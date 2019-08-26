SmileDirectClub IPO: 8x Sales Would Be A Gift

The company expects to use the proceeds to acquire units from existing shareholders, which is not ideal.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) reports triple-digit revenue growth and double-digit gross profit margin. With these financial figures and more than 700,000 members treated since 2014, growth investors will be interested in the company’s health care model. Notice that there are certain risks. The company will not have an independent Board of Directors and will be a controlled entity. After the IPO, the company will most likely trade at more than 8x sales. However, in our opinion, savvy individuals will try to buy shares at 7x sales or even lower.

Business

Founded in 2014, SmileDirectClub develops and sells 3D-printed clear aligners. The company bills itself as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform offering teledentistry technology.

The company’s business model is quite simple. Clients can either visit a SmileShop or take a 3D image of their teeth at home. An orthodontist studies each case and sends the 3D-printed clear aligner to the customer. As shown in the image below, treatment lasts for, on average, 6 months.

Clients pay either $85 per month or make a one time payment of $1,895. Notice that traditional orthodontic solutions usually cost from $5,000 to $8,000 and require time-consuming visits. On the website, the company reports that HSA, CareCredit and FSA are also accepted. See the image below for more information on the matter: Source: Company Website

We consulted several forums to receive feedback from third parties. Many customers report that customer support is not the best. Also, they claim to receive aligners that don’t fit or they are painful. Check some of the messages shown in the image below:

Source: Vinted

Source: forum.purseblog

Additionally, there is a large number of comments by dentists and orthodontists. They claim that patients are putting their health at risk. Notice that no dentists are examining your mouth at any time in the process. Read the comment below written by Jennifer Roe. She summarizes what we could read in many other posts:

Source: Capitalareadental.org

With that, there are also patients noting that the system works. Also, they highlight that it is less expensive than other traditional alternatives. In this regard, read the comment below:

Source: Vinted

Many associations, including The American Association of Orthodontists, are currently claiming that the FDA should stop SmileDirectClub. Doctors are sending an alarming message to customers of SmileDirectClub, while the performance of SmileDirectClub appears quite promising. Since the company was founded in 2014, it has helped 700,000 members across all 50 U.S. states. It is fair to wonder whether doctors would say the same if the business model of SmileDirectClub would not go against their financial interests.

Source: Ada

Source: Bloomberg

There is not extensive academic research regarding the system offered by SmileDirectClub. We could not find information on whether the services offered by SmileDirectClub are favorable. However, there is a paper published on According Seminars in Orthodontics noting that direct-to-consumer marketing methods like that of SmileDirectClub may be much more common soon:

Source: Sciencedirect

Large Market Opportunity

85% of people worldwide suffer from malocclusion. As a result, the global orthodontics market could be very large. The company believes that its 3D-printed clear aligners could help more than 90% of people with this problem.

With a total market of 120 million people in the U.S. and 500 million people worldwide, SmileDirectClub is targeting a market of more than $200 billion in the U.S. and $900 billion globally. With that, please note that many individuals will not be willing to pay. Many people accept living with malocclusion.

189% Revenue Growth And 72% Gross Profit Margin

SmileDirectClub’s revenue growth is quite impressive. In the year ended December 31, 2018, total revenue increased by 189% amounting to 423 million. Also, the gross profit margin is beneficial. In 2018 and 2017, it was equal to 72% and 58% respectively.

SmileDirectClub reported net losses of -$74 million and -$32 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The company spent $213 million in 2018 in marketing and selling expenses. As a result, the company is still far from reaching its break-even point, which value investors will not appreciate.

SmileDirectClub will be followed carefully by growth investors. They will most likely not worry about the net losses. If the revenue growth and the gross profit margin continue at the same level, growth investors will appreciate SmileDirectClub. The image below offers further information on the P&L:

Revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was equal to $373 million, 113% more than that in the same period in 2018. With these figures, expecting forward revenue of $746 million appears conservative. Investors will most likely not expect net income profits. However, massive net losses will also be unlikely. The company reported losses from operations of -$15.6 million in the first part of 2019. The table below offers further details on the matter:

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the company’s asset/liability ratio is equal to 1.58x, and cash in hand is equal to $149 million. Thus, the company’s financial situation appears to be very solid. The company’s most significant asset is accounts receivable, which is equivalent to $181 million, 51% of the total amount of assets.

