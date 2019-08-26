How Tesla Model X And S Sales Numbers Were Savaged By Audi And Jaguar

The US-centric investor doesn’t see the savage impact of Audi and Jaguar on Tesla X and S sales, as does the European audience.

Tesla’s Model X and S unit sales were down 32% for the first half of 2019. That's a catastrophe for a “growth” company.

Jaguar is tied with the Tesla X and S average in Europe, but is way behind in the U.S.

Just like the Tesla models lead in the U.S., Audi leads in Europe. Add it together, and Audi sells approximately as much as the average of Model X and S.

I examine the sales numbers of Tesla Model X, Model S, Jaguar i-Pace and Audi eTron sales since May 1 - in Europe and the U.S.

Tesla (TSLA) lost $1.1 billion in the first half of 2019, and a chief culprit of this loss was a staggering decline in Model X and S sales. These are the nameplates that cost a lot more than the Model 3 and carry higher margins as well.

Here are the combined Model X and S unit sales numbers for the first half of 2019, as reported by Tesla in its quarterly investor letters:

Model X+S 2019 2018 change Q1 12091 21815 -45% Q2 17722 22319 -21% TOTAL 29813 44134 -32%

As you can see in the table above, it's a combined decline of 32% as measured year-over-year. Did anything happen to the competitive environment during this time?

The answer is yes. The Jaguar i-Pace started sales in Europe in September 2018 and the U.S. in late October 2018. The Audi eTron started sales in Europe in mid-March 2019 and in the U.S. at the end of April 2019.

Because Tesla operates on a very deep quarterly cyclical sales rhythm, especially in Europe, let’s take a look at the most recent three full months of sales from which we have data for the four premium battery-electric vehicles in the market -- Tesla Model X, Tesla Model S, Jaguar i-Pace and Audi eTron. Let’s start with May, which also was the first full month during which the Audi eTron was on sale in the U.S. market:

May 2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Norway 530 510 258 47 Netherlands 160 26 9 11 Spain 6 22 16 14 Germany 322 86 48 68 France 17 39 42 50 Switzerland 48 55 37 33 Sweden 80 23 56 112 Belgium 100 37 30 56 Italy 11 22 14 21 Ireland 3 4 1 1 Denmark 16 4 6 6 EUROPE 1293 828 517 419 USA 856 228 1375 1025 TOTAL 2149 1056 1892 1444

As you can see in the table above, the Audi eTron was the clear sales winner in Europe and also globally in May. The data sources for this table, and all the other ones in this article, are the same as my other articles published in recent years:

European sales data overall: EV Sales

Global sales data: carsalesbase.com - Automotive Industry analysis, opinions and data

Norway, Spain and The Netherlands: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain

Norway specifically: Registreringer av nye elbiler i Norge

US sales data: Monthly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard: July 2019

Tesla’s own sales data: Investors Overview | Tesla, Inc.

Let’s turn to June:

June 2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Norway 598 331 314 434 Netherlands 102 13 45 54 Spain 22 16 32 39 Germany 246 56 98 171 France 30 40 87 101 Switzerland 58 41 36 37 Sweden 75 9 86 209 Italy 6 17 44 55 Ireland 4 4 4 6 Denmark 28 16 19 15 EUROPE 1169 543 765 1121 USA 726 236 2725 1750 TOTAL 1895 779 3490 2871

As you can see in the table above, while the Audi eTron was the sales leader in Europe, strong Tesla sales in the U.S. caused each of the two Tesla nameplates - X and S - to take the two top spots globally. Moving to July:

July 2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Norway 527 133 41 143 Netherlands 118 16 18 21 Spain 15 20 20 20 Germany 530 89 78 75 Switzerland 77 31 24 24 Sweden 49 16 53 70 Italy 0 19 15 20 Ireland 13 6 5 6 Denmark 20 1 6 5 EUROPE 1349 331 260 384 USA 678 213 1225 975 TOTAL 2027 544 1485 1359

As you can see in the table above, the Audi eTron regained its global sales leadership, driven by its total dominance in Europe.

Adding up all of those numbers, for the cumulative three-month period (May-July 2019), which seems to be the most fair to Tesla given its three-month cyclicality, we get these numbers:

2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S 3 mo Euro 3811 1702 1542 1924 3 mo Global 6071 2379 6867 5674

As you can see in the table above, on a global sales level where these cars actually compete and where we have numbers, it’s very close to a three-way tie between the Audi eTron (6071), Tesla Model X (6867) and Tesla Model S (5674). Jaguar i-Pace, even though it’s basically tied with each of the two Tesla nameplates in Europe, is far behind globally thanks to its very low U.S. sales numbers.

For the very latest data which includes more than two thirds of August, let’s add these latest numbers from the three European countries where have such data, courtesy of this site: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

August 2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Norway 343 157 50 47 Netherlands 62 21 28 20 Spain 5 5 17 16 TOTAL 410 183 95 83

As you can see in the table above, August thus far in these three countries has been outstanding for Audi, very good for Jaguar -- and not so good for Tesla Model X and S. Mind you, I “took the temperature” on these numbers on Sunday morning, Aug. 25, reflecting what was available in the data systems at that time. By the time you read this article, it could be anywhere from 24 to 72 hours later, so this is naturally a moving target.

That brings us to the final table, where we add the full three months May-July 2019 in broader Europe, with the August-to-date numbers we have from only Norway, Spain and The Netherlands:

May-Aug 2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S May-July 3811 1702 1542 1924 August to date 410 183 95 83 Euro total 4221 1885 1637 2007

As you can see in the table above, Audi and Jaguar outperformed Tesla X and S thus far in August, adding to their European outperformance since May 1. In fact, the Audi eTron alone outsold Tesla Model X and S combined, during this time period encompassing more than the most recent full quarter.

As for the Jaguar i-Pace, it has sold approximately as much as the average of Tesla Model X and S - 1,885 units measured that way, since May 1. It’s in-between the 2,007 units for the Model S and 1,637 units for the Model X.

The Impact of the Model 3

Clearly one possible explanation for Tesla’s falling Model X and S sales is the advent of the Model 3. It only makes sense that the Model 3 took some otherwise would-be Model X and S buyers away. The problem is that it's impossible to quantify that impact.

Conclusion: Tesla Model X and S market share, and sales are down dramatically

What we do know are the facts:

According to Tesla itself, Model X and S sales were down 32% during the first half of 2019, compared to the prior year. One year ago, sales of Jaguar i-Pace and Audi eTron were zero. Since May 1, 2019, Audi eTron has handily outsold Model X and S in Europe - basically selling more than both of them combined. On a combined US+Europe level, the Audi eTron has sold approximately as many units as the average of Tesla Model X and S. No matter how you measure it in these geographies, Jaguar i-Pace, while doing approximately as well as each of Tesla Model X and S in Europe, is selling less than half of the Audi eTron there as well as in US+Europe overall.

What comes next for Tesla’s competition?

You may think that this is a temporary storm wave for Tesla’s European and global headwinds. It is not. Here are some of the next cars that arrive in the European markets typically first, and then in the U.S. in most cases:

Mercedes EQC. Porsche Taycan. Volvo Polestar 2. Volvo XC40 BEV. Ford Crossover-SUV. Longer-range Hyundai Ioniq. BMW iX3. MINI Electric. Volkswagen ID3. Volkswagen “Crozz.” Audi eTron Sportback. Audi eTron Q4.

You will see many more announcements at and around the Frankfurt Auto Show, which takes place the week of Sept. 9.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.