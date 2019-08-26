In REITs, Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Now is not the time to be too cute. Slow and steady wins the race.

It isn't a great choice for conservative income investors who seek stable income throughout the entire economic cycle, including during recessions.

One of the downfalls to this extended low yield environment is that more investors are reaching for yield.

I don’t think anyone will disagree when I say that technology has done amazing things for the global society.

I’m not even talking about smartphones when I say that. Life did, in fact, exist – and exist quite well, actually – before June 29, 2007, when Apple (AAPL) first released the iPhone. For that matter, it existed before 1999, when BlackBerry introduced the first semi-smartphone to the world.

I know we’re all addicted to the games we get to play, the apps we get to use, and the sites we get to visit on our mobile devices these days. I know it’s even difficult not to be addicted to them. Having so much information literally at our fingertips is a heady experience.

(Oh, the power!)

Is it going to rain today? We can check our phones for that even if we’re away from the TV or our computers.

What was the name of that movie from 2018 with Sandra Bullock? The one that prompted people in real life to do stupid things with blindfolds on? We can also check our phones for that, no matter where we are.

Is there a faster way around the traffic we’re caught in? We can check our phones for that too!

Those capabilities are great and all, particularly that last one. If we can get where we need to go faster, then I’m all for that. But as I said before, life will still go on if we can’t.

For that matter, life in general will still go on without the next items I’ll be mentioning. Though I think it’s safe to say that individual lives would be a lot shorter or less enhanced in their absence.

Photo Source

NASA Technology Gave Us These Common Items

If you go onto NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) page in collaboration with the California Institute of Technology… you’ll find a list of “20 Things We Wouldn’t have Without Space Travel.” Since space travel itself revolves around tech, I think it appropriate to cite.

The very first item it lists is the camera phone, which apparently was first developed in the 1990s by a JPL team charged with creating “cameras small enough to fit on spacecraft and with scientific quality.” Today, a full-third “of all cameras contain this technology.”

That final smartphone-related advancement aside, we still owe space travel pursuit for:

Scratch-resistant lenses that make proper, durable eyewear much more affordable for the masses

CAT scans that help doctors better diagnose many serious health issues

Landmine removal in war-torn areas of the world

Athletic shoes that can stave off certain injuries

Water purification systems

Home insulation

The jaws of life to open up tangled masses of metal and save trapped car accident victims

Adjustable smoke detectors that make the original device much more powerful and preventative

More function artificial limbs for amputees.

That’s a pretty impressive list. And it’s just of what NASA has brought about, either directly or by challenging private companies to meet its needs.

There are plenty of other worthwhile inventions and advancements we could include from other sources. In fact, it might be safe to say that our whole entire modern world runs off of technology these days – from communication to transportation to the food we consume.

Perhaps the one thing we don’t rely on technology for is patience.

Patience Is a Money-Making Virtue

Look, technology can create many more companies for us to invest in. It can make those companies operate and grow much more efficiently. It can also make it much easier for us to invest in those companies, and at cheaper rates too.

But it still can’t turn successful, sustainable investing from a marathon into a sprint.

Too often, trained by the easy-access, fast-paced world we live in today, we get annoyed when we don’t see results. Stat.

I know this isn’t the advice you want to hear, but unless you’re a day trader – which is an unbelievably risky venture to try out and involves intense amounts of research to successfully pull off – you’re going to have to go old-school and hold your horses.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will a worthwhile retirement fund. To illustrate why, let’s turn to an article from U.S.News’ Money segment:

Mark McCarron, chief investment officer at Wescott Financial Advisory Group in Philadelphia, says putting money away on a regular basis and selecting the right investments is hard enough without allowing impatience [to] get in the way. In terms of how it can affect portfolio growth, “one only has to look at the returns that the average investor has generated relative to the return of the average fund to see how impatience can cost an investor valuable performance.”

Using Morningstar’s investor return calculation, McCarron found that the average investor in diversified equity funds saw a 4.36% return. Meanwhile, the average diversified equity fund itself saw a 5.15% return.

As U.S.News puts it, “Impatience cost the average investor 0.79% per year.”

