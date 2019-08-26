Newater Technology: Capitalize Off A China Trade Deal

Therefore, a further review of the company's fundamentals brings me to believe that the company is greatly undervalued compared to the market.

Newater has faced some trade war-related headwinds, even as they are not justified in the short to medium term, given their lack of dependency on US companies.

The recent trade war between the Trump Administration and China has resulted in almost all of the US-listed Chinese companies to take a nosedive.

Companies which we've covered in the past include Newater Technology (NEWA), which is a water purification and wastewater treatment company in China, which has no US revenue sources and doesn't rely on parts or intellectual property rights from US companies, so the drop as part of the wider market-related volatility is strange and unjustified.

Even the overall slowdown in the Chinese economy doesn't explain the price pressure given that new mandatory regulations dictate that industrial complexes must adhere to wastewater treatment provisions, the primary factor for the near doubling of the company's sales since its implementation back in 2015.

An instinctive assessment is that once a trade deal is done and the market normalizes, Newater Technology's normalization should far exceed the rest of the US-listed Chinese companies, like financial services companies and other industrial players which were hard-hit by the dispute.

Treating Wastewater

In 2015, after the appointment of a new environment minister in China, the water pollution action was released to be implemented through 2017. With around 85% of river and underground water being polluted from industrial complexes, they put forth a program to force companies to reuse and treat wastewater being sent into rivers and ground streams.

(Source: Global Water Intelligence Report)

Since then, the company enjoyed a surge in demand and saw revenues increase from $12.3 million in 2016 to $25.3 million in 2017 and then a further increase to $47 million in 2018. EPS was rather steady throughout the first years with 2016 being $0.28 and 2017 being $0.26 but that figure jumped to $0.67 in 2018. The company also used $12 million in cash to pay back short-term borrowings, something which will further assist in profitability with a lower interest expense environment.

Even though they paid down short-term borrowings, the company took on $4.4 million in long-term debt as part of an operational financing initiative and will likely see a rise in interest expense ($658,000 in 2018).

They currently hold $2.5 million in cash (with another $6 million in restricted cash) and has $18.7 million in virtually new ($970,000 of accumulated depreciation) property and equipment. The company's new production facility has helped boost overall assets to $62 million, even though a good size of that is goodwill and other intangible assets.

A primary factor in the company's profitability surge is an improvement in gross margins, as cost of revenue only rose 52% as revenues rose 87%. This is typical of growth companies, given the fact that they must work out kinks in the system and new machinery is paid for over time, even as depreciation occurs. The company did grow SG&A by over 100% compared to last year with its increased headcount and higher selling expenses, something which is expected to continue as they increase production capacity but should normalize in the coming years, as it does with almost all growth companies with contract-based revenue streams.

Business Growth

Newater offers a variety of solutions for a wide array of industrial companies using their DTRO (disk tube reverse osmosis) technology. They deploy their solutions in landfills, which create landfill leachate, a substance which is extremely harmful to any water surrounding these plants. They use advanced oxidation methods, evaporators, membrane carbon absorbers, and ion exchange resin to make sure these harmful substances don't reach surrounding drinking water sources.

They also deploy their solutions in multiple ZLD (zero liquid discharge systems) such as titanium dioxide plants, which also generate harmful wastewater, given the high amounts of water needed in these systems. Alongside these types of projects, the company treats wastewater from flue gas desulfurization which is generated from the process of the wet desulfurization of boiler flue produced by the combustion of coal in power generation facilities, which still generate most of the electricity in China.

All of the aforementioned projects are ones which are set to continue and grow in the coming years as more and more industrial companies and plants work to comply with the regulations. There is a factor worth considering in the longer run, however, as China's economy seems to slow.

A Noteworthy Risk

China is relying less and less on industrial production and more on traditional developing economies industries like finance and technology. This means that if the overall economy does slow, the government is well within its powers to relinquish any regulations on these industrial parks, paving the way for a sudden and vast drop in demand for the company's services.

Even though this is extremely unlikely, it remains a possibility in the longer run as China's economy continues to shift from an emerging-centered one to a developing one.

Valuation

Even though there are no relevant materials predicting what the company's EPS and revenues will look like in the year to come, the industry's growth rate alongside more projects and existing project expansions should continue to nearly double in the coming year. This results in revenues of around $85 million, which translates to EPS of around $1.15, assuming SG&A continues to rise at over 100% as they take on new projects and employees.

Given the high growth rate of the company, coupled with the uncertainty of the economic growth rate in the region, I believe an earnings multiple of around 15x fairly values the company. This presents a fair value of around $17.25 per share, providing for significant upside from the company's current share price of around $6.50 per share.

Investment Conclusion

The company is on solid footing, overall, even as the trade war between the US and China rages on. This means that most of the China-listed companies on the US stock exchanges have suffered from downward pressure in the last year or so and Newater was no exception.

However, Newater doesn't rely on the US for its operations and even though it's directly linked to the success and growth of the Chinese industrial economy, it's unlikely to face significant headwinds from the implementation of these tariffs in the short to medium term. Therefore, I believe the company is greatly undervalued and the bump it is expected to get if and when the trade war dies down will outperform those of other Chinese companies listed on the US exchanges.

I remain highly bullish on the company's 12-24 month prospects.

