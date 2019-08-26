Annaly Capital's BV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 20 mREIT Peers - Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 8/23/2019), and updated price target for NLY is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 6/30/2019. This includes NLY’s projected performance during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019).

Providing sector-wide metrics allows readers to better understand which mREIT companies will likely outperform (or underperform) peers during specific types of interest rate environments.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to twenty mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within three tables. Table 1 will compare NLY’s MBS/investment composition, recent leverage, hedging coverage ratio, BV, and economic return (loss) to the twenty mREIT peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to BV analysis using stock prices as of 8/23/2019. Table 2 will show a quarterly compositional analysis of NLY’s agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio while Table 3 will show the company’s recent hedging coverage ratio over the past two quarters.

This article also discusses the importance of understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios in light of recent events that have occurred. This includes a BV projection as of 8/23/2019. Providing NLY’s CURRENT BV projection (as of 8/23/2019) has a heightened level of importance this quarter due to the volatile relationship between MBS/investment and derivative instrument valuation fluctuations during the first half of the third quarter of 2019.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY versus its mREIT peers at periodic intervals. Understanding the characteristics of a company’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis is a good “starting point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the twenty mREIT peers: 1) leverage as of 6/30/2019; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2019; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2019. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and updated price target for NLY will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article. This includes providing a list of the mREIT stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

Overview of Several Classifications within the mREIT Sector:

I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. It should be noted in light of several recent acquisitions and certain changes in overall investment strategies, some mREIT companies have begun to have minor portfolios outside each entity’s main concentration. However, I have continued to group certain mREIT companies in each entity’s main classification for purposes of this article. Some market participants (and even some mREIT companies) have different classifications when compared to Table 1. Some market participants/companies base classifications on the percentage of capital deployed in each entity’s investment portfolio. However, my preference is to base a company’s classification on the monetary “fair market value” (“FMV”) of each underlying portfolio (which, for a fact, is what drives valuation fluctuations). In my professional opinion, there is no “uniform” methodology when it comes to classifying mREIT companies but more of an underlying preference. Readers should understand this as the analysis is presented below.

I believe this has heightened importance in light of some other sector articles that have been recently published. For instance, there was a recent article on two mREIT peers (one I classify as a fixed-rate agency mREIT and one as a multipurpose mREIT). This contributor stated each company’s investment portfolios were very similar (not going to “call out”/link this specific article for professional courtesy). However, as readers look over the data I provided within Table 1, I believe there is direct, FACTUAL support why I believe this recent article had at least one notable “misnomer” which ultimately led to confusion by many readers (since many reached out to me both publicly and privately). Simply put, while these two mREIT peers invest in similar assets from a “top-line”/general standpoint, each company as of 6/30/2019 had a modest-notable difference in investment composition, leverage, and risk management strategies (this notion has not changed since I began covering each respective mREIT). These are three key factors which lead to differences in both valuation fluctuations and earnings in any given quarter.

I will give one brief example. Using Table 1 below as an example, as of 6/30/2019 the fixed-rate agency mREIT mentioned in this recent article had an 83% allocation towards fixed-rate agency MBS when based on FMV. In comparison, the multipurpose mREIT mentioned in this recent article only had a 12% allocation towards fixed-rate agency MBS as of 6/30/2019. Simply put, this is a notable difference. Different types of MBS/investments have different drivers of price changes and underlying risks. I try to be as precise as possible when classifying MBS/investment portfolios and market participants should not “group” different asset classes together (even if they could be perceived as fairly “similar”). In the end, this leads to less accuracy when it comes to both valuation fluctuations and earnings projections. I am merely pointing this factual data out to help readers/other contributors have a better understanding of this sector as a whole which ultimately leads to less confusion.

First, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments consist of commercial/residential MBS, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”), and agency debentures for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises/entities (“GSE”). Since these investments typically have higher durations versus most other investments within the broader mREIT sector, companies within this classification typically utilize higher hedging coverage ratios in times of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) are currently classified as a fixed-rate agency mREIT. Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

Second, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in variable-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments generally are commercial/residential MBS for which the principal and interest payments are also guaranteed by a GSE. More specifically, variable-rate MBS generally consist of adjustable-rate mortgages(“ARM”) that have varying interest rate reset periods. ARM holdings are usually classified together based on each security’s average number of months to coupon reset. This is also known as the security’s “months-to-roll”. This is a typical indicator of asset duration which helps identify each security’s price sensitivity to interest rate movements. If a security’s months-to-roll is high, then this type of investment can also be described as a hybrid ARM holding. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) are currently classified as a variable-rate agency mREIT.

