RNP: 6.68% Yield And Still At An Attractive Discount

RNP has been on quite the run this year with a total market return of 30.48% and a NAV return of 22.19%.

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers a month ago. Please check the latest data before making investment decisions.

Shares of the Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) have been on quite a stellar run this year. Cohen & Steers is an attractive fund sponsor, more specifically in the REIT space; it is exceptional. Shares are still trading at an attractive discount despite the sharp rise YTD. However, it should be noted that shares typically trade at a much wider discount than at present. Over the long term, the fund has had a lot of success, too.

At CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we have a "hold" rating, and we would ideally be on the lookout for an 8%+ discount. The discount is currently 5.24%, and this is still a great deal to gain exposure to a talented team and conservative fund. So, despite not quite hitting our mark, I believe it is fine for a long-term investor to enter at these levels. If an investor is still having second thoughts, starting a small initial position may be the best course of action.

RNP is in both our Tactical Income - 100 portfolio and Income Generator portfolio. We took these positions on May 30th, 2019. We are looking at a return of 8.5% in just two months!

RNP has an investment objective of "high current income and a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation." It intends to employ a strategy of investing in real estate and diversified preferred securities. It explains "real estate securities include securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies (including REITs) and preferred securities are issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies."

This fund is ideal for a CEF, as CEF investors are generally looking for income. REITs and preferred securities fit this mold very well by providing reliable cash flow. Additionally, REITs are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income. CEFs are required to pay out 90% of their net investment income and 98% of their net realized capital gains.

Preferred securities are also similar in that they provide a consistent and more reliable dividend when compared to common stock. Preferred securities are senior to common shares in case of bankruptcies and dividends paid out.

This sector is getting an additional boost from the Fed, too, as Jerome Powell is indicating a more dovish stance and due to the expected decreased interest rates. This helps shares of REITs and, to an extent, preferred securities. Investors start purchasing these types of securities as they still need to find reasonable income. A retiree needs income for day-to-day expenses. Additionally, an investor could be looking to compound growth through reinvesting dividends and distributions.

REITs can also benefit from increasing interest rates, too! This is because, in general, when rates are being increased by the Fed, the economy is doing well. As the economy continues to do well, REITs can increase rental rates for their properties.

Performance

(Source - CEFConnect)

Investors can pick up shares currently trading at $22.26, with a NAV of $23.49 per share. RNP has had a considerable return so far YTD. The total market return is sitting at 30.48%, with a NAV return of 22.19%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

RNP has had quite incredible long-term returns. This gives us a good track record for the fund. And actually, the managers have significant experience with managing the fund. The three managers joined Cohen & Steers in 2002, 2003 and 2004. They held financial positions before their positions held at Cohen & Steers, too. They have seen a considerable amount of different market cycles, giving them the knowledge to potentially continue to perform well going forward.

For comparison purposes, the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) is up 21.96% YTD. Additionally, SPY has a 10-year annualized return of 14.18%. RNP has surpassed this performance coming in at an annualized market return of 19.57% and an annualized NAV return of 17.88%. This year's performance has helped significantly boost these long-term returns. We should have a reasonable expectation that in the next 10 years, the fund is unlikely to mirror the past. However, even if an investor can get half of these returns going forward, then it should be seen as a positive.

The current market uncertainties should continue to keep this fund elevated over the short-term. Over the long-term, REITs and preferred shares should continue to provide attractive returns, too.

The impressive returns can be attributed to the fund's underlying holdings performance, as well as the narrowing discount.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The current discount of the fund sits at 5.24%. This is while the one-year average is significantly higher at a 10.32% discount. This has led to a one-year z-score of 2.50. This indicates that the fund is significantly overvalued compared to its historical range. However, the fund is still trading at such a wide discount. I don't see anything that should be keeping this fund at such a discount either. Going forward, I would expect this to continue to attribute to the market returns, as I expect this discount to continue to narrow.

Overall, RNP should be well positioned to continue providing investors attractive returns. Potentially not at the height we have seen over the last 10 years but still attractive returns.

