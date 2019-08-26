Kicking The Tires On CalAmp

Recent insider buying suggests the company might be at an inflection point from both an operational and share price standpoint.

The company's 1QFY20 earnings report suggests that the company has turned the corner in its pivot to the subscription model.

The stock dropped ~30% in May 2019 on concerns that its transition to a software and subscription model would not be enough to offset a decline in its legacy hardware.

Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen." - Orhan Pamuk, My Name Is Red

Today, we take a look at a small technology company trying to transition its business model. The firm feels like it is at an 'inflection point' and has seen some recent insider buying even as the stock continues to plumb 52-week lows. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is an Irvine, California-based provider of SaaS-based telematics products and services. Simply put, the company is a connected device vendor whose technology tracks vehicles and their contents for businesses and governments around the globe. CalAmp is most notable for its LoJack stolen vehicle technology it purchased in 2016. It was originally founded as microwave components designer California Amplifier in 1981 and has since morphed its business several times. It is currently in the process of transitioning its focus from connected telematics hardware offerings to a provider of SaaS subscription services. CalAmp operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending the last day of February and currently commands a market cap of ~$320 million.

Reporting Segments:

Its transition from hardware to software can be easily monitored through the company's two reporting segments: Telematics Systems and Software & Subscription Services (SSS).

Systems includes a suite of wireless data communications products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways and routers. This division was responsible for revenue of $287.4 million in FY19 or 79% of CalAmp's total, down 5% from $302.1 million (83%) in FY18. This declining performance was a function of two factors: 1. decreasing demand for mobile resource management telematics and legacy LoJack stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) products; and 2. supply chain issues as the company shifted away from Chinese manufacturers to offset the impact of tariffs.

Source: Company Presentation

The SSS platform combines the company's programmable telematics devices and telematic cloud platform with a portfolio of SaaS applications and subscription services, allowing enterprise fleet, construction, government, and rental companies to better track their mobile workforce and assets. Subscription services range from CrashBoxx, which provides instant crash notifications to more granular applications that can track product temperature, humidity, light, shock, and movement through the global supply chain to prevent loss and maintain regulatory compliance. This technology has also been deployed for tracking the air transit of animals. SSS accounted for revenue of $76.4 million in FY19 or 21% of the company's total, up 20% from FY18 thanks in large measure to growth in fleet management and LoJack subscription services. It is the goal of CalAmp to convert its existing hardware customer base onto its subscription-based software platform. The endgame is to generate 40% of its overall revenue from SSS with overall gross margins rising to 50% from its historical norm of 41%.

Geographically, CalAmp generated 74% of its FY19 revenue from the U.S., 14% from EMEA, and 12% from the rest of the world. These results are consistent with those of prior years. Caterpillar (CAT) was the company's largest client, accounting for 14% of total revenue.

Downgrade:

Although most agreed that CalAmp's pivot towards software was a necessary move, analysts and investors took a wait and see approach, skeptical as to whether increased software revenues could offset the negative impact of declining hardware sales. After 4QFY18 revenue dropped 11% YoY and missed Street consensus by $4.2 million due to the aforementioned supply chain diversification issues and an anticipated decline in Telematics Systems product sales, skepticism turned to bearishness, with shares of CAMP selling off 30% in May 2019, punctuated by a Goldman Sachs downgrade from a hold to a sell.

Acquisitions:

To offset declining hardware sales and accelerate its transition to subscription-based services, CalAmp executed three acquisitions in the first half of calendar 2019. In late February, the company closed on a $13.1 million buyout of LoJack licensee Tracker Network Limited. It followed on in mid-March by purchasing the 87.5% of Car Track, S.A. de C.V. (LoJack Mexico) it did not already own for $14.3 million. LoJack Mexico was the exclusive licensee of LoJack in Mexico.

Source: Company Presentation

Then on April 12, 2019, CalAmp acquired Synovia Solutions LLC, a North American provider of fleet safety and management for K-12 school bus and state and local government fleets for $49.8 million. This transaction added over 125,000 vehicles to the company's fleet safety and vehicle management portfolio. With a client base that includes 10 of the 25 largest school districts in the U.S. and Canada, as well as ~300,000 average daily users of its Here Comes the Bus app, Synovia marked a significant pivot towards software and subscription-based revenue.

It should be noted that these acquisitions create purchase accounting headwinds, whereby - in the instance of CalAmp - any deferred revenues on the acquirees' balance sheets are discounted by upwards of 65%. This quirky accounting rule will slow the initial ramp of revenue from these buyouts onto CalAmp's income statement but should normalize over the next twelve months.

