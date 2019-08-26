PDC And SRC Merge: Great Deal, Real Savings, E&P Industry Needs More

Finally two E&P companies get it right. PDC (PDCE) and SRC (SRCI) are merging in a multi-billion dollar deal. The deal is expected to generate $50 million in annual G&A savings, and is expected to be accretive on a broad range of metrics. In response, the shares of both companies are up double digits. This is noteworthy, and hopefully other E&P (XOP) companies will take note and follow suit with similarly accretive mergers. Here is their share performance subsequent to announcement:

And here is their relative performance over time:

It is interesting that this deal catapults PDC stock back above the performance of the E&P index, XOP, on a one year basis. This relative performance may draw attention of other industry participants, who may take note and pursue similar deals.

This is particularly noteworthy when considering the performance of other recent E&P mergers. A few that had worse outcomes so far are Chesapeake (CHK) with Wildhorse, Encana (ECA) with Newfield, and Callon (CPE) with Carrizo (CRZO). These deals predominantly claimed G&A savings but did not have substantial adjacent assets, reducing the strategic advantages and reflected in the subsequent share price performance.

The Chesapeake / Wildhorse deal was announced October 30 last year. Here is the share price performance since then:

Below is Callon and Carrizo, announced in July 2019. Carizzo and Callon both have Delaware basin overlap, but their assets there are not adjacent, and each had substantial other production and operations elsewhere. While PDC has some Delaware basin assets, the bulk of its production is adjacent to all of SRC's production in the DJ Basin in Colorado:

And Encana had nearly no overlapping operations with Newfield, and has seen its stock considerably under perform subsequent to deal announcement, despite a large buyback and claimed overhead and drilling cost reductions:

As a refresher, here is the performance of PDCE and SRCI:

Very obviously the above is a different, superior, market reaction. The biggest differences, as mentioned above, are overlapping assets with substantial obvious G&A and operations synergies. It also helps that the go-forward plan is to generate excess free cash flow to buy back stock. Some of the other deals above involved continuing to attempt to grow at a rapid pace, which is out of favor with the market, and is particularly difficult while attempting to integrate assets in different operating areas. Great job PDC and SRC managements and boards, and hopefully more of the same going forward from other E&Ps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.