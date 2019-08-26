Duke Energy - Solid Utility Stock With Limited Dividend Growth Potential

Investment Thesis

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is one of the biggest electric power companies in the U.S., serving more than 7.5 million people through its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit. The company also distributes natural gas to around 1.6 million people and has a renewables unit operating across the country. For income investors looking at utilities for stable income, Duke pays a 4.15% dividend that is covered by predictable earnings. The company has raised the dividend for 13 consecutive years and investors have seen their dividend payments increased by a CAGR of 3% during that time. Source: Duke Energy Fact Sheet

Dividend Growth

Unfortunately, going forward the dividend growth will remain in the low single digits. The company has increased capital expenditures and is at the limit of its desired dividend payout ratio. During the latest earnings call, the company re-affirmed the full year earnings guidance of $4.80 - $5.20 and EPS growth of 4-6%. If we take the mid-point of the guidance, the dividend payout for the full year will be around 75% of earnings which is right on the high end of the companies target payout ratio. The latest dividend increase was just 1.9% as the company manages the payout ratio and capex cycle.

Source: Duke Energy Investor Relations Page

CAPEX Cycle

The company is in the middle of a huge capital expenditure cycle, with an average of $10 billion estimated to be invested every year up to 2023. The plan is to modernize the electric grid, improve gas infrastructure and increase the generation from renewable energy sources to achieve 4-6% yearly earnings growth. Whilst in the long-run it will certainly pay off to improve the infrastructure and move towards a cleaner energy generation profile, in the short term the company has taken on debt and issued equity to achieve that. The total share count has increased from 440 million in 2010 to 721 as of 2019, noticeably diluting the shareholders. Debt-to-equity ratio has been climbing to 1.38 and debt-to-EBITDA is coming close to 6. Whilst the credit rating from S&P is investment grade, the outlook was recently revised from stable to negative and has to be monitored going forward. With interest rates all but guaranteed to go down in the near future, this shouldn't be a problem for a regulated utility with predictable revenues, but it does present a potential risk.

Source: Duke Energy Investor Relations Page

Valuation

The company's stock is trading at 18+ forward P/E and a CAPE ratio of 24 which is by no means a bargain but utility stocks in the US are expensive in general at the moment. Investors looking to invest their money in defensive stocks have inflated the prices of most US utilities and similar companies such as Southern Energy (SO) and Dominion Energy (D) trade at 18-19 P/E ratios as well. My favourites out of US utility stocks are WEC Energy Group (WEC) and NextEra Energy(NEE), but as they are both trading at 26 times forward earnings, they are not investable for me.

Risks

Duke's earnings largely depend on the contracts it negotiates with local governments to be compensated fairly for infrastructure spending. As Duke has a long track record of successfully passing the costs on to the customer through rate agreements, I do not see any immediate risks there. Utility stocks don't do well in a rising interest rate environment, but there seems to be little risk of that happening anytime soon judging by the latest developments from the FED. I find that the elevated debt load, revised credit rating outlook and legal problems with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to be currently the biggest risks for Duke.

Summary

I believe if you are a long-term owner of this stock and have a good yield on your initial investment, it is a solid and predictable income source and therefore a HOLD. However for new money to be invested, it does not fit my criteria as the valuation is high, debt has increased and the dividend growth will be muted in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.