With annual revenue of $423 million, the amount of accounts receivable is not worrying, but investors will need to review it from time to time. If the working capital increases, SmileDirectClub will have to use debt, which may push the valuation of the stock down.

Impressively, the valuation of the inventory is very low. The costs of raw materials for manufacturing impression kits and aligners along with finished goods are quite reduced. It is very beneficial. See below for more information on the company’s assets:

On the liability side, long-term debt and current portion of long-term debt are equal to $204.8 million. With $149 million in cash and $181 million in accounts receivables, the total amount of debt is not worrying. However, investors may want to know when will the company pay its debt. A list of liabilities is shown below:

See below the table of contractual obligations. Note that the company needs to pay $46 million in less than a year and $197 million in one to three years. It means that SmileDirectClub will not have financial troubles in 2019. However, it may have to pay a significant amount of money in 2020,2021, and 2022. If SmileDirectClub uses money from investors to pay the debt or it raises equity, the share price may decline. It is a severe risk to be kept in mind.

Competitors And Valuation

The company notes that Candid Co., Smilelove, SnapCorrect and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) are its competitors. Among them, the only public competitor is Align, a medical device company, which markets iTero intraoral scanners. SmileDirectClub reports less amount of revenue than ALGN. However, we will use ALGN to assess the valuation of the SmileDirectClub. Using a significant competitor is better than not using any competitor at all.

ALGN reports more than $2.18 billion, revenue growth of 33% and currently trades at 7x-8x sales. SmileDirectClub reports larger revenue growth. Thus, the company will most likely sell at more than 8x sales. See the charts below for more details on the valuation of ALGN:

Owler offers another list of competitors. Among them, only Dentsply (XRAY) is a public company. XRAY does not report revenue growth and trades at 3.33x sales. In our view, it cannot be compared with SmileDirectClub as their revenue growth is different. The image below about the competitors of SmileDirectClub was taken from Owler:

With forward revenue of $746 million and trading at 8x sales, the company will most likely have an enterprise value of more than $5.9 billion. With that, in our view, savvy individuals will try to acquire shares at 7x sales or at an enterprise value of $5.2 billion. After the IPO, if the shares commence trading at that level, the company will represent a magnificent buying opportunity.

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds to acquire units from existing shareholders, which is not ideal. Read the lines below for more details on the matters:

Additionally, SmileDirectClub notes that it will use the proceeds to pay incentive bonuses to certain employees. Also, it will use the proceeds to pay taxes and finance working capital as well as for research and development among other purposes. See the text below for more details on the matter:

Risks: Controlled Entity And Non-Independent Board Of Directors

After the IPO, the CEO and Chairman of SmileDirectClub are expected to own more than 50% of the company’s voting power. As a result, the company is expected to be a controlled company.

Also, SmileDirectClub does not expect to elect an independent director, which is very worrying. It means that the company may make decisions, which may benefit the largest shareholder, but may go against the interests of minority shareholders. To tell a long story short, the protection of minority shareholders will not be that significant on this name. The lines below offer further information on this subject:

Ties With Align Technology, Inc

Align Technology, Inc. was a former member of SmileDirectClub. In March 2019, an arbitrator concluded that Align Technology had violated restrictive covenants included in an operating agreement signed with SmileDirectClub. As a result, Align had to close its Invisalign Stores and sell its membership units to the company. SmileDirectClub has to pay $54 million in 24 months until March 2021. Investors need to know this fact as we utilized Align Technology to assess the valuation of SmileDirectClub. There may be a conflict of interest. Notice that Align Technology is a competitor and also provided debt to SmileDirectClub.

Conclusion

With 189% revenue growth and reporting 72% gross profit margin, SmileDirectClub will most likely interest growth investors. In our view, if the FDA does not stop SmileDirectClub from selling products, revenue will most likely continue. If as much as 700,000 members have already received treatment, we don’t see the FDA halting the company’s operations.

In our opinion, underwriters will most likely try to sell shares at more than 8x sales or at an enterprise value of $5.9 billion. Other competitors are trading at the same level. Savvy individuals will try to acquire shares a bit lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.