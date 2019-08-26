Salesforce Posts Another Winning Quarter, And The Valuation Remains Attractive

Market risk is increasing - Salesforce is holding its value - we're still at Buy - Long Term Hold - but again be careful with position sizes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Refresher - Our Comments Heading into Earnings For Q2

We posted a susbcriber-only earnings preview on Salesforce (CRM) last Wednesday, heading into earnings. We said that we expected Salesforce to hit or beat earnings (historically they almost always do) and that whilst still at Buy - Long Term Hold, we felt no need to add to our position pre earnings because the stock is rangebound, reluctant to cross $160 at the top end and undecided whether it can stay above $145 or whether it wants to drop to the $130/share support-resistance level.

Beat, Raise, Stock Heading Up ... And Then Back Down To Earth

Naturally we're not always right - but we're happy with our call on this one. Announcing Thursday after the close, CRM beat and raised (although the raised guidance was net of the Tableau (DATA) acquisition - so really it ought to have raised, anything less would be a poor outlook), and the stock flirted with $158/share but didn't trouble $160. On Friday the stock was holding up fairly well until the tariff tweeting caused all screens everywhere to turn various shades of red. It settled at around $152/share on Friday.

Now, the quarter was a good one. Revenue in the quarter grew 22% vs. the same quarter last year (23% at constant currency). EBITDA before stock-based comp, similar growth rate. Net debt much improved.

Here's the movements versus the same time last year.

So far so good.

Now, as our regular readers know, we like to look at the slow-burn effect of each quarter. And one of our favorite ways to do so is to look at the change in TTM revenues and earnings.

Here's CRM's movement in its TTMs.

We've attempted a little ad-hoc color coding here. There's no science to it. Yellow means - growth looking slower; green means - growth looking better.

This quarter there are only yellow boxes. So we're going to keep a close eye on these TTMs. They don't move quickly of course - that's the benefit of TTM, it's a flywheel kind of measure. But you know how flywheels are. Once they slow down they take a whole lot of effort to speed up again.

The beauty of CRM's business model is its flywheel nature. Upfront orders, cash, recognize earnings over the longer term. But that means there are no heroic quarters to save an ailing year. So we don't want to see a slowdown here. We think the raised guidance is a wash - it includes a big acquisition so it very much should have been raised, because the company - ie. shareholders - have paid for that raise by making the acquisition.

So. Good quarter. Not brilliant quarter. A little yellow flag here or there. We still feel good but we're keeping watch on that flywheel.

CRM's Valuation Remains In-Line With When We Went To Buy - Even After the Acquisitions Are Paid For

Together with a modest improvement in its net debt position, and the fall in its share price even net of the Q2 impact, this means CRM's valuation is in-line with its position when we went to Buy - Long Term Hold on 25 July, yellow flags notwithstanding - and that's before the acquisitions of Click and DATA are pro-forma'd in.

Here's how the valuation has moved since our move to Buy, using reported numbers, not pro forma.

On a TTM revenue or TTM EBITDA (pre stock-based comp) basis, the multiples are up a touch due to the big step up in share count resulting from recent acquisitions. But again, we've only used reported numbers here - once the acquisitions are pro forma'd in, these multiples will look a little better. And our confidence in the business is little changed - we remain positive on its outlook.

Our next note will work through the pro formas for you and look at what that increased share count has bought. That note will be with you in a day or two.

We're Still At Buy - But Tread VERY Carefully Adding Right Now

We still rate CRM very highly and we're still at Buy - Long Term Hold. We think the performance is going to hold up and we think the stock can break out given a stable market once worries about the DATA deal subside (which they will, if CRM keeps hitting or beating its quarters).

But the market is extremely jittery right now. We've commented a lot of late about the push & pull factors affecting the market. You have the Administration pursuing a short-term-harmful trade policy (perhaps it will be long-term-beneficial, who knows) and doing its best to compensate for that with a short-term-beneficial monetary policy of rate cuts. The Fed is kind of tagging along but not really playing ball. One rate cut does not make a supportive monetary policy given the trade offensive. The Administration has said that it is envious of Germany's practice of issuing sovereign bonds at negative interest rates. That tells you that the Administration would prefer negative interest rate bonds itself, in order to play the trade war with China longer. Whether this happens or not, we suspect neither the Administration, the Fed or China knows right now. But this is the market game at present, and any individual stock is just caught in the jetwash.

We think if you want to add to CRM at this price it's a good bet vs. other stocks out there. We think the growth will hold up and over a multi-year period it can be a big winner. But market conditions say to us - go easy on position size. Keep plenty of cash on hand. Wait before you go all-in. In our view better to miss a short-term dip than to go in big and find that you're staring down into the abyss. Patience is the name of the game here.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 24 August 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.