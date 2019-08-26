PALL Weekly: Take Advantage Of Macro Uncertainty To Buy The Dips

A retest of the August low of ~130 per share in PALL caused by macro tensions would be a juicy opportunity, in our view.

Palladium’s forward curve reflects tight fundamentals, despite the small contango at the front end of the curve.

ETF investors turned net buyers in the week to Aug. 19 for the first time in 18 weeks.

Speculators lifted their net long exposure for the first time in 3 weeks in the week to Aug. 20.

PALL has moved a little up since our previous weekly publication, although macro uncertainty stemming from trade tensions caps the upside.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has moved a little up since our previous weekly publication, although the re-emergence of risk-off mood (caused by a renewed escalation of the US-China trade dispute after China's retaliation to US tariffs) has exerted some downward pressure on PALL.

While short-term physical tightness in the palladium market has eased recently, long-term tight fundamental dynamics prevail, judging by the current shape of the Nymex palladium's forward curve.

Against this backdrop, we retain our directing line consisting of buying the dips. Macro uncertainty is likely to drive PALL's volatility higher; ergo, a retest of the August low of $130.04 per share (-6% from its current level) cannot be ruled out.

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Nymex palladium in the week to August 20, for the first time in three weeks.

But the net spec length in Nymex palladium - at 43% of open interest - is still well below its historical high of 73% of open interest, there is plenty of room among the speculative community to lift their net long exposure to palladium.

Implications for PALL: Given the light spec positioning in palladium, the potential for renewed buying speculative buying by year-end is great, in our view. This is bullish for Nymex palladium spot prices and thus PALL.

Investment positioning

ETF investors were marginal net buyers of palladium in the week to August 16, according to our estimates.

This marks the first increase (albeit marginal) in palladium ETF holdings in 18 weeks.

We believe that palladium ETF flows react to the fluctuations in prices. If palladium prices rise sufficiently, ETF outflows accelerate. Conversely, if palladium prices decline too much, ETF outflows decelerate due to ETF investor reluctancy to liquidate their positions at unattractive prices.

ETF activity is therefore consistent with a tight palladium market and the projected deficit in the palladium market (600,000 oz in 2019, according to Norilsk Nickel; ~800,000 oz according to Johnson Matthey) can be balanced only by higher palladium prices.

Implications for PALL: The year-to-date decline in palladium ETF holdings is the result of higher prices incentivizing ETF investors to liquidate their holdings (i.e., stronger prices -> stronger supply). This is bullish for palladium spot prices and thus PALL.

Fundamentals

The stronger-than-expected palladium output so far this year and the global automotive recession have eased the tightness of the palladium market at the front end of the curve, as can be seen below.

Still, the palladium market remains deeply backwardated at the long end of the curve, most precisely, from January 20.

Since nearby spreads tend to be volatile, we prefer to rely on longer-dated spreads to gauge the actual tightness of the market at a given time. The chart above shows clearly that the palladium market is tight.

Given the elevated risk of supply disruptions in South Africa (~40% of global palladium output) considering the current round of wage negotiations between mines and workers' unions. As far as we know, discussions progress, but unions show strong disappointment. Should a strike occur, palladium output could contract and tighten the tight palladium market even more.

On the demand side, although auto sales disappointed to the downside this year, it seems that strong policy easing across the globe is underway to tackle the slowdown in economic growth. This could support auto sales, which in turn would lift autocatalyst demand for palladium, which in turn would tighten the palladium market.

Bottom line: Despite the easing at the front end of the curve, the palladium market is set to remain in a meaningful deficit this year, and the balance of risks to this projected deficit is skewed to the upside. This should support a stronger palladium price by year-end, which is positive for PALL.

Closing thoughts

While the current macro uncertainty stemming from tense US-China trade tensions could lift the volatility in the palladium market, we believe that investors should take advantage of a possible sell-off to assert upside exposure to PALL.

Indeed, we believe that the fundamental picture of the palladium market is tight and warrants a firmer price in the long run to correct the current imbalance. As a result, a sell-off in PALL caused by negative macro dynamics should be treated as a buying opportunity.

A retest of the August low of $130.04 per share (-6% from its current level) would prompt us to lift the size of our net long exposure to PALL.

