Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Show It's An 'Expensive' Discount Retailer

Discount retailer Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) currently has 1,745 stores between its Ross Dress for Less and DD's Discount brand concepts. The company operates with an off-price model offering "department store brands at bargain prices" that has been successful with the stock up an incredible 790% over the past 10 years benefiting from a shift in consumer spending habits away from higher priced traditional department stores which have faced a challenging operating environment since the emergence of e-commerce this decade. Ross Stores same store sales growth have exceeded the broader retail and apparel industry further adding to bullish sentiment in the stock. The company just announced Q2 earnings which were largely a continuation of the positive trends in steady growth investors have come to expect, although we point out valuation concerns as the stock has been bid up by the market chasing these trends. This article recaps the latest results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(source: FinViz.com)

Q2 Earnings Recap

ROST reported Q2 earnings on August 22nd with GAAP EPS of $1.14, $0.03 ahead of expectations and up from $1.04 last year. Revenues of $3.98 billion, an increase of 6.4% y/y, also beat expectations by $20 million. Same store sales growth of 3% was a slowdown relative to the stronger 5% rate last year.

ROST financial summary. source: Company IR

In the press release, management was overall positive on the results but did mention the impact of 10% tariffs on goods sourced from China as having a slight impact which resulted in an adjustment of the full year EPS guidance from a previous $4.38 to $4.52, to $4.41 to $4.50, a drop of 2 cents to the high end of the estimate.

“We continue to forecast same store sales gains of 1% to 2% for both the third and fourth quarters. However, given the recent announcement of 10% tariffs on goods sourced from China, including apparel and footwear, we have updated our earnings guidance for the balance of the year. CEO Barbara Rentler added, “If sales perform in line with this guidance, including a slight impact from the recently announced tariffs, earnings per share for the third quarter ending November 2, 2019 are forecasted to be $.92 to $.96, compared to $.91 a year ago. For fiscal year 2019 are now planned to be in the range of $4.41 to $4.50.”

The midpoint of this target if confirmed would represent a 5% increase compared to fiscal 2018. Looking ahead the consensus estimates see EPS growth accelerating 9.9% to $4.952 in 2020 and 11% in 2021 to $5.499. It's worth noting that ROST is now a dividend aristocrat with 25 years of consecutive annual increases to its dividend rate the last in coming in March when it raised the quarterly rate to $0.255 per share.

ROST Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The weakest point we find in ROST's earnings and outlook is a trend of decelerating same store sales growth. This is concerning considering consumer spending has been a strong point in the U.S. economy and the weaker trend here suggest same sales would face pressure going forward if the economy decelerates. For the first half of the year, same store sales thus far in 2019 grew at 2%, a slowdown compared to 4% last year and the weakest since 2014. As mentioned, the company sees 1%-2% same store sales growth in the third and fourth quarter. This trend is overall bearish in our opinion.

ROST same store sales fiscal year. Source: company IR/ chart by author

When looking at Ross Stores, it's important to consider The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in the discussion as both retailers have a similar business model of an "off-price big-box discount store" concept. Notable differences include the fact that TJX is a larger company with more than 4,300 stores versus 1,745 for ROST, and TJX has an international operation with stores in Europe and Australia. Separately, the 6% firm wide revenue growth for ROST is greater than the 5% rate reported by TJX this same quarter. On the other hand, TJX actually reported a higher "comparable" same store sales for the first half of the year at 4% y/y compared to 2% for ROST.

We notice however that Ross Store with a P/E ratio of 23.5x trades at a 9.5% premium to TJX's 21.5x P/E ratio. The spread is even larger considering EV to EBITDA of 15.7x for ROST, 20% above the 13.1x for TJX. This hasn't always been the case going back a few years when TJX in fact traded at a premium in terms of its earnings multiple as recently as Q3 2018. For reference, ROST's 10-year average P/E ratio is 19.8x.

Part of this premium the market assigns to ROST over TJX is based on ROST's higher operating margin at 13.7% in Q2 compared to 10.5% for TJX. Essentially, ROST is slightly more profitable and has a bit higher growth. On the other hand, we note that ROST's operating margin has dropped by a greater amount in percentage terms over the last year. ROST noted that the margin this quarter benefited from the "favorable timing of expenses that are expected to reverse in the second half.” The numbers are fine for what they are, but in our view, ROST's premium to TJX is excessive and unjustified.

One of the broader concerns we have is related to what could be a market saturation among current stores limiting the ability for further expansion. Ross management thinks it can grow its Ross store count to 2,400 and DD's to 600 for a total of 3,000 store in the U.S. as the addressable market. We think these numbers are too optimistic. We're not doubting the company can add to its store count from here but rather suggest that the major prime metropolitan locations have already been addressed and new markets will be those of less economic significance. A smaller than implied addressable market highlights long term growth concerns.

Ross and DD's Discount Store Count: source: Company IR

Any growth in Ross stores will come in addition to near 3,000 stores TJX already operates across the United States and view these concepts as similar enough that many of these locations end up cannibalizing each other. The same store sales growth in the low single digits, 2% in Q2 between the two companies are a sign of market maturity in our opinion. What worked in the last 10-20 years to drive growth may not repeat over the next decade. Our call is that the growth story for these discount chains have largely run their course and are near their peak. The current valuation multiples for ROST is too aggressive and suggesting there is significant enough downside for the stock if growth expectations begin to be reassessed and beings to under perform going forward.

Takeaway

There's a lot to like about ROST considering this is one of the leaders in the retail sector and a standout as a dividend growth play. Our view is that stock price over the past year has benefited from a trend in the market favoring "defensive" type companies among emerging concerns of an economic weakness. The result, in our opinion are shares have become excessively stretched in terms of valuation and don't accurately reflect the risks of an economic slowdown. We rate ROST as a sell, considering what we believe to be emerging weakness in same sales and a bearish outlook on the company's growth relative to expectations. Our near-term price target is $89 representing a forward 18x multiple on 2020 consensus estimate while a potential deterioration of the growth outlook would open to door for a more significant downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.