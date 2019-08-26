Sirona Biochem: Why I Am Staying Away

Investors are probably very happy with their investment in Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) since the company's stock price rocketed from roughly $0.06 to $0.31 - an astonishing increase of more than 400%! The reason behind this surge was the positive data from TFC-1067, one of the company's latest products developed for skin lightening. This also caught our interest, so we want to dive into the data to evaluate the situation.

Skin whitening

First, let's start with the topic of skin whitening. Why is this such a hot topic? While most people in the US and EU go to the solarium to get a nice tanned skin tone, African and Asian people (especially women) prefer the opposite. For them, white skin is the standard of beauty. People are so obsessed with it that they are willing to pay a lot of money for skin whitening products. Analysts estimate that the global market for skin lightening products in 2017 was $17.9B and might climb to $31.2B by 2024, of which, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa contribute the highest revenues.

Below are some examples:

Source: (inkstone article)

With such increasing demand, it looks very promising for a company to develop a newer and better product. Besides, Sirona's market cap is not too high (around $74M), making it an attractive investment. However, a deeper look reveals that the skin whitening market is already so crowded with hundreds of existing products, especially in Asia. What is more important is that cosmetic products are mostly driven by marketing. Most of the end-user does not understand the underlying components and often rely on reviews from fashion models and influencers. That is why bigger brands who can spend more money on advertisements can have a big advantage.

The science behind skin whitening

Most of the existing skin whitener on the market are "old" compounds, such as arbutin, kojic acid, and L-ascorbic acid (Vitamin C). However, these molecules have certain limitations and side effects. For example, arbutin can release hydroquinone, which is toxic. Kojic acid is a carcinogen and is also unstable during storage. L-Ascorbic acid degrades easily, especially when being exposed to heat.

Melanin, which is produced by tyrosinase (proteins), takes the main responsibility for the dark skin tone. Most of the active ingredients in existing whitening products are tyrosinase inhibitors. These molecules stop the proteins from functioning, leading to halting of the biosynthesis route. As a result, the production of melanin is prevented, leading to a lighter skin tone.

(Source: Tyrosinase inhibitor review)

Side effects

Sirona's Biochem solution uses a similar molecule with fewer side effects and 8 times more efficient than deoxyarbutin. However, according to the company's presentation, formulation over 0.014% leads to minor ocular irritation and formulation over 0.25% are genotoxicity (destructive towards RNA, DNA). The company is pushing for a formulation of 0.05%, but the drug doesn't look safe since 3x doses and 5x doses can lead to side effects. Furthermore, the company has not published any structure of the drug, so it becomes difficult to evaluate the threat related to its structural class.

Red circle: B. unusual skin structure at 0.1% vs. normal tissue A

(Source: Company's presentation)

Skin lightening effects

The company has not published any human trials but did perform an in vitro test with a human skin model.

(Source: Company's presentation)

The results show that the product's effects are visible after 11-14 days. However, this trial didn't include any competitive products, such as hydroquinone or arbutin. The company reported a 22% reduction compared to the negative control. If we investigate further studies with other tyrosinase inhibitors such as thiamidol or hydroquinone, there are also significant changes after 2 weeks. Thiamidol and hydroquinone reduce melanin production by 40% and 15%, respectively. Of course, these are different trials, so the results might not be totally comparable. However, the reported reduction level for hydroquinone is close to TFC-1067 (15% vs. 22% reduction). Thus, we cannot conclude whether or not the new component by Sirona Biochem is more effective than the existing ones.

A glance at the financial position

As Sirona Biochem has no marketed products yet, its revenues mainly come from licensing agreements. In 2014, the company entered into a licensing and co-development with Wanbang Biopharmaceutical, under which the company grants an exclusive right for the development, distribution, and sales of an anti-diabetic SGLT2 inhibitor in China. With this contract, Sirona is entitled to receive upfront and milestone payments, which contributed a large part of its past revenues. Regarding the skin whitener TFC-1067 candidate, Sirona has not managed to find a partnering agreement yet. This might be the company's next task if it wants to target high-demanding markets, such as Asia and Africa.

