Short Ideas | Consumer 

How Tesla Model X And S Sales Numbers Were Savaged By Audi And Jaguar

|
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Includes: AUDVF, BMWYY, DDAIF, DMLRY, F, GELYF, GELYY, HYMLF, HYMTF, POAHF, POAHY, TTM, VLKAF, VWAGY
by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

I examine the sales numbers of Tesla Model X, Model S, Jaguar i-Pace and Audi eTron sales since May 1 - in Europe and the U.S.

Just like the Tesla models lead in the U.S., Audi leads in Europe. Add it together, and Audi sells approximately as much as the average of Model X and S.

Jaguar is tied with the Tesla X and S average in Europe, but is way behind in the U.S.

Tesla’s Model X and S unit sales were down 32% for the first half of 2019.  That's a catastrophe for a “growth” company.

The US-centric investor doesn’t see the savage impact of Audi and Jaguar on Tesla X and S sales, as does the European audience.

Tesla (TSLA) lost $1.1 billion in the first half of 2019, and a chief culprit of this loss was a staggering decline in Model X and S sales. These are the nameplates that cost a lot more than the Model 3 and carry higher margins as well.

Here are the combined Model X and S unit sales numbers for the first half of 2019, as reported by Tesla in its quarterly investor letters:

Model X+S

2019

2018

change

Q1

12091

21815

-45%

Q2

17722

22319

-21%

TOTAL

29813

44134

-32%

As you can see in the table above, it's a combined decline of 32% as measured year-over-year. Did anything happen to the competitive environment during this time?

The answer is yes. The Jaguar i-Pace started sales in Europe in September 2018 and the U.S. in late October 2018. The Audi eTron started sales in Europe in mid-March 2019 and in the U.S. at the end of April 2019.

Because Tesla operates on a very deep quarterly cyclical sales rhythm, especially in Europe, let’s take a look at the most recent three full months of sales from which we have data for the four premium battery-electric vehicles in the market -- Tesla Model X, Tesla Model S, Jaguar i-Pace and Audi eTron. Let’s start with May, which also was the first full month during which the Audi eTron was on sale in the U.S. market:

May 2019

Audi eTron

Jaguar i-Pace

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S

Norway

530

510

258

47

Netherlands

160

26

9

11

Spain

6

22

16

14

Germany

322

86

48

68

France

17

39

42

50

Switzerland

48

55

37

33

Sweden

80

23

56

112

Belgium

100

37

30

56

Italy

11

22

14

21

Ireland

3

4

1

1

Denmark

16

4

6

6

EUROPE

1293

828

517

419

USA

856

228

1375

1025

TOTAL

2149

1056

1892

1444

As you can see in the table above, the Audi eTron was the clear sales winner in Europe and also globally in May. The data sources for this table, and all the other ones in this article, are the same as my other articles published in recent years:

European sales data overall: EV Sales

Global sales data: carsalesbase.com - Automotive Industry analysis, opinions and data

Norway, Spain and The Netherlands: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain

Norway specifically: Registreringer av nye elbiler i Norge

US sales data: Monthly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard: July 2019

Tesla’s own sales data: Investors Overview | Tesla, Inc.

Let’s turn to June:

June 2019

Audi eTron

Jaguar i-Pace

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S

Norway

598

331

314

434

Netherlands

102

13

45

54

Spain

22

16

32

39

Germany

246

56

98

171

France

30

40

87

101

Switzerland

58

41

36

37

Sweden

75

9

86

209

Italy

6

17

44

55

Ireland

4

4

4

6

Denmark

28

16

19

15

EUROPE

1169

543

765

1121

USA

726

236

2725

1750

TOTAL

1895

779

3490

2871

As you can see in the table above, while the Audi eTron was the sales leader in Europe, strong Tesla sales in the U.S. caused each of the two Tesla nameplates - X and S - to take the two top spots globally. Moving to July:

July 2019

Audi eTron

Jaguar i-Pace

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S

Norway

527

133

41

143

Netherlands

118

16

18

21

Spain

15

20

20

20

Germany

530

89

78

75

Switzerland

77

31

24

24

Sweden

49

16

53

70

Italy

0

19

15

20

Ireland

13

6

5

6

Denmark

20

1

6

5

EUROPE

1349

331

260

384

USA

678

213

1225

975

TOTAL

2027

544

1485

1359

As you can see in the table above, the Audi eTron regained its global sales leadership, driven by its total dominance in Europe.

