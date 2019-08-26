Progenics: Volatility Shaking The Tree After A Rough Q2 Earnings

Although the company beat on revenue, AZEDRA only pulled in $270K in revenue in Q2. I review AZEDRA's numbers and provide my thoughts on the launch thus far.

Progenics recently reported their Q2 earnings with a miss on EPS and a beat on revenue. However, Velan Capital is not impressed and released their assessment of the quarter.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) recently reported their Q2 earnings report with a miss on EPS and beat on revenue. Although the company reported a 157% year-over-year growth, they only dosed two patients with AZEDRA. In fact, Azedra sales came in at $0.3M, whereas RELISTOR royalty income was up to $3.6M. The slow and feeble AZEDRA launch has some longstanding PGNX investors becoming irritated with the company's performance. Most notably, the company's leading shareholder, Velan Capital, responded to the company earnings report with their own review of the company. Velan pointed out several issues, including "Progenics only administered two doses of AZEDRA in Q2 2019 and gave no indication of expectations for the rest of 2019." After Velan's assessment hit the wire, the stock dropped from the mid-$4s to the mid-$3s within a day. It appears my apprehensions about taking on a large position in PGNX have saved me some serious pain. However, Progenics did make some progress in the quarter, both commercially and clinically. As a result, I feel as if the recent market reaction has been a bit overblown and is excessively fixated on AZEDRA's launch.

Figure 1: PGNX Daily (Source Trendspider)

I intend to review the Q2 earnings and conference call. In addition, I will discuss my thoughts on the AZEDRA launch. Finally, I reveal how I intend to manage my PGNX position for the rest of 2019.

Q2 Numbers

The company recorded ~$10M in total revenue during Q2, which was primarily due to a $2M milestone from Bayer in PSMA TTC and a $4M upfront payment from FUJIFILM for the aBSI transfer agreement. Unfortunately, AZEDRA sales were only $270K from dosing that started in June.

R&D expenses came in at $3.7M and SG&A expenses spike up by $7M compared Q2 2018. Unfortunately, the contested election at the company 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has cost the company ~$5.5M and the PSMA-617 litigation has the cost the company about $1M. These expenses resulted in a $19.7M net loss for the second quarter. The company left Q2 with $84.8M in cash position, which was a $24.8M decrease for the quarter.

Essentially, Progenics received the most of their revenue from milestone or upfront payments and paid about $6.5M in legal fees.

AZEDRA Update

The company recorded their first sales of AZEDRA in Q2, and have 32 treatment requests. The company currently has 13 centers in the U.S. running and ready for patient treatment. Now, the company needs to convert these requests to actual treatments.

Recently, the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services "CMS" approved AZEDRA for a new technology add-on payment "NTAP" when administered in the hospital inpatient setting for Medicare beneficiaries. According to the company,

"The NTAP will cover the lesser of 65% of the average cost of AZEDRA, or 65% of the cost in excess of the Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Groups or MS-DRG payment for a case. As a result, the maximum new technology add-on payment for a case involving a therapeutic dose of AZEDRA is $98,150."

Although this designation confirms that AZEDRA is viewed as an important therapy for Medicare patients, the NTAP reimbursement is for the center performing the inpatient treatment. So, Progenics won't directly benefit from this NTAP, however, it could entice some other treatment centers to get online and take advantage of this CMS reimbursement.

Overall, AZEDRA made some critical milestones in the quarter, such as first dosing of a commercial patient and first recorded revenue. However, in general, very little measurable progress has been achieved. Perhaps some of the pending centers are moving closer to being online and the company has made some progress with the treatment requests…but it is awkward to see the list an NTAP payment as one of the "Second Quarter and Recent Key Business Highlights."

Pipeline Updates

The company's pipeline is promising with several different programs and trials moving through the regulatory process (Figure 2).

Figure 2: PGNX Pipeline (Source PGNX)

One of the most intriguing pipeline developments has to do with expanding AZEDRA's use into other indications. The company has come to an agreement with the FDA about conducting a basket study that will assess AZEDRA in neuroendocrine tumors "NETs". In the earnings call, the company revealed that they "plan to use a dosing regimen that potentially enables outpatient administration." The basket study is anticipated to initiate the study by year-end and will register roughly 150 patients at sites in the U.S. and Canada. Moving AZEDRA into other indications will help maximize the value of the product and should entice other treatment centers to jump onboard. Looking at figure 3, we can see that ~2600 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with PPGL each year, whereas, ~12K are diagnosed with NETs. Therefore, AZEDRA could have significant value beyond PPGL.

Figure 3: NETs vs PPGL in US (Source PGNX)

In addition to AZEDRA, the company just finalized enrollment of the Phase III CONDOR study for PyL for the detection of prostate cancer. This was a bit of surprise since the company expected this to occur in Q4. Management has scheduled topline data by year-end, which could lead to an NDA filing by July 2020 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: PyL Timeline (Source PGNX)

Another major update comes from the company's partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), who announced they have dosed their first patient the Phase I trial of PSMA TTC. Not only is this the program moving forward in the regulatory process, but this clinical milestone prompted a $2M payment to Progenics.

As for the 1095 radiotherapy program, the company recently dosed the first patient in their Phase II study. The study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of 1095 in combination with enzalutamide matched against enzalutamide in PSMA-avid chemotherapy metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer naïve and progressed on abiraterone. If the data is encouraging, the company aims to start a pivotal trial in 2020.