If that doesn’t seem like a big deal, perhaps it isn’t for one year. But those one years add up over time to something much more substantial.

Photo Source

You Can Take These Tips to Retirement

You may recall an article back in June in which I explained that:

One of the downfalls to this extended low yield environment is that more investors are reaching for yield, a temptation that’s somewhat natural given the human behavior known as “instant gratification.

And given the low nature of interest rates, many income investors have flocked to high-yield industries like mortgage REITs like Two Harbors (TWO), Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC).

While these high-yielding REITs might be an acceptable choice for some higher-risk investors during a strong economy, it isn't necessarily a great choice for conservative income investors who seek stable income throughout the entire economic cycle, including during recessions.

Keep in mind that mortgage REITs make their money by borrowing short term to buy longer-term mortgage-backed securities ((MBSs)) and other kinds of real estate-related credit instruments.

They employ varying degrees of leverage and are highly sensitive to changes in rates (when rates rise the value of their holdings falls while funding costs increase, and when rates fall it's because mortgages prepay as rates drop and hedging can backfire).

Mortgage REITs also have less liquidity than equity REITs due to the size of the market and are often more volatile (than equity REITs) as changing macro-economic forces could wipe out market gains quickly.

These higher risk REITs can also be tough to analyze because the companies don’t provide property-level data. That makes perfect sense because they don’t own property, they’re merely lenders (like banks) and they generate the higher dividend yields as a result of financial engineering (aka high leverage).

To prove the point, I thought it would be useful to examine a few popular blue-chip equity REITs alongside some of the most popular high-yielding REITs (4 mortgage REITs and 1 equity REIT). Let’s start with the equity REITs:

As you see, Realty Income (O), Federal Realty (FRT), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), W.P. Carey (WPC), and Digital Realty (DLR) are all high-quality REITs, based upon their strong investment grade ratings and conservative payout ratios. In addition, all of these REITs have an exceptional track record of increasing dividends.

Now take a look at the five high-yielding REITs (4 mortgage REIT and 1 equity REIT):

As you can see, the average dividend yield for Anworth Mortgage (ANH), Dynex Capital (DX), Two Harbors, Washington Prime (WPG), and AGNC is 16.6%, over 4x the average dividend yield of the five equity REITs.

But wait, let’s now compare performance, based on five different times frames (since 2009, since 2013, since 2015, since 2017, and year-to-date):

Since 2009, the average total annual return for the equity REITs was 13.7%, compared with 7.5% for the four mortgage REITs (WPG was not listed in 2009).

Since 2013, the average total return for the equity REITs was 10.0% vs. 3.4% for the four mortgage REITs.

Since 2015, the average total returns for the equity REITs was 9.74% versus -.36% for the five high-yielding REITs.

Since 2017, the average total returns or the equity REITs was 11.2% versus -1.42% for the high-yielding REITs.

Year-to-date, the average total returns for the equity REITs was 21.9%, versus -6.86% for the high-yielding REITs.

It should no surprise that chasing yield is dangerous and whenever I see someone getting overzealous with the thirst for high-yielding stocks, I remind them to slow down and examine the historical evidence. As illustrated, the “cream always rises to the top”…

Source: Yahoo Finance

I’m not sure why anyone would want to chase yield, as illustrated below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As tempting as it may be, my best advice is to focus on quality (first) and value (second). Over the long haul, wealth is created by utilizing time-tested principles that include fundamental analysis, diversification, and sound reasoning skills.

If I can persuade just a few people reading this article to sidestep hazardous investment strategies and assume sound ones that are intended to preserve and maintain their hard-earned principal, I will be pleased.

Ladies and gents: Now is not the time to be too cute. I have witnessed my share of losses and failures over my 30+ year investing career, and I do not want to make the same mistakes again. Always remember, “it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon - slow and steady wins the race".

Photo Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’re teaming up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! While we'll continue providing our free sector reports, iREIT subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded real estate coverage including: Expanded REIT Rankings Reports With Exclusive Content

Real-Time Economic Analysis & Commentary

Hoya Capital Real Estate ETF Model Portfolios Start Your FREE 2-Week Trial Today … You Won't Be Disappointed

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, FRT, VTR, WPC, DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.