Another quarter, another beat-and-raise for Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), the software giant best known for its flagship Sales Cloud that has become the default CRM system for enterprise sales organizations around the globe. Salesforce has always had a knack for setting expectations and beating them, but in a turbulent market period in which many onetime investor favorites have fallen sharply (DocuSign (DOCU), New Relic (NEWR), and Zendesk (ZEN), just to name a few), Salesforce's results bear a second look.

Shares of Salesforce are up about 15% for the year. I suggested last quarter, when Salesforce was trading around the same price, that the stock would see limited gains in the near term, which I still believe to be true.

Data by YCharts

The problem with Salesforce has actually been evident for several quarters. Organic deceleration is chief among these issues: it's no secret that Sales Cloud is getting long in the tooth, and its high levels of penetration into its TAM make the opportunity for growth far more limited. To counteract the deceleration in Sales Cloud while still hitting both its current-year and longer-term revenue targets, Salesforce has been pointing to growth in its other "clouds" - primarily, the Platform business.

The problem is, much of that growth is inorganic. Salesforce's $6.5 billion purchase of MuleSoft gave a huge kick to growth rates, making it look like Salesforce's platform growth is sufficient to counteract deceleration in Sales Cloud and to a lesser extent, Service Cloud. But in reality, Salesforce just paid a lot of money to acquire that growth.

And then Salesforce did it again with Tableau (DATA). Salesforce's bid for Tableau was more than twice that of MuleSoft, paying out $15.7 billion for the data visualization company (albeit in all stock). There's no doubt that these acquisitions are highly strategic. Salesforce's purchase of Tableau extends its capabilities into data visualization and dashboarding, a high-growth area of enterprise software in which Salesforce previously had no reach.

The issue, however, is that Salesforce is essentially becoming another Oracle (ORCL). Even at its size, Salesforce has adopted a "growth at all costs" mentality - it's indiscriminately chasing revenues while potentially growing outside of its comfort zone. Many investors have clamored for Salesforce to produce greater profits, but as long as the company's M&A-fueled megalomania continues, it's unlikely that Salesforce will ever turn a decent enough margin - even at its long-term revenue scale of $26-$28 billion.

In a nutshell, it's unwise to buy Salesforce near ~8x forward revenues, especially at a time that the market is showing fading enthusiasm for growth stocks with thin profits. While Salesforce remains a staple of the enterprise software sector, I believe its best days of growth are behind it, and what now remains is an aggressive M&A-driven push to double its revenues within four years - but only a small portion of that growth will be organic, and the rest will be acquired. Steer clear of this name and invest elsewhere.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into the results of Salesforce's second quarter:

Figure 1. Salesforce 2Q20 results Source: Salesforce 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 22% y/y this quarter to $4.0 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $3.96 billion (+21% y/y) by a 120bps margin. We note, however, that revenue growth decelerated two points from last quarter's growth rate of 24% y/y.

Salesforce's "story" by product remains largely the same. Sales Cloud, at 13% y/y growth, remains the weakest-growing product, while Platform is up 28% y/y, helped largely by the MuleSoft acquisition, which is now included in the prior-year compare, but is still growing faster than Salesforce's organic products. Note that Tableau has not yet been folded into Salesforce's results.

Figure 2. Salesforce growth by cloud

Source: Salesforce 2Q20 earnings presentation

Note that during the quarter, Salesforce "acquired" Salesforce.org - which previously had been a reseller partner of Salesforce software - and turned it into a new vertical solution focused on the non-profit and education sector. Salesforce paid $300 million in cash for Salesforce.org, which contributed to growth across Salesforce's four product categories. CFO Mark Hawkins noted that excluding Salesforce.org, the company's revenue growth would have been 20% y/y. So although Salesforce's growth decelerated sequentially in part due to lapping the contribution from MuleSoft in the prior year, this was also offset by the contribution from Salesforce.org.

Here's some further color from co-CEO Keith Block on the Q2 earnings call, covering the company's momentum with reseller partners as well as Salesforce.org:

Global partner certifications are up 40% year-over-year. That just keeps going and going and going. All seven of our top consulting partners run their practices on Salesforce, and Salesforce is their fastest growing enterprise practice. Strategic partnerships are absolutely critical to our future and that's why we're thrilled about our new relationship with Alibaba, as a global company it is important for us to support our multinational customers wherever they do business. And finally, we close our acquisition of Salesforce.org in the quarter and we continue to seek incredible demand in the non-profit and education verticals. We work with more than 44,000 non-profit and higher education customers and our employees have given more than 4.3 million volunteer hours and we delivered nearly $300 million in grants which is pretty amazing."

Unfortunately, Salesforce's growth and acquisitions have done little to expand its bottom line. Sales and marketing costs have remained a disproportionately high percentage of Salesforce's revenues. On a GAAP basis, Salesforce spends 46% of its revenues on sales and marketing:

Figure 3. Salesforce margin trends Source: Salesforce 2Q20 earnings release

Investors would hope that Salesforce would gradually scale this down and gain operating efficiencies as the company grows larger, but Salesforce has continued to grow at the expense of profits. A one-time expense relating to Salesforce.org also drove Salesforce's operating margin down to 2% (down one point from 3% in the year-ago quarter), while net margins lost seven points to 2% from 9% in the year-ago quarter.

Salesforce also noted that M&A-driven expenses have impacted cash flows. OCF is down 5% y/y this quarter to $436 million:

Figure 4. Salesforce cash flow trends Source: Salesforce 2Q20 earnings presentation

Key takeaways

Yes, Salesforce is still holding onto its promise of growing >20% y/y per quarter and affirming its long-term revenue goal of $26-$28 billion, but without its aggressive pattern of acquisitions, Salesforce wouldn't be able to get there. I fear that Salesforce's own organic growth and innovation is being stifled in favor of "get big at all costs" mentality that will eventually make it look like a jumbled portfolio of software products with mixed performance, like Oracle.

Stay on the sidelines here for now.