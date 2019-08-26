Utilities: Fundamentals Say No, Sentiment Says Yes

Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail. Without it, nothing can succeed. - Abraham Lincoln

If the bond market is to be believed, investors are bracing for recession. If anything, it looks like the trade war is escalating as China and the U.S. both decided to increase both the amount and rate of import tariffs last week. Most of the U.S. Treasury yield curve is already inverted, but the most popular recession indicator, the 10Y/2Y spread, went negative for the first time since just before the financial crisis (although it didn't stay there). For many, this is the last piece of evidence needed that a recession is imminent, and equities sold off sharply once this number went negative.

This doesn't necessarily mean that equities can't go higher from here. In fact, during the last three times that the 10Y/2Y spread went negative, the S&P 500 posted an average gain of 3.5% in the six months following the initial inversion. And just two sectors have posted positive returns on all three occasions.

Not surprisingly, investors turned defensive following the inversion. Treasuries and other fixed income products rallied, but defensive equities also did well. Perhaps the most defensive sector, utilities, not only beat the market, but did so by a wide margin averaging an 8.6% return in the six months after the 10Y/2Y spread went negative.

It's still far too early to say that we'll see this kind of outperformance again, but we know that investors have already been pivoting to defensive and low volatility equities. The largest utilities ETF, the $10 billion Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), has already taken in more than $700 million year-to-date. Since the end of April, utilities and consumer staples have beaten the S&P 500 by 700-800 basis points. Investors have already demonstrated a preference for safety for some time, and the high yields that come from many names within these sectors will no doubt add an extra layer of appeal.

That doesn't necessarily make it a good investment though. From a fundamental standpoint, the utilities sector hasn't been this expensive in decades.

XLU is trading at 19 times forward earnings. It was just 11 at the bottom of the financial crisis. Its price-to-book ratio of 2.2 is also at one of the highest levels it's ever been. For a sector that's growing earnings by 3% annually and revenues by 4%, a forward P/E ratio of 19 is entirely unjustifiable.

But investors are far more concerned with safety than valuation right now, which means metrics could very well become more inflated before all is said and done. The trade war has the more likely effect of damaging the value of the dollar and sending global equities back down towards May lows and beyond. August's volatility spike is already steeper and longer than May's decline, which could end up putting the S&P 500 back around the 2,750 level, about 3-4% lower than where we're at now.

Utilities are likely to outperform the broader market over the next six months, but given the economic backdrop and the intensifying trade war, it could be a matter of utilities doing less bad than the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.