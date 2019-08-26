Yeti: Pets Will Bring It Higher

Yeti Holdings (YETI) is expected to deliver substantial revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing admirably in the following years. In my last article about the company, I compared the branding Yeti has with Apple's (AAPL).

Investing in the company presents a safe risk-reward proposition with minor downside and quite favorable upside potential, and as for its price, it is overpriced.

(Source: "Yeti: The iPhone Of Coolers", Seeking Alpha, March 1, 2019)

Yeti is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $2.4 billion and with sound financials. Drinkware - and pets - could be the critical factor that move the valuation to the higher end of the spectrum. While the stock has done an excellent job, it has a long way to go, and this is a great stock to hold.

Pets

The latest new incursion of Yeti is in pet products. While some might consider this sector out of the company's core, I believe it is an excellent way for Yeti to increase its revenue and explore new markets.

(Source: Yeti)

The table below shows the growth that pet expenditure has had in the US since 2002. Millennials tend to have fewer babies, and if they do, they do it later in life. Instead, pets are taking a more prominent spot in the lives of the young.

(Source: "Chewy: Every Dog Has Its Day", Seeking Alpha, June 20, 2019)

In a more central spot, pet owners give much more attention to their pets' needs and care. The Yeti brand is based on reliability, quality, and durability, as those are the top attributes of its coolers. If Yeti manages to imprint the same equity to pet appliances, it could grab a decent size of the market. The biggest concerns of bet owners are how durable the items are and whether they are suitable for their dogs.

(Source: Barkpost)

Another benefit of taking on the pets industry is that it is not R&D-intensive, at least for the sector the company is after. For some, it might be more logical for the company to go after fishing and hunting equipment, as those customers are the ones that started to buy Yeti coolers. However, taking on those revenue sources would likely require more R&D, different production processes, and while it might be easier to convince current customers to buy a Yeti fishing rod, the biggest win the company could have is for its brand to go beyond the hobbies and niche markets and into the general public.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth has a minimum and maximum of 12.2% and 12.4%, going with the assumption that R&D as a percentage of revenue is in the range of 0.5% and 0%, and projecting that G&A as a percentage of income is 29.5%, we have the following chart:

(Source: Author's charts)

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Yeti in the next couple of years, as the image below shows:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock.

(Source: Author's charts)

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the estimate is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 47% and at best overvalued by 4%. So, it is overvalued

(Source: Author's charts)

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of Yeti, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

(Source: Author's charts)

The risk profile shows there is a 10.33% probability that Yeti will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 6%.

Six percent is a very decent number that reflects the company's value proposition. If Yeti finds a way to expand its revenue sources by taking advantage of its brand and core business and without overdiversifying, the number could improve with time.

Conclusions

Pets items could deliver a significant result for the company and move the price considerably. Even if this doesn't happen, the core business of Yeti is favorable, and despite the current price, it is within a reasonable range.

The stock overpricing is not high enough to represent a significant risk for current holders or to signal that it is time to take profits.

Betting on the pets sector is smart, but it is not enough. The company has to prove it can leverage its brand in other areas, expand its revenue sources and customer base, and transform itself from a very reputable, niche brand to a well-recognized brand worldwide.

Given the extraordinary growth in revenue that Yeti has shown in the past, the satisfying financials and the quaint level of debt that the company has, it might be the right time to get a good stock, even if it is at a high price. As the Oracle of Omaha said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YETI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.