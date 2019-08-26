B&G Foods: A Double-Digit Yield With An Opportunity For Double-Digit Appreciation

Introduction

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is a packaged food company that went public a dozen years ago. Most of us are probably familiar with many of its brands, including Green Giant, Ortega, Mrs. Dash, Cream of Wheat and Back to Nature. Its business model has been based on growth through acquisitions, with those acquisitions funded by bond and equity offerings. And, over the span of those dozen years, the dividend has more than doubled to its current annual rate of $1.90. The recent share price of less than $18 places the yield at more than 10%.

The Dividend

The current 10-Q continues to reiterate the company's long-standing dividend policy:

Our dividend policy reflects a basic judgment that our stockholders are better served when we distribute a substantial portion of our cash available to pay dividends to them instead of retaining it in our business. Under this policy, a substantial portion of the cash generated by our company in excess of operating needs, interest and principal payments on indebtedness, capital expenditures sufficient to maintain our properties and other assets is distributed as regular quarterly cash dividends to the holders of our common stock and not retained by us. We have paid dividends every quarter since our initial public offering in October 2004.

(NOTE: The reader can choose to skip this paragraph, although it will explain why the dividend history listed on most web sites, including that of B&G, only goes back to 2007, and not the 2004 in the above 10-Q paragraph). When the company had its first IPO in 2004, it was called an Enhanced Income Security, or EIS, and the ticker symbol was BGF. Each EIS represented one share of Class A common stock and $7.15 principal amount of 12.0% senior subordinated notes due 2016. Another IPO occurred in 2007 for the separately traded shares of common stock under the ticker symbol BGS. For a while, both EIS and the separately traded BGS were listed, but eventually all of 12% Notes were called for early redemption, and the share holders of BGF were issued shares of BGS. Although my first purchase was the EIS, the specific dividend information provided in the following paragraphs refers only to the separately traded BGS stock issued in 2007, not the EIS which traded under the symbol BGF).

To be very clear, the main reason I purchased this stock not long after the IPO, and first recommended it back in 2011, was the income. That income originally consisted of interest on a 12% note and the dividend on one share of common stock. After the note was redeemed early, I continued to accumulate shares for the dividend which had always been attractive.

B&G has regularly paid a dividend on the BGS common stock since its IPO in 2007. After a year and a half at the initial annual rate of $0.85, the Great Recession "forced" a cut in the quarterly rate to $0.17 in late 2008, where it remained for 10 quarters. Since then, the increases have occurred at irregular intervals and the amounts haven't always been predictable. The quarterly rate went to $0.21 for three quarters, $0.23 for one quarter, $0.27 for three quarters and $0.29 for another three quarters. It was then increased to $0.32, $0.33 and $0.34 in consecutive quarters. It remained at $0.34 for six consecutive quarters before being increased to $0.35 for two quarters followed by a jump to $0.42 for three quarters and a further jump to $0.465 for six more quarters, ending in March of 2018.

It was then raised to $0.475, and the sixth payout at that rate will take place at the end of October to the shareholders of record at the end of September. To put it mildly, the intervals between increases over the past decade and the size of the percentage increases have varied greatly. It is also clear that the last increase was the smallest percentage increase since the dividend cut. Nevertheless, the current $1.90 dividend yields more than 10.7% on Friday's closing price of $17.92.

When yields on food and beverage companies - or any almost any company - rise to double digits, the market is expressing concern over the sustainability of the dividend. Surprisingly, most of the analysts don't seem to show quite the same level of concern. According to Seeking Alpha, B&G is followed by nine sell-side analysts, where one has the stock rated as Outperform, seven have it rated as a Hold, and one each have it as an Underperform or a Sell. Seeking Alpha has four authors that give it a slightly higher rating.

The biggest question for investors and analysts is most likely the safety and the sustainability of the dividend. On the recent earnings conference call, the following statement was made at the conclusion of management's prepared remarks by CEO Ken Romanzi:

In summary, we believe that B&G Foods' business plan remains intact and very attractive. As we continue to [maintain a] lean but nimble organization that can react quickly to various industry challenges, such as wide spread inflationary pressure, while we also create value through accretive M&A; while simultaneously returning excess cash to our investors through a healthier dividend; and share repurchases from time-to-time.

