CF Industries Can Make Its Shares More Attractive By Keeping Its Dividend Payout Fixed At $70M

In January, I wrote an article on CF Industries (CF). The thesis of the January article was that CF is under-valued compared to the replacement cost of its assets of between $86 to $108 per share. I believe the nitrogen fertilizer industry is in the early innings of a multi-year up cycle. With a mid-cycle price range for urea between $325 to $375 and at an EBITDA multiple of 10.6, CF shares could trade in the range of $91 to $123 per share. Catalyst for share price appreciation may come from continuing tightening of the supply/demand balance as well as a potential suiter buying into the well-placed CF assets in North America.

CF shares continue to be undervalued, but I will not rehash the rationale. In this article, I will provide an operational update, status of capital return, an outlook for the nitrogen fertilizer industry, and a recommendation to management and the Board to maintain a constant dividend dollar payout of $70M per quarter, which will result in a higher per share dividend as shares are aggressively bought back. I will share rationale for such a recommendation.

Strong first half results despite worst weather in history

The fertilizer year that ended in June was one for the record book. Fields were generally wet throughout the corn belt during the fall of 2018, preventing much application of ammonia. Much rain fell during the spring of 2019, causing delayed planting as well as preventing growers from applying pre-plant ammonia. The growing season was delayed and some of the nitrogen was applied as urea and UAN side-dressing rather than as ammonia top-dressing.

The heavy rain caused flooding in the river systems, causing barge traffic to be halted in much of the river systems during the spring. The rain also caused wide-spread flooding, resulting in disruptions in the rail network as well. These disruptions wrecked havoc in the distribution of nitrogen fertilizers for all suppliers. For CF, its logistics and distribution operations executed well and managed to sell around 4.3M tons of nutrient in 1H2019 vs 4.2M tons in 1H2018. Because of the delayed planting, CF exited 2Q2019 with a higher inventory of ammonia. Overall, the logistic and distribution team did an excellent job.

The production team also did very well. CF’s assets combined produced 4.6M nutrient tons during 1H2019 vs 4.2M nutrient tons during 1H2018. The name-plate capacity of the assets is 4.35M nutrient tons per 6 months. Hence, CF is producing above its name-plate capacity. Management believes that this is sustainable as it is a result of improvement made in improving utilization of the plants, which resulted in an increase in capacity of 0.65M nutrient tons per year.

CF was also able to realize higher prices in 1H2019 vs 1H2018. The ASP comparison is shown in details in Table 1.

Table 1: CF realized higher prices in 1H2019 vs 1H2018. Source: 10-Qs.

With higher sales volume and higher ASP, CF generated much higher EBITDA and FCF in 1H2019 vs 1H2018. These results are shown in Table 2. Adjusted EBITDA and FCF increased at a rate higher than revenue increase, indicating leverage in the business. CF has indicated that a $25 increase in the price of urea (or equivalent in other nitrogen fertilizers) results in a $350M increase in EBITDA. At a 10.6x multiple, that is about a $17 increase in price per share.

Table 2: CF’s leverage in generating EBITDA and FCF is evident. Source: 10-Qs.

CF continues to execute its capital return plan

CF continues to execute its capital return plan of buying back its shares. Its share count is reduced from 235 million at the end of 2Q2018 to a little over 222 million at the end of 2Q2019. CF keeps its dividend at $0.3 per share per quarter. With the reduction in share count, cash used for dividend is reduced from $70M in 2Q2018 to $66M in 2Q2019.

Debt is at $4.7B at the end of 2Q2019, essentially unchanged from last year. About $500M of the debt is due by May 2020 and is listed as current debt. Management intends to payoff that $500M high interest rate debt. Cash is at $858M. TTM FCF is $995M. At 222 shares, that is $4.48 FCF per share. At a current price of $48 per share, it translates to an FCF yield of 9.3%, a very respectable number.

CF’s stated capital allocation policy is to invest to pursue growth within its strategic fairway and, in the absence of those opportunities, to return excess cash to shareholders through dividend and share purchase. Management believes that at current ASP, there is no economic basis to invest in a green-field ammonia-urea complex in the US, mostly because of high labor cost and a high risk of labor over-run. Hence, big green-field projects will take place in countries (Russia, Iran and Nigeria, for example) where gas price is low and where fixed labor cost is the norm. However, CF will continue to invest in low cost high return de-bottleneck projects. The cost of these projects should be within the envelop of its annual capital expenditure budget of between $400M to $450M.

Long-term industry outlook continues to be favorable

The nitrogen fertilizer industry has absorbed the capacity that was added in 2015 and 2016. Going forward, the capacity addition is outside the US and should be below the growth in demand. Figure 1 is a chart from CF that shows that for urea.

