McCormick: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

About: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)
by: Cory Cramer
Summary

This analysis of McCormick stock uses a 10-year time frame and assumes a recession will occur at some point over that period.

It projects expected returns from sentiment reversion-to-mean, and business/shareholder yield based on the last economic cycle.

It offers a buy, sell, hold suggestion, and shares a strategy to take advantage of McCormick's current sentiment cycle.

Editor’s Note, August 27, 2019: The author has updated the article to rectify a couple of small computational errors regarding the earnings growth rate expectation and how that translated into the 10-year CAGR