Third, there are mREIT companies who earn varying portions of income from investing in agency MBS holdings, non-agency MBS holdings, other securitizations, and non-securitized debt investments. This type of company is known as a “hybrid” mREIT. In regards to non-agency MBS, this includes (but is not limited to) Alt-A, prime, subprime, and re/non-performing loans where the principal and interest are not guaranteed by a GSE. Since there is no “government guarantee” on the principal or interest payments of non-agency MBS, coupons are generally higher when compared to agency MBS of a similar maturity. However, borrowing costs (including repurchase agreements) for these specific investments are also higher (no government guarantee; credit risk). Due to the subtle yet identifiable differences between agency and non-agency MBS, I like to differentiate between an agency and a hybrid mREIT company. Since there is credit risk when it comes to non-agency MBS, leverage ratios are typically lower when investing in these securitizations when compared to agency MBS (even when credit risk remains low). Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) (converted to a REIT in 2019); Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) are currently classified as a hybrid mREIT.

It should be noted as of 6/30/2019, both DX and TWO had a high percentage of each company’s investment portfolio in agency MBS. Both percentages are above historical averages due to the recent positive valuation fluctuations of agency MBS and the use of additional leverage to try and counter recent net interest spread narrowing. If each company’s investment portfolio remains relatively unchanged over the next several quarters (on a percentage basis), I would likely reclassify each company to an agency mREIT.

Finally, there are mREIT companies that invest in (but are not limited to) a combination of agency MBS, non-agency MBS, other mortgage-related investments, non-securitized debt investments (including multifamily and commercial loans), and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”). I believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) should currently be classified as a “multipurpose” mREIT. Since BXMT and GPMT had 96% and 98% of its investment portfolio in variable-rate debt as of 6/30/2019, respectively, these companies currently do not need to utilize a high hedging coverage ratio (some could even argue to not have derivative instruments in place; if anything perhaps “contra” hedges to counter a drop in rates/yields). The same can be said about NRZ (to a lesser degree) who currently has a majority of the company’s investment portfolio in MSR and MSR-related investments which act as an “indirect” hedge (the same can be said regarding interest only [IO] and inverse interest only [IIO] securities). Indirect hedges are not calculated within each company’s hedging coverage ratio; not the main purpose of these investments. As I have correctly pointed out, these investments actually benefit, from a valuation standpoint, in a rising interest rate environment as prepayment risk (and in a majority of scenarios credit risk) decreases while there is an increase in projected future discounted cash flows (and vice versa). Now let us start the comparative analysis between NLY and the twenty mREIT peers.

Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how NLY compares to the twenty mREIT peers in regards to the metrics stated earlier.

Table 1 – Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s BV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on NLY and the twenty mREIT peers (see each corresponding column): 1) MBS/investment portfolio composition as of 6/30/2019 (new public metric provided to readers and contributors for additional insight/understanding); 2) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 6/30/2019; 3) “at-risk” (on- and off-balance sheet; total) leverage ratio as of 6/30/2019; 4) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2019; 5) BV per share at the end of the first quarter of 2019; 6) BV per share at the end of the second quarter of 2019; 7) BV per share change during the second quarter of 2019 (percentage); 8) economic return (loss) during the second quarter of 2019 (percentage); 9) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 10) stock price as of 8/23/2019; 11) 8/23/2019 premium (discount) to BV per share at the end of the second quarter of 2019 (percentage); and 12) 8/23/2019 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation.

Analysis of NLY:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 6/30/2019 NLY’s investment portfolio consisted of 89% and 3% fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings, respectively (based on FMV). When compared to 3/31/2019, NLY’s percentage of fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS increased 3% and decreased (1%), respectively. NLY also continued to invest in non-agency MBS and non-MBS holdings which accounted for 8% of the company’s investment portfolio balance as of 6/30/2019. This included NLY’s investments in commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, middle market (“MM”) lending, seniors housing, and MSRs. This percentage was also unchanged when compared to the end of the prior quarter. This percentage was a decrease of (2%) when compared to the end of the prior quarter.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, when excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” (non-recourse debt), NLY had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 7.2x while the company’s at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position, was 7.6x as of 6/30/2019. NLY had an on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratio of 6.1x and 7.0x as of 3/31/2019, respectively. As such, NLY increased both the company’s on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage during the second quarter of 2019. NLY increased the company’s investment portfolio by approximately $15 billion during the second quarter of 2019 (which increases leverage through additional borrowings) while management only very slightly increased its capital base by issuing approximately 8 million new shares of common stock to finance these new purchases.

