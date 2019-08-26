AcelRx's Dsuvia Launch Just Isn't Enough To Justify Its Growth Premiums

Company Thesis

While there are over 50 million visits to U.S. hospitals for acute pain each year, AcelRx's (ACRX) new DSUVIA launch in Q12019 has only managed to capture $2.4 million in sales at its trailing two-quarter run-rate annualized. Current standards for acute pain management such as IV morphine/fentanyl are just as competent as DSUVIA, DZUVEO, and ZALVISO at just a fraction of its cost. Sublingual delivery of sufentanil poses little significance in surgical settings and cancer treatment due to the synergistic use of anesthesia along with painkillers. Nonetheless, this method of delivery has applications during military conflicts where timely treatment of gunshot wounds/trauma on a mass scale is of the essence. With the last R&D contract with the Dept. of Defense expiring in February 2019, however, few catalysts exist to lift off share prices. The stock is cheap enough that any sales in the eight figures can justify its valuation, but just doesn't have enough momentum for it to reach there. Luckily, ACRX's products are only administered in hospital/combat settings by medical professionals and should steer clear of any negative publicity with regards to the opioid crisis.

Table of Contents

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors

DSUVIA Launch

On first appearance, DSUVIA may possess significantly more rapid onsets of pain relief versus traditional opiates. Once adjusted for axial differences in graphical representation, however, it is clear the threshold for analgesia occurs at roughly the same time (t ~ 0.5 hr) as IV morphine. While sufentanil is undoubtedly 5 to 10 times more potent than fentanyl, the latter is already 50 to 100 times more effective than morphine. If a simple morphine injection is able to satisfy post-surgical or cancer patients in terms of analgesia, then there isn't any reason for fentanyl to not be effective as well, and at a fraction of the cost for DSUVIA. The rate of administrative error is roughly 400 per 10,000 for traditional opiates, and virtually non-existent in clinical trials of sublingual sufentanil. This is probably one of the only two saving graces for DSUVIA, the other being the fact that it is easily administrated on the battlefield. Combat medics would save precious time by replacing needle injections with sublingual delivery mechanisms. With that said, however, the company's contract with the Dept. of Defense expired on February of this year without renewal. With less than 2 million in sales six months after launch, the outlook isn't good for this drug, and is compounded by a major risk factor discovered after commercialization.

Post-Marketing Experience

After commercialization, DSUVIA has encountered several serious adverse events not discovered during its NDA submission. Out of the four SAEs, the most serious one in the opinion of the author lies with Anaphylaxis. Serious, life-threatening allergic reactions to the drug goes directly against its safety profiling and may cause DSUVIA to receive a label restriction or force the company to spend 8-9 figures in new clinical trials to assess potential solutions. On the bright side, the rest of the post-marketing events are easily manageable. For starters, androgen deficiency can be treated with Testosterone Replacement Therapy for just $10-20 per week. Second, adrenal insufficiency is not as relevant to patients due to its effects only erupting after greater than one month of use. This is because DSUVIA is mostly used in acute, sudden pain onsets (i.e. on the battlefield, hospital ER, etc.) and rarely would be taken in a prolonged duration. Lastly, while serotonin syndrome is devastating, it only occurs when DSUVIA is used in synergy with serotonergic drugs, and should not warrant any material changes to its label to reflect this matter.

Key Research

DZUVEO

DZUVEO (DSUVIA) is being marketed outside of the United States as yet another opioid medication used to treat chronic pain in adults post-surgery. The drug contains a 30 mcg sublingual formulation of sufentanil as its main API just like DSUVIA, and largely suffers the same problems as its counterpart. One study examining DZUVEO's efficacy demonstrated a reduction of 26 points on a SPID12 scale in 163 patients who had undergone abdominal surgery versus 13 points for placebo. While these reductions from the baseline are impressive, it is important to note the study was constructed against dummy treatments, and not against other IV opiates. Hence, there is little color whether or not DZUVEO can actually perform better than generic fentanyl or other standards of pain mitigation. While DSUVIA addresses an unmet medical need in settings involving acute pain onset, the widespread use of IV fentanyl/morphine post-surgery shows patients simply aren't demanding the same efficiency and magnitude of pain relief as what sublingual sufentanil is able to deliver. The author estimates at best, 7-8 figures in peak sales will be derived from DSUVIA/DZUVEO just as with any other generic opiate, unless the company receives a bulk order from the Dept. of Defense.

ZALVISO

ZALVISO is a 15 mcg formulation of sufentanil delivered sublingually through a non-invasive route via a pre-programmed, patient-controlled analgesia. In a pivotal clinical study, the drug established 100% patient satisfaction in pain relief with very little errors in administration unlike its IV counterparts. It is essentially 1/2 of what DSUVIA is able to deliver with a slight twist in terms of the financials. The royalty rights to the drug were sold to PDL/Grunenthal in 2015 for over $65 million, with ACRX owning only 25% of this cash flow stream. This spin-off was probably for the best as it prevents cannibalization of revenues from competition between the 30 mcg and 15 mcg formulations, and infused ACRX with much needed cash for its operations.

Burn Rate

ACRX has over $90 million in cash and short-term investments; about $23 million in long-term debt, and is running at an operating loss run rate of $72 million per year. This puts the company's net debt position at about the same as its estimated annual loss, giving ACRX until July 2020 to grow its new product launches to delay an equity infusion. If an equity dilution is required by then, dividing the company's market cap of $180 million by its estimated annual loss yields a whopping -40% stock offering required to keep the company in business for another year. Moreover, clinical retrials in the 8-9 figure range may be needed for Anaphylaxis caused by prescriptions of DSUVIA. Fortunately, patents covering DSUVIA/DZUVEO do not expire until 2027-2030. This gives the company over 10 years' time to find launch partners, cut back expenses, and grow its portfolio to its peak.

Summary

The main reward of this company lies with the potential for DSUVIA to generate just $10 million or more in sales to justify its valuation for a small-cap pharmaceuticals company. After all, this is a company with an enterprise value of just little over $90 million. On the other hand, post-marketing experience with DUSVIA revealed serious risk factors as to keep retrials on the table. ACRX is simply ill-equipped to handle 8-9 figures in potential R&D costs to justify the safety of DSUVIA. Moreover, both DSUVIA/DZUVEO are operating in hypercompetitive environments for acute pain where the low cost of IV fentanyl/morphine can easily offset the improvements in administration errors for the sublingual formulation. Rapid and effective pain relief is really a niche market specified to battlefield applications (and perhaps limited application in car accidents), and ACRX has not seen its defense contract renewed. Nonetheless, the author hopes ACRX succeeds as valuation remains far too low for lucrative a short idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.