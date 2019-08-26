Urban Outfitters Continues To Deteriorate

adidas x Urban Outfitters. Source: Footwear News

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported quarterly revenue of $962.33 million. It missed on revenue, yet beat on GAAP EPS. The stock is up by 8% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Is In Decline

Revenue of $962 million fell 3% Y/Y. Urban Outfitters' revenue growth had been trending lower for some time. It finally fell this quarter. Revenue from the retail operations fell 3%, while revenue from wholesale was off 10%.

On a brand basis, revenue for Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie Group fell 2% and 6%, respectively. Revenue growth for Free People was flat. Urban Outfitters reported negative 5% retail sales comparable due to the poor performance of women's apparel. Anthropologie reported a negative 3% retail sales comparable, driven by a fall off in women's apparel and beauty products. Free People was aided by a 6% increase in comparable retail sales, partially offset by lower sales to North American department stores.

The Urban Outfitters brand and Anthropologie represent 78% of total revenue. If the company cannot correct the fashion miss in women's apparel, then both segments could continue to face headwinds. Fashion is fickle, and it could take a few quarters for management to get a handle on what styles and assortments are selling over others.

Margins Are Deteriorating

Gross profit of $316 million fell 11% Y/Y. Gross margin was 32.8%, down 304 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. Gross margin fell due to higher markdowns in women's apparel, deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses and deleverage in store occupancy. The increased penetration of the digital channel also negatively impacted margins. This could create headwinds as more customers purchase products via the digital channel. SG&A expense was $238 million, down by nearly 1%. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expense increased by about 60 basis. This was due to a decline in overall scale, and increased marketing expenses to support the digital channel.

The fall-out was that operating income of $82 million fell 31% Y/Y. Urban Outfitters' operating income margin of 8% fell over 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. Heading into the quarter the levers management needed to pull were clear. The company needed to limit markets and contain SG&A expenses. However, Urban Outfitters will likely have to continue to invest in its digital channel, which means SG&A costs may not decline as much as sales. Secondly, the company's inventory of $440 million increased from $376 million in the year earlier period. Management intimated the trade war may have caused the inventory to swell:

Lastly, and Dick mentioned a little bit of this just recently on the last answer, we have experienced a fair amount of uncertainty around inventory deliveries over the past quarter, which has a lot to do with the trade war that continues. We have several inventory delivery date deviations which have elevated our inventory a bit coming into the quarter. We believe these unexpected movements in inventory results in approximately $10 million to $15 million more in inventory versus the prior year and that's primarily affected the Free People brand and to a little bit of a lesser extent the Anthropologie brand.

The company may have to increase markdowns in order to clear its growing inventory balance. This could further hurt margins in the future.

Conclusion

URBN is down over 50% Y/Y. Declining revenue growth and deteriorating margins make the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.