Distribution

(Source - CEFConnect)

RNP has a current distribution rate of 6.68%, with a NAV rate of 6.35%. The 6.35% is completely reasonable, even on the more conservative side. The NAV rate is more important than the market rate because this is what the fund will have to earn to sustain the payout. The market return is of importance too, but I believe it is of secondary concern.

The current monthly payout of $0.1240 has been maintained since October 2016. Before this monthly distribution, the fund had a quarterly payout of the same equivalent payout since March 2015. The fund did have to make a significant cut during the financial meltdown of 2008/09. This shouldn't be a surprise as many funds had to do the same to preserve their assets.

(Source - RNP Annual Report)

The last available report is the Annual Report ending 2018. Last year was a down year for the broader market as well; RNP wasn't able to escape this either. Since this was the report for last year, the NAV of the fund was sitting at approximately $950 million, this has now rebounded to NAV of $1.114 billion. The next report should be its Semi-Annual report and be available in the next month or so. However, this is the report we can use for now.

Last year's NII was enough to cover a healthy 58% of the distribution. For 2017 NII was covering 63.5%. However, we can see from the image below that the final characterization of the distribution was substantially similar. Consistency is nice to see in a CEF; RNP can give shareholders this benefit.

(Source - RNP Annual Report)

Additionally, the fund doesn't have the highest unrealized appreciation or cushion in the fund from this report. Keep in mind though, the fund has had considerable appreciation so far this year. The other reason why this fund doesn't have the highest unrealized appreciation on the books is because preferred shares won't necessarily have an increasing share price. This is why they are similar to bonds as they have a par value and don't generally provide for capital gains.

Holdings

(Source - RNP Fact Sheet)

Since I last covered RNP, the holdings have changed around a little bit. Previously, Prologis Inc. (PLD), Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) were the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. The new top holding for the fund is American Tower Corporation (AMT).

AMT is a company that has a huge growth opportunity. This is because of the rollout of 5G in the U.S. AMT should benefit from this, as many new towers will have to be built. The reason being is that the high-frequency waves that 5G data travels on do not travel as far as the previous 4G technology. This means more towers will need to be erected and AMT is there to benefit from this. Similarly, Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) will get the same boost. So seeing the new top holding in AMT and a larger position in CCI is encouraging going forward.

AMT is attractive as a dividend stock alone, too. The company may only have seven years of dividend growth, but the five-year growth rate is at a whopping 23.42%.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

It would appear that in 2011 AMT cut its dividend. However, a quick search on its website states that it "reflects special distribution in connection with REIT conversion."

EQIX is also a good company to see as the second-highest allocation. This is because EQIX is a company that operates in data centers and internet connection. There is tremendous growth in this sector as well. It is expected to see double-digit growth as the world continues to go online. All this data needs a place to be stored, and this is where EQIX comes in.

(Source - RNP Fact Sheet)

As we can see, RNP is diversified broadly through many different sectors in the REIT portion of its portfolio. So while infrastructure and data centers are a significant portion of the fund, they are not the only exposure. This provides RNP with lowered risk. This is because if one or two of the sectors start to turn negative, it isn't completely at the mercy of just those one or two sectors.

(Source - RNP Fact Sheet)

For the fund's preferred portion of the portfolio, it is showing quite a considerable concentration in one sector. However, as previously mentioned, preferred shares do not generally participate in the volatility of the overall market. Preferred shares have a par value if held until maturity. They also are senior to common stock of a company. This means that if the unfortunate event of a bankruptcy occurs, preferred shares get paid out before common shares. Overall, preferred shares generally provide a safer, more consistent payout for investors.

Conclusion

RNP is quite an attractive fund. Investors can still pick up shares at what I believe is a significant discount. If an investor is cautious about entering a full position at these levels, then perhaps a small initial position would be prudent for such individuals. This will allow a cautious investor to still collect some of the monthly income until they feel more comfortable taking on more exposure.

The monthly distribution of the fund is easily maintained at the current time. I would also suspect that going forward, it should be equally as safe. This is because of the attractive underlying holdings, expert managers and conservative payout.

RNP allows an investor to gain exposure to a unique mix of REITs and preferred shares. If an investor is looking for an attractive fund to gain exposure to this unique blend, this may be the fund!

If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up to date on future articles.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.