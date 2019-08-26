Sector Returns During Financial Crisis

All downturns are different, but this article dimensions the relative performance differential between defensive market sectors and those that underperformed in the last downturn.

Examining the period between the then stock market high reached on October 9th, 2007 and the low on March 9th, 2009 shows relative sector performance during the correction.

On Friday, I published "Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks During Crisis". As some market participants increasingly price recessionary scenarios into stock and bond prices, I thought it would be prudent to examine what worked during the last downturn. Reader, Edoardo F, commented that it would be interesting to see the same data for the market sectors.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of S&P 500's sectors from the market peak on October 9th, 2007 through the market trough on March 9th, 2009. I have used the Select Sector SPDR ETFs from State Street to depict sector performance. Collectively, these sector funds represent the S&P 500 as a whole, allowing investors to take focused sector bets.

Below are observations from the data:

Unsurprisingly, Financials (XLF) meaningfully underperformed. Given that the last downturn was a financial sector driven downturn with outsized pain in the banking sector, it is not surprising that this sector was the laggard. Macroprudential regulation, increased capital buffers, improved enterprise risk management, and lower starting equity multiples could potentially buoy financials in the next downturn. Even with lower leverage, financials are always going to be a levered play on the domestic economy with loan losses having a magnified impact on equity capital. A repeat of the 2007-2008 scenario feels remote, but Financials will not be a haven in a broad-based economic downturn.

On the other end of the spectrum, Consumer Staples (XLP) outperformed. Even in a downturn, everyone needs food, beverages, and household consumer products. Over long-time intervals, consumers also seem to need "Beer and Smokes". As seen with the crisis-era outperformance of WalMart (WMT), the dollar store chains (DLTR), (FDO), and discount retailers (ROST), (TJX), following consumers down market can also be a successful defensive strategy. Staples stocks meaningful outperformed more Discretionary (XLY) consumer stocks during the downturn.

Health Care (XLV) also proved defensive during the last downturn, and segments of that market certainly are less pro-cyclical. Given rising leverage in the healthcare space (numerous debt-financed M&A deals over the past decade), and pressure on drug pricing, it will be curious to see if Health Care retains its defensive status in the next downturn. Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Mylan (MYL), companies that were top decile S&P 500 performers during the downturn, have delivered about half the return of the broad market during the decade-long expansion off the March 2009 bottom.

Utilties (XLU) also proved defensive. A notable top decile performer during the downturn, however, was Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), a company that is working through bankruptcy currently. With limited independent power producers with large cap status, most of the index-eligible utilities are regulated in nature and should continue to prove defensive. Secular transformation is coming to this traditionally staid sector on both the supply and demand side. On the supply side, utilities have increasingly transitioned to abundant, low cost natural gas a fuel source, and will move towards more renewables over time. On the demand side, economic rooftop solar in parts of the country could hurt the value of transmission assets. Emerging battery technology could also have an uncertain impact on certain assets in the utility industry.

Surprisingly, Energy (XLE), slightly outperformed during the financial crisis. This outperformance is in part skewed by high quality ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) making up such a big part of that sub-index. Exxon was the largest company in the S&P 500 at the market peak, and was still the largest constituent when the market got back to its previous high in early 2013. Early market interest in shale plays in that period also boosted some Energy assets. Given the inherent cyclicality in the sector and the longer-term secular pressure on fossil fuels, I believe it will be difficult for Energy to outperform in the next downturn.

Technology (XLK) modestly outperformed during the 2007-2009 after getting walloped in the 2000-2002 downturn. The percentage of the index represented by technology shares is near an all-time high, meaning that the performance of Tech in the next downturn will be a larger driver of the overall market performance.

Each downturn is different. Technology was hammered during the deflation of the tech bubble. Financials were crushed during the Global Financial Crisis. Energy and Materials stocks were hit in 2015-2016 outside of a recessionary environment. Consumer staples stocks and utilities may once again prove defensive, but their multiples have already expanded, buoyed by falling interest rates and a "flight-to-quality" amidst market uncertainty. While each downturn will have different drives, I hope this article frames the relative returns of the most recent and most severe downturn we have seen. What will win in the next correction? Good balance sheets, long-term focused management teams, and companies that have an enduring proposition to end consumers.

