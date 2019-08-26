Stop Trading! If You Sold On Friday Afternoon, And Want To Buy Because The Futures Are Up - Stop

Stop!

My original title for this morning's piece was Stop Selling! That's because the futures were down very hard last night. If you are in the habit of selling on political news over this president's tweets, you have lost money. If you sold Friday and want to buy this morning because the futures are up strong, guess what? You are selling low and buying high!

I can only write with the concept that there are some of you that have been following my "coaching" narrative. Since last week Monday, I have been asking you to start trimming into the rally, even Friday morning while the market was calm I asked you to trim. Once Trump had that intemperate tweet, and the market shot lower, you should have backed away.

Now, let's do the same this morning. Chances are the market has not yet gotten done settling down. I venture that the market will continue selling later in the day. I would be tempted to buy that sell-off in the last few minutes of trading today. If you followed my suggestion to use the VIX for a hedge, you probably should be ready to close it out. Also, if you did write those calls against current positions, I suspect that they have gotten cheap enough to "Buy Close" and capture that premium. What am I saying?

We are building towards a renewed rally later next month

It looks like this sell-off process is inoculating us from a really tough September. I don't obviously think we are in the clear today, but a lot of weak hands have already been pushed out of the market.

We have the September 1 tariff going on, but at this point, the market has discounted that. We have the September Fed meeting, and at Jackson Hole, the chatter was that the Fed is not on a cutting cycle. With Trump calling Powell an "enemy", clearly he saw that he is not going to get a 100 basis point cut in rates. There is a good chance that Powell ends up standing pat late September but says he would be ready to cut further if it is needed. The overall message would be is that the economy is strong. The market might sell for a day or two but should settle down.

The fact is the economy IS strong. The Fed has clearly stopped raising, and won't raise for "as far as the eye can see". This is great for stocks! The rest of the world will continue to buy our long end, keeping mortgages low. The best of all worlds would be that the long end finds an equilibrium for the rest of the year.

We aren't out of the woods yet, but we are getting close. So please don't panic sell with the rest of the market players, you should be buying then. If you did trim all last week, then you have about 12% to 15% even 25% cash again (trimming 3% to 5% every day). So if we sell-off again late today, use some of that cash: Buy Low and Sell High, not the other way around.

Cash management is the key to trading success

There are a number of reasons that I stress cash management, and generating cash when the market is moving up, and using that cash when the market is falling.

One of the biggest obstacles to success in trading is when to take a profit or loss. It can generate emotion which leads to misreading the market's direction.

Making trimming positions a discipline eliminates emotional profit and loss taking.

By having a simple set of rules, and focusing on managing the cash, you can use cash as a hedge.

Last week's action clearly illustrates that.

Consider the other hedges I have been talking about

The VIX will likely reach a climax value in the next leg down, which could happen towards the end of today or tomorrow. I am not sure we will hold 2,820 this time, the next support level is 2,790-ish. It is not a super strong level, but we should bounce from there. Please look at the chart from the last 3 weeks, we bounced from 2,820 and then failed against 2,920-2,930. We have a strong upward resistance at 2,940. You should be trading against these levels. Write calls on equities you are holding when we approach 2,930 and harvest the premium when we fall back to 2,820.

If you want to add to equity positions, you can sell puts as we fall to that lower level in stocks that you like. If they aren't executed, you keep the premium. Don't sell puts on stocks that you don't want to own just to collect the premium. Of course, if you are an experienced trader, you probably are already taking that risk. I am directing my advice to the experienced equity trader that is just starting out with options. I want to focus on ways to use options conservatively. To protect portfolios, and to buy equities at a discount.

To further hedge, do so when the market is reaching back to the highs. Consider buying puts against the SPY, the S&P 500 ETF, or the QQQ, the Nasdaq 100, since most of our names are in the Nasdaq 100. I would look for an expiration that is 3 weeks out. I would probably take a 2,820 strike for the SPY. I would hope that the cost would be minimal as the market is rallying. I want you to ensure against breaking the lower bound of our range.