Figure 1: Supply/demand growth for urea showing future supply growth is below historical demand growth. Source: CF 2019 winter-spring investor presentation.

The normalization of trade flow after the addition of capacity in 2015 and 2016 resulted in the rebound of prices. This is shown in Figure 2. Figure 2 shows that the price of urea bottomed in 2017 and has rebounded in 2018. Price recovery continues into 2019. The ASP realized in 1H2019 is higher than that in 1H2018 as shown in Table 1 above. As supply/demand balance continues to tighten, the expectation is that prices will continue to recover. With a high leverage on ASP, CF’s EBITDA and FCF will continue to increase at a higher rate than ASP increase, and should drive share price increase.

Figure 2: CF’s realized urea price. Source: Company releases and 10-Ks.

As it takes about 4 years to plan, build and commission a green-field ammonia-urea project, the visibility of future supply is excellent. The cost curve that CF presented in their 2019 winter-spring investor presentation (Figure 3) shows that the Chinese suppliers have become the supplier of the marginal tons based on their position on the cost curve. The Chinese suppliers have exhibited more rational behavior as a result of price increase of coal and more stringent enforcement of environmental regulations. For the last 2 years, their exports have been in the range of 2 to 3 million tons vs over 10 million tons several years ago.

There is a risk that there may be idle capacity that the Chinese can bring back on line as prices recover, thereby blunting price increase of those marginal tons. CF has indicated earlier that not all the idle capacity is able to be brought back because once a plant has halted production, it may be very costly to bring it back. We will have to see how this plays out.

Figure 3: Urea cost curve. Source: CF 2019 winter-spring investor presentation.

A recommendation to CF to maintain its dividend payout at $70M per quarter

CF’s quarterly dividend is currently at $0.3 per share. This dividend rate has not changed since the middle of 2014. This dividend cost $70M per quarter one year ago. As shares are bought back and retired, the cost has dropped to $66M per quarter by 2Q2019. In the 3Q2018 CC, management indicated that the dividend strategy is designed to attract investors who are “large institutions that value having the dividend and want to see that grow and need to have that in there for us to be in the portfolio”. However, the per share dividend has not grown. Management also indicated that until the share price appreciates to a level where the dividend rate is “meager” compared to the S&P 500, management probably will not raise the dividend.

At a current price of $48, CF’s common is yielding 2.5%. Nutrien (NTR), who is the nearest publicly traded competitor of CF, has a dividend yield of 3.75%. The S&P 500 dividend yield is at 1.9%. This means that CF’s shares would probably have to double from here before the yield is “meager” compared to the S&P 500. By not having a policy of dividend increase, CF may be precluded from the portfolio of institutions that “want to see that [dividend] grow”.

One proposal to expand the ownership and hence demand for CF’s common without increasing the fixed charge associated with dividend is simply to keep the fixed charge at $70M per quarter. The impact on dividend increase and hence expanded institutional ownership is attractive. A $70M per quarter dividend payout for 2Q2019 would have translated to $0.315 per share, a 5% increase YoY. It would have cost CF $4M in cash flow, a meager amount indeed.

Hence, a capital strategy of keeping long-term debt at $4B, keeping dividend fixed charge at $70M, and buying back shares with FCF after dividend will result in rising dividend per share over time. The annual increase depends on the share purchased each year. My estimation, assuming a very modest tightening of the supply/demand balance, yields a 4% to 5% increase in dividend per year, a very respectable increase. Becoming a dividend grower by policy will attract those institutions that favor holdings with a dividend increase, broadening the institutional investor base. The price is constant dividend fixed charge of $70M per quarter, rather than a declining one over time. This is a very small price to pay for CF to become a dividend grower.

There is another benefit to this dividend policy. Even in a relatively flat or a modestly declining ASP environment, CF would continue to generate FCF and could continue to buy back shares. Its dividend per share would continue to increase. An increasing dividend payout per share by policy will provide some support for the share price.

I offer this strategic option to the management and the Board. I hope that they would seriously consider it.

Takeaway

CF continues to execute well both operationally and in its capital return plan in the back drop of a gradually improving industry supply/demand balance. Prices for nitrogen fertilizers have rebounded since they bottomed in 2017 and are expected to continue to increase. With its results and share price highly leveraged to its ASP, I expect CF to continue to do well. Its shares are still significantly below the replacement cost of its assets. CF can further increase its institutional shareholder base and the attractiveness of its shares by committing to a dividend policy of paying out a fixed amount of $70M a quarter. With share buyback, this dividend policy will result in a 4% to 5% annual increase in its dividend per share, thereby making CF a dividend grower and attracting those institutional investors who favor companies that have regular dividend increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.