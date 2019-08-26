HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity

HCP Inc. (HCP) is amongst the top healthcare REITs with a well-diversified portfolio. While this REIT has a long history behind it, HCP Inc. is currently coming out of some rough times. In the past couple of years, HCP Inc. has shown strong recovery and is now looking like a prospective multibagger in the making. Healthcare REITs tend to have their own distinctive parameters for the purpose of evaluating their investment potential, so here’s how HCP Inc. stacks out.

The History

HCP Inc. was listed as a publicly traded company in 1985 and very soon established itself as a high yield healthcare REIT, offering solid returns to its investors. The REIT had an uninterrupted spell of dividend payment until 2016, when it had to spin off a large chunk of its assets into a new corporation called QCP Properties. The portfolio for the new company mainly consisted of HCR ManorCare assets which spanned assisted living and skilled nursing segments. The deal provided a robust one-time deal for HCP Inc. investors as they were bequeathed one share of the newly formed company for every five shares of HCP Inc. held by them.

Source: Company Website

The spin-off was mainly designed to enable HCP Inc. to focus on its core strengths in the areas of senior housing, medical office properties and life sciences. However, QCP Properties failed to take off and was eventually sold to Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL). In the meantime, HCP Inc. had its own share of issues despite offloading its undesired assets under the aegis of QCP Properties. The REIT did not announce any increase in its dividend as was expected by investors. However, now that the company is completely rid of a large number of low-performing assets, it is showing signs of getting back to its earlier status.

The spin-off and subsequent disposal of properties by HCP Inc. had quite a substantial impact on the financial health of the REIT. It has been able to reduce its expenses on account of lower interest expenses and impairment charges. The company also recently reported its financial numbers for the second quarter of the year. Its adjusted FFO declined marginally from $0.47 per share to $0.44 per share while its NAREIT FFO stood at $0.41 per share, down from $0.45 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Source: Company Website

However, this quarter’s results seem to be an anomaly as for its full year ended on December 31, 2018, HCP Inc. had reported its NAREIT FFO at $1.66 per share, up from $1.41 per share for the previous year. Similarly, its net income had also shown an increase from $0.88 per share to $2.24 per share. These are important metrics which are highly useful for vetting potential healthcare REIT stocks as the stability of the dividend largely depends on the FFO and profit generated by the firm. The REIT has also considerably pared down its debt position, adding to the financial stability of the business. This step may also help it in better management of interest expenses in the coming quarters and help further increase its FFO.

Valuation

HCP Inc. is currently in the process of setting up a new 52-week high. While the buoyancy of the stock presents some short-term opportunities for high-risk savvy investors, it is important to analyze the robustness of the current valuation in order to make a long-term investment in the stock. With its latest dividend of $0.37 per share, the stock now offers a dividend yield of 4.34 percent, which by healthcare REIT standards isn’t exactly highly attractive.

With its current situation and pricing, it is safe to say that HCP Inc. is fully valued at the moment and the upside potential is highly limited. Again, it may be reiterated that the REIT has undertaken several steps which are expected to yield positive results in the future. The company is now focusing on its three niche areas of Life Sciences, Senior Housing properties and Medical Office Buildings. These sectors are amongst the most stable segments of the healthcare REITs landscape.

The opportunities in these sectors are also expected to be highly lucrative as the country witnesses an unprecedented rise in its elderly population. Further, patients are also looking for alternatives to expensive in-patient procedures, leading to higher demand for outpatient options. These options are not only more cost-efficient but may also become a driving force for further development in the medical office segment. As HCP Inc. holds quite a dominant position in these up and coming segments, it is expected that the REIT will be able to show substantial boost in its metrics in the future.

Investment Thesis

While it seems quite obvious that the REIT stock is currently fully priced as the company just reported not-so-great quarterly numbers, it does not imply that the upside potential of the stock is all spent. HCP Inc. has spent the last couple of years restructuring its business and that is expected to yield results now. It is focusing on low cost, low expense segments such as medical office buildings and senior living which also happen to be experiencing high growth.

Stagnant dividend may be another cause of concern for income-oriented investors. However, in the coming years, the REIT should be in a position to raise its dividend rate. Alternatively, the lack of growth in dividends may be partly compensated by capital appreciation in the form of higher market price for the stock. For long-term investors, HCP Inc. seems to be a good investment opportunity, but they may have to wait some time for the trend to cool down and then to initiate the position whenever there is meaningful pullback in the price.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.