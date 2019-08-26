Hawaiian Holdings: Multiple Improvements Falling Short, But I Remain Bullish
by: Pinxter Analytics
Summary
Hawaiian Airlines has put forth a plan to revamp its fleet and add new routes where demand is high, but progress is slow.
A sustainable balance sheet and obligations will help it get there, but when and at what cost?
Overall, I still believe the company is undervalued compared to peers, but recent industry-wide headwinds can shatter the dream of a share price valued at double the current price.
Hawaiian Holdings (HA), the holding company for Hawaiian Airlines, has been facing some tough headwinds over the past year or so, as the overall market faced higher fuel prices, but also low-cost competitors