Stock Market Super Bubble And The Demographic Trigger

The U.S. will likely experience crisis in the next three years, but several other countries should do worse in the next year or two.

A stock market super-bubble probably inflated over the last 33 years as stock market return has been above average while economic growth has been substantially weaker.

1986 Tax Reform Launches Super Bubble

Above-average stock market return with below-average growth since the 1986 tax reform appears to have inflated a huge bubble.

The stock market returned about 6.5% a year after inflation and dividends for about a century. The best fit line from 1871 through 1986 shows the 6.5% annual return.

Since 1986 the best fit line shows a 6.4% rate, while the actual return has been at a 7.9% annual rate, which is about 20% above the rate of return over the previous 95 years.

Meanwhile 1986 marked the beginning of a 40% decline in the growth rate of GDP per person. If the 2.63% growth rate from the time of the New Deal to the 1986 tax reform had continued, GDP per person would be about 45% larger.

If we don't account for population, the GDP growth rate declined about 37% after tax reform.

Weaker growth and stronger equity return both followed the 1986 tax reform which cut the top tax rate on personal income below 50% for the first time since taxes were raised in June 1932. This is not random. A lower top tax rate has the commonly misunderstood effect of increasing the share of business revenue pulled out of businesses as personal income. This is true whether the business is a sole proprietor, partnership or public company. Although with corporations some the return to owners may come through stock buybacks.

This premise is supported by the counterintuitive inverse relationship between the top marginal tax rate and the share of income tax paid by the top 1% of tax payers. In 1980 the top 1% of tax payers paid about 19% of the income tax. The top marginal tax rate was 70%. In 2016 facing a 39.6% top tax rate, they paid about 37% of the tax. The top 1% paid about twice as much of the tax with a marginal tax rate at about half of what it was in 1980. This happened because they pulled trillions of dollars more personal income out of businesses with the low tax rate.

With lower top tax rates, a smaller share of business revenue and GDP goes to employee compensation, investment in productive capacity and other expenditures that grow the intrinsic value of businesses. The extra trillions pulled out of businesses have meant a larger share of GDP went to consumption, money in politics and bidding asset prices into bubbles. The video Wage Wars gives a fuller explanation and the empirical support backing it up.

A low top marginal tax rate practically defines a bubble: businesses are weakened on the inside by pulling more revenue out and money pulled out then gets used to bid up prices in the financial markets.

Parallel to 1920s and Great Depression

Tax cuts in the 1920s took the top rate from 73% on income above a million in 1921 down to 25% on income above $100,000 in 1925. The economic growth rate followed the top rate lower with the normal two-year lag. The seven years 1927 through 1933 influenced by the top rate at 25% or below annualized shrinking 3.2%.

As mentioned above, low top marginal tax rates mean more revenue is pulled out of businesses as personal income. The number of tax returns with a million dollars of income or more increased almost 25 times from 21 tax returns in 1921 to 513 in 1929.

The dramatic increase in high incomes was not from faster growth. GDP grew at about 1% in 1927 and 1928. The stock market after inflation and dividends went up about 39% both those years.

Lower tax rates led to higher personal income at the top at the expense of growth. The euphoria of high income for those at the top inflated stock prices that the underlying reality could not support.

Measuring Stock Market Valuation

My preferred measure of stock market valuation is PEses which is very similar to Robert Shiller's CAPM except it uses single exponential smoothing of real earnings rather than a 10-year moving average of real earnings. This method is preferred because the PEses has a stronger correlation with future stock market returns than the CAPM.

The video below gives a fuller explanation of PEses.

Prior to tax reform passing in October 1986, the PEses averaged 22.5. In December 1996, Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan declared the market was irrationally exuberant. Since then, the average has been 45.3. Based on the average stock price for the month of July 2019, the PEses was 57.0.

As the video above points out stock market valuation has almost no impact on what the stock market will do over the next year. Historically it has a strong correlation with the rate of return over longer periods. Here is the correlation for return over 10- and 20-year periods.

The chart shows the correlation between the 10-year annualized rate of stock market return after inflation and dividends with the PEses. The last point on the black line shows the 12.28% rate of return for the 10-year period ending in July 2019. The July 2019 PEses of 57.0 suggests the return for the period ending in July 2029 will have a negative 2.75% rate of return.

The 20-year period ending July 2019 had an annualized return of 3.8%. The PEses suggested that return would be -4.52%. Since 2016, i.e. 20 years following the call of irrational exuberance, all the 20-year estimated returns have been way too bearish. On the scatter plot, this shows up as a thin string of data points far above the best fit line. In previous years, I was one of the two bearish people who had to be humbly reminded that valuation by itself does not predict market declines.