I understand why AZEDRA is the primary focus for investors and analysts, but the broader use of products are still in the pipeline. Yes, AZEDRA is the company's leading product but it serves a very small patient population compared to PyL's prostate cancer population. What is more, AZEDRA could be moving into other indications which could be larger patient populations.

RELISTOR Update

RELISTOR is the company's drug for opioid-induced constipation which partnered with Bausch Health (BHC). In Q2 RELISTOR Net Sales $24M which provided $3.6M in royalty revenue. What is more, the company reported that RELISTOR will have patent until 2031. The U.S. District Court of New Jersey upheld the validity against Actavis, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA).

The court's decision to uphold the patent until 2031 is a critical event for Progenics due to RELISTOR being the company's only reliable source of revenue.

ROTOP Partnership

Back in May, the company secured a license agreement with ROTOP for the rights to develop and commercialize 1404 in Europe. In return, Progenics is eligible for double-digit tiered royalties on sales of 1404 in Europe. ROTOP plans to start a clinical trial in 2021.

It might not be a monumental deal, but expanding the company's product candidates to ex-U.S. territories is a critical step in maximizing the value. This way, ROTOP is responsible for 1404 from start to finish in Europe and Progenics doesn't have to commit any a substantial amount of time or funds.

PSMA-617

The management provided an update on the PSMA-617 litigation during the earnings conference call. Progenics has asserted ownership rights to IP for PSMA-617, which is now owned by Novartis (NVS). According to the company, the District Court of Mannheim in Germany the first oral hearing in the case.

If Progenics is successful in their claims, the company would have some rights to the product. I would like to point out that Novartis was willing to pay $2.1B to acquire Endocyte and PSMA-617.

My Thoughts on the AZEDRA Launch

The company admits that AZEDRA's launch has been "challenging," and Velan is criticizing management's actions pertaining to the launch. Although Velan has raised several valid points, I still believe the weak launch is primarily a consequence of radiation therapy and the steps required to get a patient through all the steps.

Figure 5: AZEDRA On-Boarding Process (Source PGNX)

As I mentioned in my previous PGNX article, AZEDRA was never going to be an easy launch when matched to a pharmaceutical drug launch, especially when a treatment center has to handle a large portion of the groundwork. AZEDRA requires encouraging treatment centers to undertake this process and managing them through the required steps to get online (Figure 5). As a result, each center is a distinctive client for Progenics and requires almost every aspect of the company to be involved in getting the center's first patient dosed. To shareholders, this can give the impression the company is not executing, meanwhile, a large portion of this process is outside their control.

On the bright side, the company is showing some signs of progress demonstrated by the company's first recorded AZEDRA sales and a continued rise in treatment requests. Therefore, Progenics could gain some traction in the coming quarters as they get these treatment requests turned into dosed patients and get pending centers online. I'm not letting management off-the-hook, but I am willing to give them till year-end before branding the launch as a dud.

What is My Plan?

The share price appears to have bounced off the December lows and is returning to the $4 handle. For a moment, I was scared the Q2 earnings and Velan report was going to take us below $3. However, it looks like some technicals saved the stock from entering the abyss.

Figure 1: PGNX Daily (Source Trendspider)

Although the share price fell into the oversold area on the RSI, I didn't pull the trigger on a buy due to the annual revenue estimates (Figure 6).

Figure 6: PGNX Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Looking at figure 6, we can see the 2019 revenue estimate is about $37M, which gives it about a 9x forward price-to-sales. Unfortunately, the sectors average price-to-sales is about 5x, so PGNX is a bit overvalued based on 2019's revenue estimates. In addition, the company only had $85M in the bank at the end of Q2, so there is a potential of a secondary in the coming quarters. Therefore, I expect to hold off on a buy for the rest of 2019.

I am going to continue to hold onto my PGNX shares for several reasons. Most notably, the unknown potential of CytoDyn's (OTCQB:CYDY) PRO 140, which CytoDyn has estimated a $3B market in combination with HAART and an $11B dollar market as a monotherapy for HIV. Progenics is to receive a $5.0M payment if PRO 140 is approved by the FDA, plus, a 5% royalty net sales from CytoDyn. What is more, PRO 140 has shown prospects in triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer...even NASH. If PRO 140 pans out, it could be a blockbuster drug that could provide a substantial royalty stream to Progenics.

I feel as if the company's product candidates have not been factored into the current share price and could be pending catalysts for the share price once the market realizes their potential. In summary, I think there is too much potential in the pipeline to jump ship now.

Conclusions

The company's Q2 earnings report was not very inspiring and Velan's rebuttal didn't help out the share price either. As a relatively new PGNX investor, I don't feel it is appropriate to reassure longstanding investors about AZEDRA's prospects. It is obvious that many PGNX longs were expecting AZEDRA to be a major catalyst that would rocket the share price into double-digits but that doesn't appear to be the case. I understand PGNX management hasn't performed up to expectations and Velan's arguments are valid. However, I will continue to point to the company's impressive pipeline and partnerships to remind longs that Progenics is more than AZEDRA in PPGL. The company's mission to "develop diagnostics, therapeutics, and technologies to find, fight and follow cancer" is evident in their pipeline and I still believe there is substantial value to be extracted from all these programs. As these programs move into late-stage development and are nearing regulatory filings, shareholders should expect increased attention from the market and analysts. I believe that Progenics is preparing to enter that next phase of growth, and is capable of achieving their pipeline and operations goals in the second half of 2019. Therefore, I am going to wait out the volatility and see if the company can finish 2019 on a strong note.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX CYDY TEVA NVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.