Adding up all of those numbers, for the cumulative three-month period (May-July 2019), which seems to be the most fair to Tesla given its three-month cyclicality, we get these numbers:

2019

Audi eTron

Jaguar i-Pace

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S

3 mo Euro

3811

1702

1542

1924

3 mo Global

6071

2379

6867

5674

As you can see in the table above, on a global sales level where these cars actually compete and where we have numbers, it’s very close to a three-way tie between the Audi eTron (6071), Tesla Model X (6867) and Tesla Model S (5674). Jaguar i-Pace, even though it’s basically tied with each of the two Tesla nameplates in Europe, is far behind globally thanks to its very low U.S. sales numbers.

For the very latest data which includes more than two thirds of August, let’s add these latest numbers from the three European countries where have such data, courtesy of this site: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

August 2019

Audi eTron

Jaguar i-Pace

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S

Norway

343

157

50

47

Netherlands

62

21

28

20

Spain

5

5

17

16

TOTAL

410

183

95

83

As you can see in the table above, August thus far in these three countries has been outstanding for Audi, very good for Jaguar -- and not so good for Tesla Model X and S. Mind you, I “took the temperature” on these numbers on Sunday morning, Aug. 25, reflecting what was available in the data systems at that time. By the time you read this article, it could be anywhere from 24 to 72 hours later, so this is naturally a moving target.

That brings us to the final table, where we add the full three months May-July 2019 in broader Europe, with the August-to-date numbers we have from only Norway, Spain and The Netherlands:

May-Aug 2019

Audi eTron

Jaguar i-Pace

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S

May-July

3811

1702

1542

1924

August to date

410

183

95

83

Euro total

4221

1885

1637

2007

As you can see in the table above, Audi and Jaguar outperformed Tesla X and S thus far in August, adding to their European outperformance since May 1. In fact, the Audi eTron alone outsold Tesla Model X and S combined, during this time period encompassing more than the most recent full quarter.

As for the Jaguar i-Pace, it has sold approximately as much as the average of Tesla Model X and S - 1,885 units measured that way, since May 1. It’s in-between the 2,007 units for the Model S and 1,637 units for the Model X.

The Impact of the Model 3

Clearly one possible explanation for Tesla’s falling Model X and S sales is the advent of the Model 3. It only makes sense that the Model 3 took some otherwise would-be Model X and S buyers away. The problem is that it's impossible to quantify that impact.

Conclusion: Tesla Model X and S market share, and sales are down dramatically

What we do know are the facts:

  1. According to Tesla itself, Model X and S sales were down 32% during the first half of 2019, compared to the prior year.

  2. One year ago, sales of Jaguar i-Pace and Audi eTron were zero.

  3. Since May 1, 2019, Audi eTron has handily outsold Model X and S in Europe - basically selling more than both of them combined.

  4. On a combined US+Europe level, the Audi eTron has sold approximately as many units as the average of Tesla Model X and S.

  5. No matter how you measure it in these geographies, Jaguar i-Pace, while doing approximately as well as each of Tesla Model X and S in Europe, is selling less than half of the Audi eTron there as well as in US+Europe overall.

What comes next for Tesla’s competition?

You may think that this is a temporary storm wave for Tesla’s European and global headwinds. It is not. Here are some of the next cars that arrive in the European markets typically first, and then in the U.S. in most cases:

  1. Mercedes EQC.

  2. Porsche Taycan.

  3. Volvo Polestar 2.

  4. Volvo XC40 BEV.

  5. Ford Crossover-SUV.

  6. Longer-range Hyundai Ioniq.

  7. BMW iX3.

  8. MINI Electric.

  9. Volkswagen ID3.

  10. Volkswagen “Crozz.”

  11. Audi eTron Sportback.

  12. Audi eTron Q4.

You will see many more announcements at and around the Frankfurt Auto Show, which takes place the week of Sept. 9.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.