As of 6/30/2019, NLY had the third lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio when compared to the seven other agency mREIT peers within this analysis. Management has implied NLY had a fairly “defensive posture” in regards to leverage during 2017-2018 due to the risk of widening spreads/lower MBS prices as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) dictated future monetary policy (in particular, the Federal [“Fed”] Funds Rate and the Fed Reserve’s non-reinvestment of U.S. Treasuries and agency MBS). However, with the FOMC’s more “dovish” rhetoric in 2019 regarding U.S. monetary policy over the foreseeable future, I previously correctly anticipated NLY would begin to increase leverage which has been consistent with recent agency mREIT sector trends as net spreads have narrowed.

NLY had a BV of $9.67 per share at the end of the first quarter of 2019. NLY had a BV of $9.33 per share at the end of the second quarter of 2019. This calculates to a quarterly BV decrease of ($0.34) per share or (3.52%). When including NLY’s quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the company had an economic loss of ($0.09) per share or (0.93%) for the second quarter of 2019.

As disclosed to readers in prior mREIT articles (as it was occurring during the quarter), a notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. In other words, basically all MBS net valuation gains were “trumped” by derivative net valuation losses by a modest amount. Most agency/hybrid mREIT peers who lowered their hedging coverage ratio and increased their investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2019 outperformed peers who did not pursue these strategies. I correctly projected most mREIT companies would experience a BV decrease (especially agency mREITs) within the following AGNC BV projection article:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2019 And 7/19/2019 BV Projection (Includes NLY BV Projection)

Within that article, I projected NLY would report (prior to any other sector peer reporting) a BV as of 6/30/2019 of $9.25 per share with a range of $9.00-$9.50 per share. In comparison, NLY reported a BV as of 6/30/2019 of $9.33 per share which was very close to my projection (a very minor outperformance in my opinion; under a 1% variance).

Let us now discuss NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios to spot certain characteristics which will impact future results. Table 2 below provides NLY’s proportion of variable- and fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 6/30/2019 versus 3/31/2019 (the vast majority of the company’s investment portfolio; separately including “to be announced” [TBA] positions).

Table 2 – NLY Agency MBS Portfolio Composition (6/30/2019 Versus 3/31/2019)

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the first and second quarters of 2019)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, NLY continued to maintain a portfolio heavily invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the second quarter of 2019. NLY’s proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly decreased from 5.3% to 4.0% during the quarter (based on par/face value). NLY’s proportion of 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly decreased from 3.2% to 2.6%. As such, NLY’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS slightly increased from 91.5% to 93.4%. When compared to fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC, ARR, and ORC, NLY continued to have a higher proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the second quarter of 2019.

NLY’s on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS holdings had a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.98% as of 6/30/2019 which was a 2 basis points (“bps”) increase when compared to 3/31/2019. However, NLY’s TBA MBS position had a notable (56) bps WAC decrease which was consistent with a few other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers regarding forward/generic MBS strategies (lower coupons generally mean less prepayment risk). In addition, NLY’s weighted average three-month conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) increased from 6.4% to 10.1% which is a consistent trend as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly net decreased. This trend has adversely impacted net spreads/overall yields in the sector. In addition, it should be noted NLY’s CPR has almost certainly increased during the third quarter of 2019 as well (through 8/23/2019). My current NLY fixed-rate agency MBS weighted average three-month CPR estimate as of 9/30/2019 is approximately 14%. Let us now move on to NLY’s derivatives portfolio.

While management has continued to diversify the company’s investment portfolio into less interest rate sensitive holdings (lower durations), a majority of the company’s investment portfolio (from a valuation standpoint) were still in fixed-rate agency MBS. As such, NLY continued have a more “cautious” viewpoint during 2018 when it comes to the company’s risk management strategy. However, as indicated above, due to the FOMC’s more dovish rhetoric on overall U.S. monetary policy during 2019 (likely no further Fed Funds Rate increases until at least December 2019), NLY began to be less cautious regarding its risk management strategy during the first and second quarters of 2019. To highlight the recent activity within NLY’s derivatives portfolio, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 3 – NLY Hedging Coverage Ratio (6/30/2019 Versus 3/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using NLY data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($67.5) and ($2.8) billion as of 3/31/2019, respectively (based on notional value). NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury and Eurodollar futures position of ($18.8) and ($2.5) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 85% as of 3/31/2019. When compared to the five other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, this was an average hedging coverage ratio. The fixed-rate agency mREITs had an average hedging coverage ratio of 82% as of 3/31/2019. However, when compared to the entire mREIT sector, this continued to be an elevated hedging coverage ratio (refer back to Table 1) which was one of the main reasons why agency mREIT peers had, on average, a more severe BV decrease versus most hybrids and multipurpose mREIT peers during the second quarter of 2019.

NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($67.1) and ($3.2) billion as of 6/30/2019, respectively. NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury futures position of ($18.1) billion and had an extremely minor credit derivatives position. When calculated, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio continued to gradually decrease to 74% as of 6/30/2019 (was 94% as of 12/31/2018). However, this continued to be near the agency mREIT average of 70% as of 6/30/2019 as a majority of mREIT peers modestly reduced their hedging coverage ratios during the second quarter of 2019. This was beneficial regarding BV fluctuations as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly moved lowered towards the end of the quarter (less severe derivatives valuation loss).

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 8/23/2019 NLY’s stock price traded at $8.80 per share. When calculated, NLY’s stock price was trading at a discount to BV as of 6/30/2019 of ($0.53) per share or (5.68%). Simply put, NLY’s stock price traded at a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019 but at a higher valuation when compared to all other agency mREIT peers within Table 1. This is a negative factor/trend.

Comparison of NLY’s Recent Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Valuation to Twenty mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide various metrics for the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, without showing four additional tables, once again using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratios of NLY and the twenty mREIT peers as of 6/30/2019 (in order of lowest to highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio; excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” and/or “variable interest entities” [VIE]; no recourse):

1) NYMT: 1.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.8x at-risk (total) leverage

2) BXMT: 2.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.5x at-risk (total) leverage

3) GPMT: 2.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.8x at-risk (total) leverage

3) MFA: 2.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.8x at-risk (total) leverage

5) EFC: 4.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.1x at-risk (total) leverage

6) CIM: 3.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.7x at-risk (total) leverage

7) NRZ: 3.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 4.0x at-risk (total) leverage

8) MITT: 4.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 4.2x at-risk (total) leverage

9) CHMI: 5.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.6x at-risk (total) leverage

9) WMC: 5.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.6x at-risk (total) leverage

11) PMT: 3.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.7x at-risk (total) leverage

12) IVR: 7.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.0x at-risk (total) leverage

13) ANH: 5.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.2x at-risk (total) leverage

14) NLY: 7.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.6x at-risk (total) leverage

15) TWO: 5.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.8x at-risk (total) leverage

16) ORC: 9.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.9x at-risk (total) leverage

17) AGNC: 8.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.3x at-risk (total) non-tangible leverage

18) DX: 8.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.4x at-risk (total) leverage

19) ARR: 9.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.7x at-risk (total) leverage

20) CMO: 10.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 10.6x at-risk (total) leverage

21) AI: 9.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 11.5x at-risk (total) leverage

Regarding several mREITs’ leverage ratios within Table 1, some figures may not “exactly” match to what was reported by each company. This is due to the fact not all companies within the mREIT sector have a singular, “uniform” methodology for computing its leverage ratio. To provide a consistent sector-wide metric, I have calculated each company’s leverage ratios based on one uniform methodology. There are no notable differences between each company’s internally reported leverage ratios and the uniform leverage ratios I have calculated.

Second, the following was the hedging coverage ratio for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers as of 6/30/2019 (in order of highest to lowest ratio):

1) AGNC: 91% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (77% as of 3/31/2019)

1) MITT: 91% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (87% as of 3/31/2019)

3) ORC: 82% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (95% as of 3/31/2019)

4) DX: 78% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (101% as of 3/31/2019)

5) WMC: 76% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (57% as of 3/31/2019)

6) NLY: 74% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (85% as of 3/31/2019)

7) CMO: 71% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (73% as of 3/31/2019)

8) IVR: 69% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (79% as of 3/31/2019)

8) PMT: 69% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (14% as of 3/31/2019)

10) AI: 66% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT as of 1/1/2019) (62% as of 3/31/2019)

11) ANH: 65% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (67% as of 3/31/2019)

12) ARR: 57% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (76% as of 3/31/2019)

