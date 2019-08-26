Nordstrom's Not Terrible Quarter

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reported 2019 second quarter results after the close Wednesday that sent shares rallying over 15% on Thursday. The rally hardly makes a dent in the stock's decline recently though, as the stock is still down over 30% year-to-date and over 50% from 2018's highs.

Interestingly enough, short interest has steadily increased over the last 12 months as the stock price has been crushed. It remains to be seen whether Thursday's rally was short covering or value buyers stepping up on a strong EPS beat. Perhaps, it was a bit of both, after all, Nordstrom remains one of the better-positioned retailers with a solid balance sheet.

Q2 Earnings Highlights

Nordstrom's diluted GAAP EPS came in at $0.90 per share, beating by $0.11. This was a decline of 5% from $0.95 in the same quarter one year ago. Revenue also declined by 5% to $3.87 billion for the quarter, missing estimates by a relatively small $40 million. The company adjusted guidance down slightly, with EBIT for the full-year between $805 million and $855 million and EPS between $3.25 and $3.50. EBIT for the quarter represented 5.7% of net sales, down from 6.2% year over year. This was to be expected on decreased revenue.

The quarter was better than expected but showed nothing extraordinary. Essentially, the company is just chugging along, powering through revenue declines. The company is still quite profitable, just not as much as it once was. With the way some of the other retail stocks have gone this earnings season, perhaps all Nordstrom had to do was not put up terrible numbers.

Nordstrom's Growing Online Presence

As with any retailer I look into, one key thing I look for is how their e-commerce is doing. I strongly believe, even with items like clothing, retailers that do not transition a meaningful portion of revenue to online sales will, ultimately, not last. An online presence is an essential part of any retailer in 2019.

Nordstrom's digital sales now make up over 30% of total sales. Up significantly from 20% a few years ago. That said, the trend is slowing. Digital sale's growth rate saw quite a drop in the first half of 2019, although remains positive in an environment where overall sales have turned negative. This is perhaps a shining light against an otherwise dark backdrop this year for the company. Nordstrom's online sales now make up enough of the company's revenue to be a significant consideration and factor in overall revenue. If they can continue increasing online sales, the business could turn around.

Valuation

There is no denying that Nordstrom is cheap at a forward P/E ratio of under 10. The question remains whether they can return to growth in EPS in 2020 and beyond. If yes, then the stock is a clear buy. Combine that with a dividend yield of almost 5% and a payout ratio under 50% and value investors should find Nordstrom attractive. Nordstrom is likely one of the better retail stocks right now, but I would not buy it if your outlook is shorter than 2 years. Trade war factors with China remain uncertain and it could take another year or more before Nordstrom starts putting up good numbers again. When they do though, their stock should climb significantly.

