Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia

I used a three-peer pricing relationship to show how a semiconductor stock with the same Nvidia financials would have been valued if Jensen Huang is not in the picture.

Just like Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Su, Nvidia’s (NVDA) Jensen Huang has been considered one of the superstar CEOs in the last decade. Under Huang, Nvidia became a dominant force in computer gaming chips and has expanded to design chips for data centers and autonomous cars. Fortune’s Andrew Nusca said, “This man (Huang) saw the future of computing more than a decade ago, and began developing products that could power the artificial intelligence era. Thanks to that vision, and relentless execution, his chipmaker today is perhaps the hottest company in Silicon Valley. And it may just be getting started.”

It was that same vision that Jensen Huang has made more than 8500% return for Nvidia’s shareholders since 1999’s IPO. In 2008, Forbes listed him as the 61st highest paid CEO in a list of U.S. CEOs and one of the wealthiest Asian Americans. The intense public interest on Jensen Huang’s success gave me the reason to ask the question in this post, “How much is Jensen Huang alone worth to Nvidia?”

Nvidia With and Without Jensen Huang

The way to look at Jensen Huang's value to Nvidia is to compare the market values between an Nvidia with Jensen Huang at the helm and an Nvidia without Jensen Huang in the picture. Let's say, in an alternate universe, there is a company "NvidiaX" that has identical financials as the actual Nvidia ("Nvidia"), except NvidiaX never had Jensen Huang as the CEO. If the market prices NvidiaX’s financials like any other competitors, the valuation difference between NvidiaX and Nvidia suggests that Jensen Huang has made a value difference to Nvidia shareholders, whether that's positive or negative. Granted that I can never create NvidiaX in the social laboratory, but if I can control most other relevant market factors other than the different CEO, the value difference between Nvidia and NvidiaX should be a good proxy for the CEO's contribution.

If you indulge me to follow through this line of thinking, I will first identify how the market prices the financials of a "Huang-free" semiconductor company. For such competitors, I selected IBM (IBM), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). The choice of these three competitors seems obvious, but not including the obvious Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is not. Intel has been “headless” for quite some time until the hire of the non-technology Bob Swan, while AMD’s Lisa Su is an equally impressive technology CEO. In a recent post, I provided evidence that Lisa Su has become a serious contender against Jensen Huang. Thus, neither company is a good choice for a control sample which is supposed to be free from CEO leadership.

Since stock prices are forward-looking, I selected several typical forward financial metrics. These metrics include Street consensus estimates for quarterly revenue, earnings per share, free cash flow, and gross margin over the last five years with daily values. Then, as I did in many previous posts, I developed a market pricing structure by correlating stock prices with their corresponding forward financials at the time (multiple regressions). Thus, a significant correlation would imply the process of how the market has priced these firms' fundamentals. Using this process, I was able to estimate each one of the three stocks' fair value.

Jensen Huang-Free Stock Price

To show how "relevant" this process has been, I compared the model price to the actual stock price over time for each of the three stocks. It appears that the process has done a reasonably good job in predicting how the stock price should move forward (Figures 1A, 1B, and 1C). In all three cases, the actual stock price tends to stay very close to the fair value estimated only from the Street's estimates of the future financials over time. Moreover, the stock price tends to cross over with the fair value a lot. This would suggest that there's valid information of the company's true value that the stock price will revert to. All these signs suggest the validity and the relevance of the pricing process that I used to estimate the fair fundamental value of the shares.

So, all the preparation is set up to come to this last step. Using the same pricing process for these three competitors, I was able to estimate NvidiaX's short-term price target only from the same forward financials, i.e., Street's revenue, EPS, gross margin, and free cash flow estimates. Then, I compared NvidiaX's estimated fair value with Nvidia's actual price. The difference is striking! In Figure 4, for the better part of the time period since 2015, The actual Nvidia price has been consistently higher than NvidiaX’s fair value at an average order of +15% premium. At the most recent time point, 8/20/2019, NvidiaX's "stock price" would have been traded around $139, which is significantly lower than the actual Nvidia stock price of $170.

Since a CEO’s human capital is a long-term notion, this is why the premium has been visible almost all through the entire time period since 2015. There were occasionally crossings which were coincident with a CEO’s lowering guidance and overhanging crypto inventory. If you agree with the logic of the current experiment, it stands to reason that Jensen Huang has added a significant personal value over to the financial value of Nvidia shares.

From a previous post, I also present the result of the same analysis on AMD’s CEO Lisa Su for comparison (Figure 5). For Lisa Su’s case, the most recent AMD success has added 20%-30% Su Premium to AMD's stock price. But if you look at the entire time period of Lisa Su’s CEO tenure, the Su Premium averaged around 3%, mainly reflecting the tough first two-year learning curve.

Figure 5: Lisa Su's Value (as Figure 1 in a previous post)

Caveats

Admittedly, my approach may be oversimplified. For one, the pricing model may be incomplete for not including Nvidia's unique risk factors, comparing with other well-established peers. Moreover, the historical Nvidia forward financials I used, not truly Huang-free, are invariably affected by CEO Jensen Huang's actual presence, so the resulting NvidiaX's fair value is not entirely Huang-free. While I fully acknowledge these criticisms, the resulting biases only make the NvidiaX's value higher than that it should be. With a higher estimate of NvidiaX fair value, the conclusion of the existence of a +15% Jensen Huang Premium only becomes more robust and conservative.

Jensen Huang Premium

I further acknowledge that the methodology can only filter out the non-financial pricing premium, say 15%, which can be attributed from many reasons. For one, there has been concern that Nvidia stock has been “consistently” overvalued, so the overvaluation alone can explain the +15%. As the consistency of a price premium implies something good permanently in play, that “something” may well be Jensen Huang. Clearly, the evidence suggests that the market is willing to pay a significant premium on Jensen Huang’s human capital. At today’s price, Jensen Huang is worth $15 billion to Nvidia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA,AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.