The LVMH Group Could Weaken With Economic Uncertainties

The P/S ratio and EV/EBITDA indicate that LVMH may be slightly underpriced, given their growth trajectory.

Currently, the biggest luxury conglomerate in the world, the LVMH Group (OTCPK:LVMHF) currently holds over 75 brands which feature some of the most recognizable names in the retail space. This includes Christian Dior, Sephora, and Hublot, among many others.

With this, they offer premier brands in six categories that all but one has experienced year-on-year growth. In this article, I will explain why the LVMH Group has grown over 50% from the beginning of the year and why global pressures make this stock much less attractive than at the beginning of the year.

Segment Growth

The LVMH Group has experienced respectable growth year over year with their biggest category, fashion & leather goods growing 18% in that time frame. The company cited that,

"Louis Vuitton maintained its exceptional level of profitability while continuing its robust investment policy, Christian Dior Couture achieved a record performance, and Loewe and Rimowa confirmed their growth momentum. The other fashion brands continued to strengthen."

Essentially, management was conveying that their brands continue to succeed and are poised to grow.

A large part of this group can be attributable to the growth in Asia where one-third of their revenue comes from Asia, up 13.7% from December 2018. This is a very important demographic to reach, considering China is now the largest luxury goods market responsible for 33% of spending in the high-fashion market and is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Just in 2018, Chinese spending on luxury fashion goods rose 20% year over year.

This data would include all of LVMH's industries besides wine & spirits. Even this industry is growing rapidly in China as management from LVMH said,

"Asia, particularly China, reaffirmed its status as the second-largest market for the Wines & Spirits business group".

Trade War and Economic Uncertainty

Speaking of China, the LVMH Group has the benefit of not being directly affected by the US-China trade war. As companies such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) are strategizing to potentially move manufacturing facilities, LVMH is unbothered by this threat and is able to focus their efforts on expanding their brands and delivering a high-quality product to their customers.

Unfortunately, for LVMH, they are indirectly affected by the tic for tac retaliations between the United States and China. This has created an aura of global uncertainty that could severely hinder their luxury businesses. The LVMH Group does have a degree of protection with an extensive portfolio of companies that sell more affordable products. Although these brands still perform best in a thriving economy, brands such as Tapestry and Kate Spade would be less affected by an economic downturn.

By no means would these affordable brands completely save the LVMH Group if there is another global recession, but it would slightly cushion the drop. Even if there was a recession comparable to 2008, the LVMH Group has proven it can bounce back and has grown over 800% with most of this price appreciation coming in the past few years.

Think or Swim

On top of a rapid growth pace, the LVMH Group is offering a dividend that yields 1.66%. Although not that exciting, it signals that they have a steady stream of cash flows and believes in their ability to organically grow while returning cash back to investors.

What is slightly more exciting is they have increased their dividend payout by $1 each year since 2016 signaling they are dedicated to offering a higher incentive for owning their stock.

Cash Flows

Now, although the LVMH Group had lower free cash flows in this half-year report than it did in 2018, it can be traced back to a substantial increase in investing activities. In their latest reporting period, the LVMH Group reported a loss of over 1.8 billion Euros which substantially reduced their operating free cash flow. Even with this, they were able to end cash flow positive by 1.695 billion Euros, signaling there is little reason to worry about their financial positioning.

EV/EBITDA

To evaluate how expensive LVMH is, I will use the comparable companies method to find an appropriate EV/EBITDA multiple. For the selection process, I selected global companies that sold luxury products worldwide. Each of these companies have exemplary margins but are in different growth phases. Canada Goose (GOOS) and Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF) are experiencing rapid growth, while Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) has relatively stagnant growth.

Canada Goose and Moncler are being used to indicate the pricing the market is putting on companies with extremely high growth. Both of these names are projected to grow revenues at around 30% but are also significantly more speculative as they do not have the security of being a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate owning dozens of brands.

As for Burberry, they are also a high-end fashion retailer but have seen declining revenues over the past year. Burberry posted a 1.79% decline in 2019 compared to LVMH's growth of over 15%. Interestingly enough, these stocks are very closely priced at a ratio under 14x even though LVMH is delivering outstanding results globally.

As for LVMH, their EV/EBITDA multiple is in the middle of the range it has been trading in the past year. Taking into account recessionary fears, I believe that a fair multiple for LVMH is in the lower half of its trading range.

During the past year, the lowest EV/EBITDA was 10.69, while the highest was a multiple of 15.93. If LVMH were to trade in the 25th percentile of this range to take into account global uncertainties, this would put their multiple at 12, which represents a decline of around 10%.

Final Thoughts

From what I can see regarding LVMH as a global company, they seem to have an effective strategy that is incorporating all segments and should continue to grow. Unfortunately, external global events may hinder the growth of this stock and I believe a correction of 10% could be possible.

Since there seems to be nothing fundamentally wrong with this company, I would not short this ticker, but instead, wait for a price correction to more accurately reflect the current nature of the economic environment.