1QFY20 Results and Outlook:

While digesting its purchases, CalAmp announced 1QFY20 earnings on June 27, 2019, reporting Adj. EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $89.1 million versus $0.29 per share on revenue of $94.9 million in 1QFY19, reflecting 59% and 6% decreases, respectively. The Adj. EPS result beat Street expectations by $0.03 and the top-line came in $2.2 million better than consensus. Boosted partly by its recent acquisitions, the SSS segment generated record quarterly revenue of $25.5 million (or 29% of total), up 38% YoY. Its subscription base also jumped significantly, up ~424,000 from a year ago to ~1.2 million. Approximately 348,000 came from its recent acquisitions while organic growth generated an additional ~76,000 subscribers.

Source: Company Presentation

CalAmp expects to be realizing in excess of $30 million a quarter from its SSS segment by the end of its fiscal year - on its way towards its longer-term goal of $200 million in annual revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Owing to its two LoJack acquisition in the UK and Mexico, revenue outside the U.S. accounted for 29% of the company's top line.

Source: Company Presentation

CalAmp generated free cash flow of $5.6 million and Adj. EBITDA of $7.6 million in the quarter versus $12.2 million and $13.3 million in the prior year's quarter, respectively. Gross margin was 40%, the same as 1QFY19. All of these metrics should steadily improve as the recent acquisitions are integrated and supply chain reorganization is completed over the next two quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

The company provided 2QFY20 guidance of Adj. EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $92 million, which if achieved, would represent 65% and 4% declines over the previous year.

On the back of these results, shares of CAMP received a 12% one day boost but has hit a series of 52-week lows since then.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

CalAmp held $200.1 million of cash and short-term securities on its balance sheet as of May 31, 2019, and had access to an additional $50 million under a revolving credit facility. The company holds aggregate principal debt of $298 million, of which $122.5 million is due in 2020. The balance is 2% convertible debt due 2025. Leverage is a little high but manageable at 3.2x, and CalAmp has plenty of cash to pay the convertible debt due next year.

The company has $10 million remaining on a December 2018 $20 million share repurchase authorization, although no shares were purchased in 1QFY20.

In contrast to its 4QFY19 report, the better than expected 1QFY20 earnings prompted an upgrade at Northland Securities from a hold to an outperform as it raised its price target from $17 to $20 per share. Overall, the Street is mildly bullish on CalAmp with four buy and two outperform ratings outweighing the one sell and two hold recommendations. Their median twelve-month price target is $17.50. For FY20, they are expecting the company to generate Adj. EPS of $0.70 and Adj. EBITDA of ~$48 million on revenue of $375 million with SSS contributing 32% to the top line.

Noticeably bullish was the recent 50,000 share purchase by board member Larry Wolfe at an average price of $11.33 in early July. He now owns over 171,000 shares. It was the first insider purchase in the stock since July of 2016, which also seems notable.

Verdict:

The question on the mind of potential CalAmp investors is: can it grow software revenues to counteract the drop in its hardware segment in an uncertain macroeconomic environment? With a run rate of $120 million+ in annual revenues from its SSS segment by YEFY20, the company is off to a solid start. On the hardware side of the ledger, CalAmp should get help from the sunset of 3G at YE21. Presently, there are ~1 million 3G CalAmp units in service that will either go dark or be upgraded. Management believes that represents a $50 million opportunity. Signs of this upgrade demand can be gleaned from the fact that LTE-based devices accounted for 32% of Telematics Solutions revenue in 1QFY20, up from 19% in the prior-year quarter. When improving supply chain dynamics are added in, the hard landing on the hardware side may not be that hard.

CalAmp is trading at around 14x FY20 Adj. EPS - not terribly cheap. However, when purchase accounting headwinds are taken into consideration and further viewed through the lens of its stock trading at slightly less than 1x FY20 revenue, the valuation appears attractive for a company that has turned the corner in its pivot towards more predictable and higher margin revenue. Predictable recurring revenues command higher multiples. CalAmp appears to be at an inflection point, both on its business transformation and stock price. An article by another SA contributor in early July arrived at a similar conclusion.

Monsters cannot be announced. One cannot say: 'Here are our monsters,' without immediately turning the monsters into pets." - Jacques Derrida

I appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found this on CalAmp helpful. Please click the "Follow" next to my name to receive future pieces like this on small and mid-cap stocks insiders are buying.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.