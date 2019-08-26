The Joint Corp.: From A $2 Stock To $17 In Less Than 3 Years And More Growth On The Horizon
About: The Joint Corp. (JYNT)
by: Nikolaos Sismanis
Summary
The Joint Corp. is an open-clinic chiropractic franchising firm.
The company's growth has been amazing delivering solid numbers.
Investors may find a cheaper entry point in the future.
Studying long hours and doing little exercise had me suffering back pains over the past year. I was told to visit a chiropractor since many of my friends had faced the same issue. I was