I will have to do some research on the QQQ to see where the lower bound is. You can easily do that too. Just look at the 3-month chart for the QQQ, and locate the lower bound; find the right option that corresponds closely to that level. Buy a 3-week put option at that strike when the market moves to the previous highs. Easy peasy. Just make sure the cost is not so expensive that it would hurt to lose it. Think of it as insurance. If the insurance premium is too high, then it's not worth it. The main point is, the volatility to the downside is not over YET. Soon, though, I think we go back to breaking into new highs.

What to buy

So, if we do sell off tonight and you want to use some of the cash you've built up, first of all, don't blow it on this morning's rally. I would buy Boeing (BA), it still has further good upside. Last week, I had described a call spread. I think you could renew that call spread if you haven't already rolled it up.

I would also take a look at Spirit AeroSystems (SPR). Spirit makes the airframes of the 737 Max. They continued to build those airframes at the higher production level than the 42 BA had. This is a speculative play, not for the "Widows and Orphans" accounts.

I also am still strongly behind Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). How about Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), also the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDN) which is weighted towards all the FANG stocks?

Microsoft (MSFT) should go back towards its highs, I would see that as a "safety trade". You can scalp a few points if it goes up, yet know that it's not going to fall much lower if Trump has another Tweet on trade. I still like the internet software names. There are still a ton well below their all-time highs. Go through the list and pick some up... MongoDB (MDB), LendingTree (TREE), New Relic (NEWR), ServiceNow (NOW), Adobe (ADBE) and there are others. Some are not down 20%, I think that now that we are coming out of the downturn, we can be a bit less strict.

Could I be wrong and this is THE rally? Maybe

Probably not. China is steady; whatever communication the US and China are having it is not with more ardor this week from last week. The President has a pattern, a "tell" if you will. First, he makes outrageous trade claims, like calling for tariffs on the rest of our trade with China starting this September, then walks back with some tariffs going on December 15. Then this Friday, he calls for all American companies pull out of China and crashes the market. Then today, he announces that China is talking and called to restart negotiating and China will make a deal. China has no incentive to make a deal this year. They will wait until they are closer to election day.

The best we can hope for is a truce, a cessation of Trump outbursts, with China agreeing to further talks. It is probably too much to hope that Trump will stop making pronouncements over Twitter. The counter-argument is that we have the best economy in the world. The best thing to do is to make this cycle work for you. Manage your cash, sell into the rallies and buy into the dips.

I know this is not for everyone

Some people can't be in the market every day, and that is fine. Just wait for the outer bounds of the trading range to act. Or just sit tight into October. I still believe that we are going to rally strongly into the end of the year. Going into an election year generally is very good for the stock market. The naysayers will retreat regarding a recession in 2020, and they will start talking about 2021, and we will continue to ignore them. Of course, long-term investors should not get caught up in any of the drama. Collect your dividends and continue to allocate cash into investments on a monthly basis.

Speaking of long-term investments...

One of my long-term names is Bristol-Myers (BMY). Celgene (CELG) agreed to sell the rights to Otezla to Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for $12 billion. It had to divest this drug in order to go forward with the merger. I like BMY, I think this merger is going to work out very well for them and they got a full price for Otezla.

But now my sights are on Amgen as they have been in the news quite a bit recently. I heard chatter over the weekend that it is looking to acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). I am not sure whether that is going to happen or not. One thing is clear, AMGN is making the right moves. It is clearly being an aggressive acquirer in this highly fragmented ecosystem. It gives a very nice dividend at almost 3%. I would put AMGN on my long-term investment list. This is a large-cap name that is generating a ton of cash and is using that cash to invest in its future and raise dividends. Buy AMGN.

Earnings Calendar

Tuesday, August 27: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV),

Wednesday, August 28: Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF),

Thursday, August 29: Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL), Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY),

The above names are the ones I will be watching for. Thursday has some great names to watch.

Analyst Corner

Medtronic (MDT) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $120.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James raised from $105.00 to $118.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $122.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised from $105.00 to $111.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays PLC raised from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised from $107.00 to $118.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. 9.4% upside from the current price of $107.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group AG raised from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised from $218.00 to $246.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

I like both of the names above. If you are looking for a good Med-Tech name Medtronic is a very good name. You know I like Home Depot, everyone likes HD.

Good luck on trading this week. Cash is king, but it is only king if you use it wisely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.