Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin

At current levels, Tenet is undervalued on a relative basis and looks like a good value buy for short to medium term.

Independent decision making and capital structures will help both the entities to pursue their own strategic best interests.

Leveraging Conifer higher than RemainCo will mitigate the debt servicing impact, but a final decision will be taken six months prior to spin-off.

The spin-off will be completed in H1-2021 end, and the company will lose a high margin but low contribution business in Conifer, which will impact its debt servicing ability.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) is placed well to exploit structural shifts in the healthcare sector. With its planned Conifer spin-off, it will now be able to focus more on its core hospital and ambulatory services businesses.

On the flip side, there may be a margin impact from the spin-off, but THC management's margin improvement plan should cushion the impact. Historical plans have been successful, and we expect future plans to succeed as well. Spinning-off a high EBITDA business will, however, impact the debt servicing capability of company. This scenario can be mitigated by transferring more debt to Conifer, but it remains to be seen how management plans to deal with capital structuring issues.

My take is that the company looks highly undervalued relative to its peers and could be a value buy at current levels - similar Conifer peers in the revenue cycle management space trade at much higher EBITDA multiples than the core THC business. A re-rating to peer average would imply about $40 upside from here.

The Conifer Spin-off

On July 24, Tenet announced that it had concluded a 20-month-long strategic review for Conifer with a tax-free spin-off set to be completed by the end of H1-2021. Strategically, it makes sense to spin-off two different types of businesses to unlock shareholder value and provide an independent decision-making structure for planning future growth and capital allocation/structure of these different entities.

However, we also need to look at the business and financial implications of such a spin-off on both the companies.

A spin-off was one of three options which were evaluated by the management. The first option - an outright cash sale - didn’t succeed because the company was unable to find 100% cash buyers.

Chart Source: Tenet Healthcare Presentation

The second option - a spin-off and merger combination - was rejected after unfavourable due diligence. That left the third option - an outright spin-off - which made the most sense in terms of providing strategic and financial independence to the two entities.

For context, Tenet has three business segments: hospital operations, ambulatory services (out-patient) and revenue cycle management (Conifer).

Table Source: Author based on THC Q2-2019 presentation

Conifer punches above its weight in terms of margin contribution for the entire Tenet group, thus, there will be an EBITDA drag post-Conifer spin-off. Although management plans to implement additional margin improvement plans which are expected to yield $50M in 2019 and an additional $150M in 2020 (total annualized improvement of $200M in 2020), I do not think it will be enough to cover for the EBITDA loss on account of Conifer.

Table Source and Scenario Analysis: Data from THC Q2-2019 presentation and own estimates

Assumptions: 1) Split in proportion to segment revenue, and 2) assumed $100M in H1-2019, and split as per historical contributions.

RemainCo would dilute its margins by 50-60 bps if Conifer were to leave today, while Conifer's margin profile would improve by 650-700 bps. This not only impacts RemainCo shareholders, but also the debt holders. RemainCo’s ability to service debt will reduce unless a larger share of outstanding debt is transferred to the Conifer balance sheet. Though management has acknowledged this, it is set to be re-visited six months prior to the completion of the spin-off. For the time being, the leverage impact can be estimated based on a few scenarios sensitizing how Conifer will be leveraged.

Source: Company Estimates, Own Research

For RemainCo, it is clearly beneficial if management parks a higher proportion of debt (in terms of resulting leverage) in Conifer.

If THC does opt for a more levered Conifer, it will be imperative to find a highly capable management team for Conifer. While the management has, for now, announced that the existing Conifer COO will act as the interim CEO, they will continue looking for a full-time CEO. Finding the right candidate to capitalize on this opportunity will be key to a successful spin-off.

For Conifer, which derives almost 75% of its revenue from Tenet and CommonSpirit, the clarity on future revenues is crucial. CommonSpirit is on board for the spin-off, so their contract, which expires in 2032, seems to be secure for now. Tenet needs to renegotiate its contract for a further ten years, and terms and conditions for the same will be important to watch out for.

Summarily, it looks like the spin-off may be a mixed bag for Tenet. On the one hand, it is losing a higher EBITDA margin business while on the other, it may provide the company with an opportunity to de-lever its balance sheet. It is, nonetheless, important to keep tabs on how the whole situation progresses, especially as the new capital structures are firmed up.

Valuation

On a relative valuation basis, the stock is highly undervalued at ~8x EV/EBITDA compared to a weighted average peer multiple of ~11x. We don’t think the market is accounting for the spin-off just yet - Conifer peer R1 RCM trades as high as ~20x EV/EBITDA - which is good for the stock. Assuming the THC multiple re-rates in line with peer comps once the market fully prices in the Conifer spin-off, I think there is upside potential to the tune of about 40% from here.

Source: www.gurufocus.com, company presentation, own estimates

Conclusion

The company’s plan to spin-off Conifer has strategic value. It will allow both the entities to pursue their growth strategies with independent capital structures. It will also help unlock shareholder value - revenue cycle management peers like R1 RCM trade at much higher multiples than the existing THC business.

With the company’s growth trajectory and margin improvement plans in place, the company should perform well in future. Moreover, the stock looks undervalued relative to its peers which I think makes shares a good buy for the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.