During the Q&A section of the call, the following exchange took place:

Ken Zaslow: Can you walk us through the capital -- the dividend opportunity? I'm assuming it's still in safe regards. But could you just take us a little bit through the cash flow and making sure that through the end of the year, we're in good shape there and there won't be any need for any capital raise or anything like that. Bruce Wacha [CFO]: Sure. So familiar question, and thank you for asking it. Dividend -- we're still committed to the dividend. Ken referenced on the call the longstanding commitment to the dividend. As people saw yesterday, our board reauthorized the dividend at the same level, and so pretty comfortable with that. And as far as the dividend coverage, based on the range of $305 million to $320 million for adjusted EBITDA, you're getting to $175 million, $180 million of EBITDA less cash interest, cash taxes and CapEx, to cover dividend of about $125 million.

According to the company's EBITDA projections that were reaffirmed following the Q2 results, there would appear to be enough excess cash flow to easily cover the dividend for the remainder of 2019. Despite that, the share price hit a new eight-year intraday low last Thursday. And, as Romanzi also noted, the company can still return "excess cash to our investors" through share repurchases.

While I'm typically not a fan of share repurchases, in the case of B&G where the cost of the dividend is so high, I'm more than willing to make an exception. The company's board authorized an extension of its share repurchase program last March and reset the limit to $50 million. Even borrowing funds under its revolver to buy back company shares makes a lot of sense when it can borrow funds at ~5% while retiring shares where it would otherwise pay out 10% in dividends.

Q2 Results Highlights

Q2 results were a bit better than expected, and the shares briefly rallied to a high of $20.68. There were portions of the report that were disappointing from my perspective, and other portions that were about as expected.

Clabber Girl Acquisition:

For instance, the company acquired Clabber Girl Corporation in mid-May, and at that time stated the following about the acquisition:

Expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share,

expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to free cash flow,

projects the business to generate approximately $70 to $75 million of net sales on an annualized basis, and

the purchase will be funded with cash on hand and a drawdown of the revolver.

The company management and I apparently have very different views about what constitutes "immediately accretive". As a result of the Clabber Girl acquisition, investors should have had an expectation that the company would increase its revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share guidance. Instead, the guidance figures from the Q2 earnings release included the following:

Guidance Updated for Full Year Fiscal 2019 Net sales revised upward to a range of $1.665 billion to $1.700 billion

Adjusted EBITDA reaffirmed at a range of $305.0 million to $320.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share reaffirmed at a range of $1.85 to $2.00

The guidance at the end of Q1 (prior to the acquisition) had been:

...Reaffirmed for Full Year Fiscal 2019 Net sales reaffirmed at a range of $1.635 billion to $1.665 billion

Adjusted EBITDA reaffirmed at a range of $305.0 million to $320.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share reaffirmed at a range of $1.85 to $2.00

Not only was there no change in the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share guidance, but the full-year revenue guidance was also less than what I had expected. During Romanzi's prepared remarks he stated that Clabber Girl added "to our net sales growth by over $8 million". Since the Clabber Girl acquisition took place in mid-May, that made some sense based on the following:

Revenue was generated in 1/2 of one quarter.

Total expected annual revenue over four quarters was expected to be $70-75 million, or $17.5-18.75 million per quarter if it were spread evenly over four quarters.

One half of a quarter should be $8.75-9.375 million.

Romanzi's statement about Clabber Girl sales being "over $8 million" for the second half of Q2 would fit that average range. This conclusion is based on the seasonality of the company's sales, where sales that occur in second half of Q2 tend to be below average. Q4 tends to generate the company's highest quarterly sales volume, driven by the sales around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Easter, which typically occurs in late Q1 to early in Q2, also provides a smaller revenue bump.