It is important to recognize there is a possibility the higher valuations the last 23 years is a new normal rather than a super-bubble. If so this would take 50% to 80% stock market declines off the table, but still leaves the possibility of 20% to 30% declines when recessions come. Whether this is a super-bubble or not, the implications of demographics below should still be useful to investors.

If what I believe are normal valuation returns, the 57.0 PEses suggests the 20 years ending July 2039 will annualize losing 1.85%. Such a decline would mean that after reinvesting dividends, an S&P 500 portfolio would have 31% less purchasing power in 20 years than it does today. Which would be worse than any 20-year period in history.

Interest Rates Don't Justify High Valuation

Claims that low bond yields justify high valuation lack empirical support. The scatter plot below shows the correlation of the 10-year T-Bond yield with the PEses. The points in green from 1966 to 2001 have an inverse correlation. When the T-Bond yield was above 4.5%, lower interest rates correspond with higher valuations.

When the T-Bond yield is below 4.5%, the correlation is weak and positive so that the T-Bond yield rising toward 4.5% tends to increase stock market valuation. Despite falling interest rates increasing the present value of a future income stream, T-Bond yields below 4.5% correspond with lower stock market valuation. Perhaps low interest rates signify weaker-than-normal growth of the income stream from stocks.

Prior to 2011, the positive correlation of bond yields with valuation was much stronger. Note the series of stock market tops in 1929, 1956, 1937 and 1946 which show valuation falling with the bond yield. High valuations with low interest rates have only occurred since 2011. If interest rates decline from here, it will likely correspond with a falling stock market.

Interest rates do not explain high valuations. Tax reform and a super-bubble might.

The high valuations since tax reform may be euphoria of those at the top with the high concentration of wealth and income.

Earnings and Debt Overextended

Inflation-adjusted earnings of the S&P 500 are further above exponentially smoothed earnings than they are about 98% of the time.

Historically when earnings are this overextended, the reversion to the mean includes about a 68% drop in real earnings.

Earnings have become increasingly more volatile since tax reform. The drop in earnings in the 1990 recession was the biggest since the one in W.W.II. The 55% earnings fall in the 2001 recession was the sharpest since the Great Depression. The 92% collapse in the great recession surpassed the drop after W.W.I. as the deepest earnings decline ever.

The tax cuts of tax reform have increased the relative advantage of taking short-term income relative to building wealth in a business where the growing value of a business can be indefinitely sheltered from tax. The expenditures that grow a business are all deductible or depreciable. This relative shift towards short-term income has encouraged leveraging businesses with debt. When the economy grows faster than about 2%, debt can multiply the growth rate of earnings dramatically. When the economy grows slower, debt can shrink earnings or lead to bankruptcy.

Businesses are now more leveraged with debt than at any time in history. Much of the debt was not used to increase productive capacity, but to buy back shares. In the last three quarters, GDP has grown at 2.08%. The slowdown in growth is on the verge of where earnings start contracting.

The Federal budget is stretched further than during any expansion since W.W.II. In the first quarter of the year, the deficit was 5.3% of GDP; this is worse than during most recessions.

The budget deficit in the next recession could easily hit 8% to 12% of GDP and potentially shatter the world's confidence in the U.S. as a safe haven.

U.S. Overvalued Compared to World

The United States probably reached the high-water mark of its economic place in the world in the early 1950s with close to half the world's GDP and perhaps 80% of the wealth. Since then, the U.S. economy has mostly grown slower than the world. In dollar terms, 2018 U.S. GDP was about 23.9% of the world's GDP. In purchasing power parity ("PPP") terms, we are about 15.2% and China is the largest economy at 19.2%. The US share of global stock market capitalization is around 43%. With a much smaller share of the world's economic pie and faster growth abroad, 43% of the stock market pie is not justified.

Since reaching about a 20-year low in U.S. stock market relative performance in June 2008, the U.S. market has outperformed the rest of the world by about 173% or about 7.5% a year. During this 11-year stock market romp, the US economy held on to its dollar share of the pie, but declined from the 17.6% PPP share in 2008.

Using Morgan Stanley Capital International data ("MSCI") for the 43 developed and emerging stock markets and a valuation measure comparable to the PEses above, the U.S. is the most richly/overvalued stock market in the world.

The Demographic Trigger

Demographic influences are lining up to signal about a two-year period of declining or flat stock prices, followed by a one- or two-year dramatic surge and then more weakness.

As people move through the life cycle, there are alternating periods of increased propensity to buy or sell stocks as well as rising and waning influences on the intrinsic value built in the economy. Baby booms and birth dearths impact stock prices and growth as they move through the life cycle.

