantities of) oil. Five more prospects will be drilled later this year, but Lundin only has a minority stake in all of those wells.

Source: Quarterly report

Investment thesis

When investors think about European oil companies, the major companies like BP (BP), Total (TOT), Equinor (EQNR) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) usually come to mind first. A seasoned investor may also look at integrated players like Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY), Eni (E) and Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF) (OTCPK:GLPEY), but very few will look at other, smaller companies.

And that’s a pity as mid-tier companies like Lundin Petroleum have a lot to offer and are definitely worth looking into.

Other news from Europe

Just a few noteworthy news items this week.

French supermarket giant Casino (OTCPK:CGUIF) (OTCPK:CGUSY) is still working hard to clean up its balance sheet. The company is now eyeing an additional 2.1B EUR in asset sales. This follows a current asset sale program of 2.5B EUR which is supposed to be complete by the end of Q1 2020.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) will receive $5.3B in cash and $2.3B in Elanco (ELAN) shares after both companies agreed to merge their respective animal health businesses into Elanco. An expensive acquisition but Elanco expects to generate $275-300M per year in synergy advantages but the market may not be too impressed with the debt ratio which will increase to 5 times the EBITDA (including synergy benefits). It looks like Bayer is the winner in this transaction, as it’s selling its division at an EBITDA multiple of 19. The market isn’t impressed and Elanco’s share price lost about 10% since the official announcement although the $7.3B appears to be cheaper than the $9B that was previously rumored to be the price tag.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which currently has 920B EUR in assets under management, reported a positive performance in the second quarter as it generated an average return of 3% on both the bonds and equity divisions. Interesting fact: About 20% of the almost 300B EUR invested in debt securities currently has a negative interest rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNDNF, EQNR, TOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.