13) CHMI: 52% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (98% as of 3/31/2019)

14) TWO: 41% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (45% as of 3/31/2019)

15) EFC: 36% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (54% as of 3/31/2019)

16) CIM: 37% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (43% as of 3/31/2019)

17) MFA: 28% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (32% as of 3/31/2019)

18) BXMT: 9% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (9% as of 3/31/2019)

19) NRZ: 7% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (15% as of 3/31/2019)

20) NYMT: 3% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (3% as of 3/31/2019)

21) GPMT: 0% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (0% as of 3/31/2019)

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 6/30/2019 (combination of annual change in BV and dividends received; in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) EFC: 15.40% trailing twelve-month economic return

2) NYMT: 13.81% trailing twelve-month economic return

3) BXMT: 11.83% trailing twelve-month economic return

4) PMT: 11.72% trailing twelve-month economic return

5) NRZ: 8.13% trailing twelve-month economic return

6) GPMT: 7.37% trailing twelve-month economic return

7) CIM: 7.23% trailing twelve-month economic return

8) WMC: 5.84% trailing twelve-month economic return

9) IVR: 5.29% trailing twelve-month economic return

10) MFA: 4.96% trailing twelve-month economic return

11) MITT: 2.30% trailing twelve-month economic return

12) TWO: 1.96% trailing twelve-month economic return*

* = Negatively impacted by fairly recent acquisition of CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) (incurred notable merger-related costs [proportionately speaking])

13) NLY: 1.30% trailing twelve-month economic return

14) AGNC: (0.10%) trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible loss

15) CHMI: (2.29%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

16) ORC: (3.44%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

17) ARR: (3.83%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

18) DX: (4.66%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

19) CMO: (5.59%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

20) ANH: (5.66%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

21) AI: (13.77%) trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible loss

For the most part, over the past year most agency and hybrid mREIT companies have underperformed when compared to most multipurpose peers. Out of the eight agency mREIT peers I currently cover, I believe AI has clearly underperformed the company’s agency mREIT peers (and the sector as a whole). However, I would also point out I believe this is currently indicated in AI’s stock price via the approximate (30%) discount to CURRENT BV. As such, some market participants could argue there is some “value” in AI (and especially several agency mREIT peers).

Finally, the following were the 8/23/2019 premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2019 percentages for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) AI: (33.33%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

2) CHMI: (28.21%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

3) ANH: (27.37%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

4) ARR: (18.34%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

5) DX: (16.97%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

6) CMO: (13.44%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

7) NRZ: (12.49%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

8) MITT: (12.40%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

9) ORC: (11.01%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

10) AGNC: (10.78%) discount to non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2019**

** = Tangible BV of $16.58 per share as of 6/30/2019 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a (5.61%) discount

11) WMC: (9.51%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

12) TWO: (7.55%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

13) EFC: (7.51%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

14) NLY: (5.68%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

15) IVR: (5.31%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

16) GPMT: (2.40%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2019

17) MFA: 1.83% premium to BV as of 6/30/2019

18) PMT: 6.20% premium to BV as of 6/30/2019

19) NYMT: 7.65% premium to BV as of 6/30/2019

20) CIM: 17.61% premium to BV as of 6/30/2019

21) BXMT: 24.83% premium to BV as of 6/30/2019

When taking a look at the events/trends that have occurred during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019), there was a positive relationship between MBS/investment and derivative valuation fluctuations during July 2019 (especially when compared to the prior quarter). However, with the quick, sharp move lower in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields during August 2019, a notably more negative relationship has taken shape. Simply put, option adjusted spreads (“OAS”) first slightly tightened but have reversed course and have modestly net widened through 8/23/2019. This has, in turn, negatively impacted most mREIT peers who had a higher hedging coverage heading into August. As such, I would suggest readers to consider CURRENT BVs when assessing whether a stock is attractively valued.

The relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments). I am also planning on providing an MBS pricing article in the near future.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed NLY and twenty mREIT peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) leverage as of 6/30/2019; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2019; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2019.

First, NLY’s at-risk leverage as of 6/30/2019 continued to be near the mREIT sector average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, NLY had the third lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio. This should be seen as a positive factor when it comes to a lower total net valuation loss (proportionately speaking) if mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields reverse recent trends and net increase during 2019. In addition, lower leverage allows NLY to “ramp up” the company’s investment portfolio in the future, to a greater degree versus most agency mREIT peers, when more attractive pricing occurs without overleveraging.

