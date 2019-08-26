Alphabet: The Concept Behind Trump's Unfounded Attacks

A demerge is questionable here, because so far the allegations have concerned individual practices and not fundamentally structural market situations which could only be overcome by breaking Alphabet up.

I. Introduction

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump tweeted that a report confirmed Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) had "manipulated" millions of votes in favor of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Irrespective of whether such manipulation actually took place or not, Trumps' accusation concerns a sensitive issue for investors. Trump could increase pressure on FTC and DoJ to intervene against Alphabet for competition concerns. In June, Trump said companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet could constitute a monopoly. Furthermore, the President thinks that Google in particular has a liberal bias that does not favor his administration.

I think it's extremely dangerous for investors to ignore certain scenarios only because they believe these scenarios are wrong or unfair. When it was foreseeable that Qualcomm (QCOM) would be fined by the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe, I calculated the exact amount almost exactly in advance and was able to inform my readers about it. Most of the comments did not deal with the question of how to react, but only how wrong this decision would be. But that was not the crucial question because regardless of that, in the end, the European Commission has imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm. The personal opinion about right or wrong should never be the yardstick of your own investment. Because of that, my investment decisions are solely based on how likely a possible scenario is regardless of whether I think it is right and fair or not, because an investor has to react to reality, not to his own feelings. So if you think that antitrust intervention by the competition authorities is unthinkable, well, keep your facts straight. Times have changed. We are no longer in the discussion phase of talking about how likely an intervention by authorities is. Now we are talking about if a demerge has a chance of more than 50 percent or not.

In the following, I will therefore explain why I consider a break-up in alphabet unlikely at the moment, despite the general regulatory environment.

II. The threat to the business of Alphabet

Personally, I consider the possibility of regulatory measures against companies like Alphabet to be quite high, regardless of whether I consider them to be right and reasonable or not. When it comes to the regulation of large tech companies, we are not talking about the distant future. One thing that investors should have in mind is that the legal framework is already there. In addition to imposing fines, the competition authorities may take any measures necessary to prohibit infringements of competition law. Competition authorities could simply prohibit certain practices. In the end, as a last resort, it would even be legally possible to split up companies. The problem with Alphabet is that it is now set up like a conglomerate and could therefore be quickly split into individual parts.

(Source: Alphabet's corporate structure)

The individual Alphabet subsidiaries could also function very well as an independent unit. Google Search, YouTube or the Google Cloud could simply be separated from the rest of the company. In addition, investors must take into account that the entire Android system could also be completely separated. The fact that the individual companies themselves are subsidiaries of Google is completely irrelevant. Decisive is the possible (!) independence of the business.

Given that, I can not foresee what the DoJ will decide in the end. But for investors it is important to know the individual parameters in order to carry out a very thorough due diligence. As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information to help you with this. This is therefore not an article that deals primarily with the question of whether one should invest in one of the companies or not.

III. The legal and economic concept behind the attack of President Trump

Competition law in particular could be used to regulate Alphabet. The FTC intervenes and challenge business practices if it has reason to believe that such practices violate Section 5’s prohibition on unfair methods of competition, and create a likelihood of significant injury to competition. The only viable way to legally regulate Alphabet is to prove that the company is abusing its market position. However, not every market position is sufficient for this. The company must have a certain power. To evaluate whether Alphabet abuses its power or not, it is important to define the relevant legal parameter. Let me give you a few explanations to understand this: So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something, if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Competition and Antitrust law describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing, the DoJ has to consider. The abuse of this position is another. But that's not enough because dominance is not universal, but limited to certain areas.

As a result, the following can be stated: To fall within the scope of competition law, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market because without a definition of that market there is no way to measure the defendant’s ability to lessen or destroy competition.

Given that, Break ups are indeed only a very rare event in America. There are only two examples of a really breakup.

breakup of AT&T in 1982

Standard Oil

The decisive factor in each case was that it was not only market power that was important. In a liberal market, market power is not an undesirable situation in itself. This applies to both the USA and Europe. AT&T had used its power over relocation and local telephone service to prevent customers from installing competing equipment and to prevent competitors from offering long distance calls. What was also important in the split of AT&T was that the company not only had high market shares, but also control over vital infrastructure. The same applies to Standard Oil. The company has also shown a lot of anti-competitive behavior, e.g. the company was charged with bribery, spying and extortion.

This dominant position is given above all in the search engine market.

(Source: worldwide market share of search engines)

Alphabet is also not a monopolist in the market for mobile operating systems, but it dominates the market absolutely.

(Source: Market shares OS)

To the extent that Alphabet certainly has a dominant position in the search engine market and in the market for mobile operating systems, this is not problematic in itself. It is crucial that Alphabet abuses this position.

According to a prior decision of the FTC, the key issue is to determine whether Alphabet acts primarily to exclude actual or potential competitors and inhibit the competitive process, or on the other hand, to improve the quality of its product and the overall user experience. Given that, the FTC concluded in a former decision that Google’s display of its own content could plausibly be viewed as an improvement in the overall quality of Google’s search product:

Although at points in time various vertical websites have experienced demotions, we find that this was a consequence of algorithm changes that also could plausibly be viewed as an improvement in the overall quality of Google’s search results.

This consideration must be made for each individual allegation. A break-up is only possible if there is no other milder and equivalent remedy. Although the conglomerate structure makes it easier to split Alphabet up, a demerge is questionable here, because so far the allegations have concerned individual practices and not fundamentally structural market situations which could only be overcome by breaking Alphabet up. On the other hand, search engine power on the search engine market can be a vital infrastructure in today's information age. Here would be a commonality with AT&T and Sandard Oil.

IV. Conclusion

President Trump's attacks are aimless for now. Investors should not be directly concerned about this. Nevertheless, there is the legal basis, even for a break-up. Furthermore, Alphabet's structure facilitates a demerger. In this respect, there are historical similarities with comparable splits of AT&T and Sandard Oil. The same is true when one considers that Alphabet is a master of vital infrastructure. But even that is not enough, as long as Alphabet does not abuse this power to the detriment of competition. Additionally, the FTC has already decided in favour of Alphabet. For a splitting up as the last possible remedy it needs therefore nevertheless already somewhat more than the threat of President Trump.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more detail in the comment section.

