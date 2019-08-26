Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug. 26

Two more banking All-Stars are expected to announce their second dividend increases of the year.

Both banks raised dividends last week, while another All-Star announced a raise on the back of a big deal.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

We enter the last week of August with the remaining Canadian banking All-Stars scheduled to report earnings. Of those, one of the Big Five and a regional banking All-Star are expected to come through for investors. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Last week investors saw a little bit of everything. There was a surprise raise announcement from Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) [TSX:PPL], Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [TSX:CM] came through as expected, and the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) [TSX:RY] disappointed.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV CIBC 2.86% $0.04 $0.04 2.86% $1.44 Royal Bank 3.92% $0.04 $0.03 2.94% $1.05 Pembina Pipeline N/A N/A $0.05 5.00% $0.21

Let's start with Royal Bank which disappointed with a raise that was a penny shy of expectations. Unfortunately, the bank missed on the top and bottom lines, and growth came in lower than expected.

As such, it is most likely the reason for the company's more cautious approach to its dividend. Combined with its $0.04 raise from earlier this year, the company has raised dividends by 7.1% in 2019.

On the flip side, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted better-than-expected earnings. The beat on both the top and bottom lines was a welcome surprise for investors as it has missed on earnings in the previous three quarters.

For the year, CIBC has raised dividends by $0.08 per share in total, or 5.88% for a new quarterly dividend of $1.44 per share.

For its part, Pembina Pipeline announced a $4.35 billion deal to acquire Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) [TSX:KML] and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline from Kinder Morgan (KMI). Once the deal closes, it will raise dividends by 5%, or $0.01 per share.

The deal is not expected to close until late 2019 or in the first quarter of 2020. As such, its dividend will remain at $0.20 per share until the successful completion of the Kinder Morgan assets.

Expected Increases

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) [TSX:BNS]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 5.08%

5.08% Earnings: Tuesday, August 27

What can investors expect: The Bank of Nova Scotia is Canada's third-largest bank by market cap. Much like its peers from last week, it has a history of raising dividends twice a year. Once with first-quarter results, and again in the third quarter.

Over the past two- and five-year periods, BNS has had the dubious distinction of being Canada's worst-performing bank. It is perhaps what led the company to raise by a lower-than-expected $0.02 per share in April of this year.

Prior to dropping to 2 cents, the bank's last three raises were $0.03 per share. Where does it go from here?

At worst, another 2 cent raise will be announced. I am a little more optimistic and anticipate that BNS will revert to $0.03 per share. In total, it will have raised dividends by $0.05 or 5.88% raise in 2019.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.45% $0.03 $0.90

Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) [TSX:CWB]

Current Streak: 27 years

27 years Current Yield: 3.55%

3.55% Earnings: Thursday, August 29

What can investors expect: Many investors are surprised when they learn that this little-known regional bank has the fourth-longest dividend growth streak in Canada. At 27 years strong, Canadian Western Bank was the only one of Canada's banks to keep raising through the financial crisis.

If you haven't been paying attention, Canada's oil patch is once again under pressure. In some cases, energy stocks are trading near all-time lows. This is a problem for Canadian Western, as it is highly exposed to the sector.

During the most recent oil bear market, Canadian Western was on the verge of losing its status as a Canadian Dividend All-Star. Between 2015 and 2017, it kept its dividend steady for seven consecutive quarters.

Although it managed to pay out a higher dividend year-over-year throughout those three years, it came very close to losing its prestigious status.

Since it returned to growth, it has consistently raised dividends by a penny every second quarter. Given the oil patch weakness, I expect nothing different this time around. In fact, it would not surprise me if it kept the dividend steady as it already raised dividends in March.

It has no commitment to raising dividends twice a year. The only target management has is a payout ratio of 30% of earnings. Although it has been trending downwards, its 37.5% dividend payout ratio is still above its target.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.70% $0.01 $0.28

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.