Second, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio remained near the fixed-rate agency mREIT average during the second quarter of 2019. However, this ratio remained elevated when compared to the broader mREIT sector. As seen during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018, the first quarter of 2019, and towards the end of the second quarter of 2019, an elevated hedging coverage ratio, as rates quickly decrease, can be detrimental to BV. However, in a rising interest rate environment, NLY’s higher hedging coverage ratio is a positive factor as it would likely mitigate a majority of MBS valuation losses as experienced throughout most of 2018.

As I correctly projected last quarter, since I was not anticipating nearly the same magnitude of interest rate increases experienced during 2017-2018 to occur during 2019 (especially towards the shorter-end of the yield curve), I stated mREIT companies with an elevated hedging coverage ratio should modestly lower their net (short) positions during most (if not all) of 2019. With direct support provided in Table 1 above, I believe a majority of mREIT management teams, who utilized hedges, were in agreement with this strategy. If anything, this strategy should be been “accelerated” in July prior to August’s quick, sharp drop in rates/yields.

Third, NLY’s trailing twelve-month economic return was near the mREIT sector average. However, NLY outperformed all of the company’s agency mREIT peers when it came to this metric. This was mainly due to the recent composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio and the net movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields during this timeframe.

Finally, NLY’s current valuation, when compared to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2019, was near the mREIT peer average within this analysis but was less attractive when compared to all agency mREIT peers which should be seen as more of a “cautious”/negative factor.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

Through an analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, my projected NLY CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/23/2019) is approximately $9.05 per share. This per share amount EXCLUDES the company’s common share dividend for the third quarter of 2019 (ex-dividend date has yet to occur). When calculated, this is a projected BV decrease of (3%) when compared to 6/30/2019.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/23/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are a minor decrease when compared to my last NLY article (approximately two months ago). Most mREIT peers I currently cover recently received a minor-modest downgrade, regarding recommendation ranges relative to CURRENT BV, due to the worsening net spread environment and elevated prepayments. Still, I believe some recent notable stock price decreases have “overcompensated” in regards to these factors (amongst others) and thus these mREIT peers have currently been classified as attractive from a valuation perspective (see recommendation list below).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $9.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a ($0.20) per share decrease when compared to my last NLY article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $8.40 per share. This is a ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last NLY article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the likely two-three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and now August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued).

As of 8/23/2019, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AI; 2) ANH; 3) ARR; 4) CHMI; 5) DX; 6) IVR; 7) MITT; and 8) NRZ. Out of the stocks listed above, I currently believe AI would be most “speculative” play while CHMI provides the best “value”. At AI’s current discount to CURRENT BV, I believe this mREIT has now drawn the attention of larger capitalized sector peers who are/will be eyeing the potential acquisition of this mREIT via proposing a purchase price “splitting” the difference on the company’s discount. This is 100% pure speculation on my end regarding AI and readers should be aware of such.

I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AGNC; 2) CMO; 3) ORC; 4) EFC; 5) MFA; 6) TWO; 7) WMC; 8) GPMT; 9) NYMT; and 10) PMT. I currently have a SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above: 1) CIM; and 2) BXMT. While I do find CIM and BXMT attractive from an operations/portfolio perspective, I also believe, when compared to some of the other mREIT peers, these two stocks are currently modestly overvalued (at or greater than 5% but less than 10% above my current price target). For long-term holders of these stocks, this indicates I personally would not currently add to my existing position at current prices (if I held a position; which I do not).

After dividends are declared for the entire mREIT sector for the third quarter of 2019, I will provide PART 2 of this article taking a look at the recent past and current dividend per share rates and yields for NLY and the company’s twenty mREIT peers I currently cover (amongst other metrics). I will also provide my dividend projections for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, and 7/23/2019 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, and $15.325 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.221 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in NYMT’s Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ARR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This IVR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of July 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 92.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 42 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Final Note: I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV per share projections on all 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover. This consists of weekly BV projections for all agency mREITs I cover (including NLY) and monthly BV projections for all hybrid/multipurpose mREITs. I also provide some commentary/overall thoughts on most mREITs' quarterly earnings. These very informative (and “premium”) projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. This service will not impact my own real-time stock purchase and sale disclosures which I provide, for free, through the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NLY, AGNC, AI, ANH, BXMT, CIM, CMO, DX, EFC, MFA, MORL, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, REML, or WMC. I plan on selectively adding to some of my existing mREIT positions over the foreseeable future.