About a year after the economy and financial market are strong, there is generally an uptick in births. At about age two, a baby boom detracts from economic growth and stock appreciation. Parents taking care of two-year olds who are prone to getting sick and keeping them up at night add less to current economic growth even though raising children is the most important investment for long-term growth. A baby boom turning seven or eight corresponds with a booming economy and stock market. Sending kids off to school frees up much time and inspires parents to be productive. Adults in the late 20s to early 30s correspond with economic and financial weakness. Typically they accumulate debt, the opposite of investing. They also take risks untempered by experience and wisdom. A baby boom reaching the age of peak income brings a financial and economic boom. The age of peak income is around 52 now, but in the 1950s, it was around age 40. As a baby boom moves into retirement and again consumes more than they produce, it detracts from the economy and asset appreciation. As a boom passes on, assets are freed up for more efficient use and family members who had been caretakers began to add more to what is measured in the economy. This influence appears to peak at around age 75 now.

Here is the chart of U.S. births:

Precise market timing using demographic data is not possible. You can't pinpoint a market turn with only annual data points. Below I make models using the last five influences mentioned above: from heading off to school through passing on. In some models, I have calculated monthly data points based on annual data. The one-year return models are based on one-year changes in the demographic variables. The estimates of stock valuation use de-trended demographic series. The models below are in red. The one-year stock market returns after inflation and dividends are in blue and market valuation is in green. Each model has a period to which the demographic data is fitted to the actual market data. The weights and lead time for the demographic measures vary with the period of fit. As mentioned above, the age of peak income shifts over time. The age at which the other demographic influences occur also shift over time.

The one-year return model with annual data points suggests stocks will decline in 2019 and 2020, soar in 2021 and 2022, and then decline for the three years after that.

When I use the derived monthly data, the downtrend doesn't look quite as intense and implies the stock market peak could still be several months in the future.

Using monthly data to model valuation suggests the market has already peaked and will trend down through September 2021 and then have a brief sharp advance to July 2022, before resuming a downtrend.

If the market is not a super-bubble, I would be expecting a generational high in the 1921 to 1922 period. Since I expect the a super-bubble to start deflating in the next recession, I think there is a strong chance a multi-year high or even multi-decade high is upon us.

Back in the late 1980s and 1990s when I first started modeling the demographics, I was expecting a generational stock market peak in the early 2000s. The outlook was somewhat similar to this model fitted from 1929 to 1995.

In my current perspective, the tax cuts in the 1920s and those since the early 1980s shifted the pattern that the demographics would have outlined by themselves. Cutting the top tax rate and capital gains rate in the 1920s from 73% to 25% and 12.5% respectively precipitated a bubble that inflated over about seven years and deflated in three. The 1986 tax reform with less dramatic tax cuts inflated a bubble in about 14 years, and while the bubble has fluctuated, it has remained inflated for another 19 years.

While I believe a market crash comparable to the one from 1929 to 1932 is possible, it seems more likely it will deflate over two or three business cycles.

Whether this is a super-bubble or not, the demographics suggest a tough two-year period for stocks has started or will start soon.

Coming Recession

A recession will likely begin within a year or two. The measures I follow suggest growth will continue to weaken, but I see no evidence of negative growth in the next few months. The yield curve suggests it might start in early 2021.

Conclusion

Valuation does not predict when a stock market drop will start, but has huge impact on the potential extent of the decline when it comes. The U.S. stock market is the most overvalued in the world and near the most overvalued in U.S. history. Businesses are saddled with record debt. Consumer debt is not far off the record. The Federal budget is in shambles. The GDP growth rate has been around 2% the last three quarters which is roughly the inflection point between corporate earnings rising and falling. The expected continued downtrend in growth portends a decline in corporate earnings. Demographics suggest a two-year period of stock market weakness has started or at least coming within a few months. However, many other countries have less favorable demographics. U.S. markets also usually fare better in downturns than the rest of the world.

If we are in a super-bubble, as I believe, and the conviction the U.S. is a safe haven changes, it's possible the U.S. (SPY) could be the worst-performing country in the next year or two. I believe America is headed for an economic and political crisis. The euphoria of elites pulling trillions of extra dollars out of businesses as personal income and bidding asset prices above historical levels will precipitate a crisis. Yet, I expect the U.S. stock market performance will be closer to the middle of the pack in the next year or two. The following countries will likely have larger declines: Thailand (THD), Austria (EWO), Italy (EWI), New Zealand (ENZL), China (MCHI), Japan (EWJ), Sweden (EWD), Taiwan (EWT), Indonesia (EIDO) and Turkey (TUR).

