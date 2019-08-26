McCormick: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis
About: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
This analysis of McCormick stock uses a 10-year time frame and assumes a recession will occur at some point over that period.
It projects expected returns from sentiment reversion-to-mean, and business/shareholder yield based on the last economic cycle.
It offers a buy, sell, hold suggestion, and shares a strategy to take advantage of McCormick's current sentiment cycle.
Editor’s Note, August 27, 2019: The author has updated the article to rectify a couple of small computational errors regarding the earnings growth rate expectation and how that translated into the 10-year CAGR