(Source: Financial statements)

Revenue in six months ended April 30, 2019, was CAD 64,500 compared to CAD 565,556 in the comparable last-year period. The difference was caused by the payment from Wanbang upon receipt of CTA by CFDA for a Phase I study. While there are no self-generated revenues, expenses continued to climb. The company ended Q2 period with a net loss of CAD 1.87M - more than double its last-year period loss.

(Source: Financial statements)

The company's cash and cash equivalents are CAD 375,676 and its current assets total CAD 1.27M. With the current burn rate of around CAD 1.26M per quarter, it seems that Sirona is only able to run its operation until April 2020. The company will soon have to rely on equity or debt financing or it has to find a licensing partner to share the increasing costs.

Downside risks

Sirona Biochem is only a small Canadian company with a research facility in France, so it is not necessarily destined to succeed in Asia or Africa. As mentioned early, in these high-demanding markets, there are already hundreds of skin whitening products coming from either local brands or international brands. Thus, if Sirona wants to enter the play, its compound must be superior to standard products, such as hydroquinone, and it must be able to prove the significant results. Moreover, as sales in cosmetic are mainly marketing-driven, the company needs to invest a huge amount in marketing - but lack of fund seems to be the problem with Sirona right now.

Sirona Biochem is now facing not only a large number of existing competitors but also new competitors. Besides the "old" outdated tyrosinase inhibitors, newer compounds have reached the stage of commercialization. For example, thiamidol is a remarkably effective compound from Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF). It has a high affinity towards tyrosinase compared to the known compounds and only binds reversibly. In clinical trials, the compound was well tolerated and showed no side effects. Besides this, there are many other compounds which are currently under research. Here are some examples: chalcones and flavanone, resveratrol analogs, coumarin derivatives, thiourea derivatives, peptide type inhibitors, and many more.

It is also noteworthy that Sirona Biochem is a small-cap company (market capitalization: $74.28M and share price was below $1) with limited operating history; thus, investors might face several risks when investing in it. Firstly, as a small reporting company, Sirona is allowed to provide simplified executive compensation disclosures. Therefore, investors might have more difficulties finding the company's specific information regarding the company's information. Secondly, Sirona has no self-generated revenue and limited operations history, which makes it difficult for stockholders to assess the company's performance and to make future forecasts.

Conclusion

Although the market for skin whitening is incredibly promising, there are many available alternatives already present in the market. Furthermore, sales in the cosmetic market are not necessarily driven by the product with the most effective compounds, but mainly by the well-marketed campaigns. For example, famous products such as Meladerm, Hada Labo Perfect white, and L'Oreal White Perfect still contain "old" tyrosinase inhibitors such as arbutin and kojic acid, but they are still very popular. Although these compounds have certain side effects, their use in lower concentration is still approved by lawmakers.

Tyrosinase inhibitor Other Ingredients benefiting skin whitening Meladerm alpha arbutin, vitamin B3 and kojic acid, plant extracts Hada Labo arbutin, vitamin C, kojic acid and Vitamin B3 Sun blocker L'Oreal white perfect ascorbyl Glucoside (related to vitamin C) Sun blocker + Peeling + Glowing effect

With the current market cap of around $74M, the company will need roughly $3.5M in net income in order to reach the average industry P/E of 20; otherwise, it could be an expensive investment. However, the market for whitening products is so overcrowded that makes it very difficult for small companies to compete. Without a strong resource of capital and superior clinical results, it will be hard for Sirona Biochem to find commercial success. If the company manages to bring the other candidate (anti-diabetic SGLT2 inhibitor) to the market, it will receive a milestone payment from the current partnering contract. However, it will only be one-time revenue. Plus, SGLT2 is still in the early development phase. It might take several years ahead before this candidate can be brought to the market. Thus, we see that there is no clear catalyst for the stock price to continue increasing rapidly in the future unless Sirona can present significant trial results for its skin whitening candidate and be clear in the structure class of this product.

