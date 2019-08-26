2 Major Factors Affecting Oil Price

Oil prices (USO) are about to go down, as there are two major factors that are acting against it. Even in my earlier article in 2018, I had stated that oil prices will fall in the near future. The cyclicality of oil prices, rising U.S oil production, high crude oil inventories and supply-demand lag were the main reasons behind my earlier opinion. WTI and Brent were then trading at $60.98 and $64.86 respectively.

Investors must note that WTI and Brent are currently trading at much lower levels, at $55.86 and $60.42 respectively. This shows that my prediction was correct. Although oil prices have been trending upwards in the last few days (supported by positive inventory data and some geopolitical events), let me present a case that indicates where oil prices will be headed in the coming time!

Image Source: EIA

U.S oil production is increasing at an alarming rate

When supply outstrips demand, price of that commodity is bound to fall. The markets are fully aware that rising U.S oil production is one factor that affects global oil supplies in a major way. There are no two guesses on what happens if this oil production keeps increasing at an alarming rate. The U.S is currently the world’s largest producer for both crude oil and natural gas. And, as per the latest report published by U.K-Based Global Witness, almost 61% of the new global oil and gas production is set to come from the U.S. According to this report, by 2029, new oil and gas fields based in the U.S will produce almost twice of what Saudi Arabia is producing today! This is indeed a worrying trend for those who expect oil prices to increase in the coming time.

Oil prices are highly reactive to geopolitical tensions and uncertainties

Oil prices are volatile. Whether it is an issue pertaining to Iran sanctions, the U.S-China trade war or an attack on Nigeria’s oil and gas installations, there are several geopolitical factors that have a considerable effect on oil prices and its volatility. Although I do agree that a lot of these geopolitical factors result in an increase in prices, the bigger ones are those putting downward pressure on prices.

Just take an example of the ongoing U.S.–China trade war. Oil prices plunged by more than 7% on August 1, 2019, after the U.S. announced its new set of tariffs on China. President Trump decided to levy a tariff of 10% on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting September 1st. But this is not where the story ends. It must be noted that China, the world’s biggest crude oil buyer, is also one of the biggest buyers of the U.S.-based crude oil. As expected, China reduced its U.S.-based crude oil imports immediately after the trade war started. This clearly shows that the ongoing trade war can easily increase the global crude oil supplies, something that will go against the prices in near future.

Takeaway for investors

Looking at the latest report from the Energy Information Administration, I can see a weekly drop of 2.7 million barrels in the U.S. commercial crude oil inventories. This drop comes after two weeks of successive inventory buildups. Besides, oil prices surged on Monday after reports of a drone attack at Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas field by Houthi Rebels. One of the geopolitical factors supporting oil price.

Image Source: EIA

However, I quickly turn bearish when I look at the rising U.S crude oil production. According to the EIA, the U.S crude oil production increased by a record 17% in 2018, and has been increasing consistently over the last three years (refer the above figure). And then, there are reports that the U.S. may produce almost twice of what the Saudis are pumping today (by 2029).

At a time when agencies like the International Energy Agency and the Energy Information Administration have lowered their global oil demand growth forecasts, I consider the U.S. crude oil production growth and US-China trade war to be the biggest bearish factors for oil prices. With this, I expect WTI to remain in the range of $52-$57 per barrel in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.