My issue is the revised annual revenue projection. Since annualized Clabber Girl revenue was supposed to be $70-75 million, and since the acquisition took place in mid-May, I fully expected to see the annual revenue guidance increase by at least:

7.5 months of ownership / 12 months x $70 million = $43.75 million

B&G's full-year revenue guidance increased less than that amount, only $30-35 million, suggesting that either the rest of the company's revenue is coming in below initial projections or that the management is choosing to be very conservative. And, for those that would argue that revenue does not spread evenly throughout the year, the fact remains that B&G's strongest revenue typically occurs in Q4.

I wasn't the only one a bit concerned about the performance of the Clabber Girl acquisition. During the conference call Q&A, the following exchange took place:

Karru Martinson: Just on the Clabber Girl acquisition. How much work that has to be done to integrate the business to see some of that sale start to drop down to the bottom line? Bruce Wacha: Sure, I think the key thing to remember with Clabber Girl is we bought a full standalone business that had all sorts of corporate and family owned cost embedded into it. We're very excited about the transaction, it's performing as expected. But our view was to largely run as it was being run before, which include some of the burden of those costs for a period of time as we work through the key [baking] season. And so that's the game plan and things are proceeding as planned.

Even if that was the way it was "planned", it doesn't really adequately answer the questions about the revenue guidance or why an immediately accretive acquisition isn't dropping down to the bottom line.

Green Giant Performance

Aside from the Clabber Girl acquisition, the Green Giant frozen products (the company's largest selling brand) showed solid growth, and even the Green Giant canned products grew as a result of improved prices and new distribution. Elsewhere, sales results were spotty.

Share Buyback

As noted earlier, I am in favor of the share buyback. Unfortunately, shares outstanding moved in the wrong direction during Q2 despite (or perhaps because of) the relatively low share prices during the quarter. At the end of Q1, there were 65,297,607 shares outstanding compared to 65,638,701 at the end of 2018. At the end of Q2 the shares outstanding had risen to 65,375,514, an increase of 77,907 shares outstanding. The increase can be tied to the annual equity grants to the company's board of directors, where, according to a series of early June Form 4's filed by the company:

Each non-employee director of B&G Foods receives an annual equity grant of approximately $130,000 of Common Stock as part of his or her non-employee director compensation.

That $130,000 translated to 5,731 shares (~$22.68/share) for each of the company's non-employee directors, or a total of 45,848 shares. In addition, there was also a restricted stock grant of 32,059 shares to Romanzi on his promotion to CEO. The two figures total 77,909 incremental shares, the same figure as the increase in the number of shares outstanding.

I would have preferred to see the company take advantage of the low share price and aggressively buy back shares, rather than sit on the sidelines, during Q2.

Additional Disclosure

As noted previously, I continue to hold a significant position in B&G due to the dividend. I also noted in a prior article that I would likely be buying additional shares prior to the earnings release, expecting to take advantage of an expected bump in the share price. I executed that transaction and subsequently sold that incremental position after the shares moved higher.

More importantly, while continuing to hold a long-term position for dividend income, I have also continued to actively trade shares around that core position, and could be expected to buy and sell large blocks at any time. While I expect to sell most of these incremental purchases, I may also choose to keep some of these positions while selling covered calls at strike prices of $17.50 or $20.

For those investors who want to play this investment in a more conservative manner, they might want to look into buying the shares and simultaneously selling long-term covered calls with a $17.50 or $20 strike price.

Summary

Following the Q2 earnings, and what I believe is conservative guidance for the remainder of 2019, I have become more bullish on the stock. I view the dividend on B&G foods as secure and continue to believe the market has priced in a dividend cut that will not be taking place. If I am proven to be correct, investors will not only have an attractive dividend yield, but will also see the shares appreciate significantly - at least 15-20 percent over the next year - as the market reaches that same conclusion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a significant long-term core position in BGS and am currently reinvesting the dividends. I have also written out of the money covered calls against a portion of my positions with strike prices ranging from $32,50 to $40 with expirations of January 2020 and January of 2021. I am also actively trading large blocks around that core position and can be expected to buy and sell additional shares at any time or write covered calls against my positions.