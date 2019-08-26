ATS Automation Tooling Systems: We Are Cautious Given The Current Macro Backdrop

ATS Automation Tooling Systems is an automation solutions provider with 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in different parts of the world.

Investment Thesis

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCPK:ATSAF) (TSX:ATA) delivered a solid Q1 F2020 with strong revenue growth. The company also significantly increased its backlog in the quarter. Looking forward, the company is well-positioned to grow its business in the areas of life sciences and electric vehicle through its two acquisitions announced last year. However, several leading economic indicators are revealing possible signs of weakness in the future. Therefore, despite its attractive valuation, we think investors may want to stay on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Q1 F2020 Highlights

ATS delivered a solid quarter with revenue growth of 13.1% year over year. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased to C$339.2 million. Its earnings from operations increased only slightly from C$27 million in Q1 F2019 to C$28.6 million in Q1 F2020. This was primarily the result of a significant growth in selling, general and administrative expenses. As can be seen, its SG&A expenses increased significantly by 24.8% year over year to C$59.3 million in Q1 F2020. However, investors should not be concerned as most of the increase was due to C$9.4 million of amortization costs related to the amortization of identifiable intangible assets recorded on business acquisitions. Its diluted EPS would have been C$0.25 per share if we exclude these amortization costs. This would be much higher than its actual EPS of C$0.18 per share.

Source: Q1 F2020 Report

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Significant growth in bookings and backlog continues

ATS continues to receive strong bookings from its customers. As can be seen from the chart below, its bookings of C$423 million in Q1 F2020 was the best we have seen in the past few years. This represented a year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. As a result, the company’s backlog has increased to an all-time high of C$830 million. As can be seen from the chart below, its backlog has been on an upward trend since 2016. This record backlog provides strong revenue visibility in the next 2-3 quarters. Looking forward, ATS’s backlog conversion ratio is expected to be about 30%-40% per quarter.

Source: Created by author

Integration of its Comecer acquisition is progressing well

The integration of ATS’s acquisition of Comecer is progressing well. Comecer generates over half of its sales to customers in the radiopharmaceutical market. The company supplies specialized radiation shielding systems used by customers in the production, handling, and dispensing of radiopharmaceutical drugs. For readers’ information, Comecer’s business relationships with pharmaceutical companies will help ATS to strengthen its capabilities in pharma and biopharama and add a new platform in radiopharmaceuticals. We think this is beneficial as automation orders in the area of life science tend to be less cyclical. In addition, ATS’s global presence has helped Comecer to win orders that would have otherwise been difficult to win as Comecer didn’t have a strong global presence before. We expect to hear more positives news in the next few quarters.

Well-positioned to take advantage of the future growth in electric vehicles

ATS’s acquisition of Germany micro-assembly systems manufacturer KMW Construction last year helps the company to strengthen its position in the electric vehicle market. The addition of KMW’s micro-assembly technology and expertise will strengthen ATS’s current offerings in the EV market. This is especially important, as the electric vehicle industry is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. Therefore, there will be demand from auto suppliers to build assembly factories using ATS's automation solutions.

Source: IEA 2019

Several leading indicators are flashing a warning sign

The escalating global trade tensions is causing a lot of economic uncertainties. As a result, business confidence is declining rapidly. As can be seen from the chart below, business confidence in the OECD countries is declining rapidly, falling from the peak of 101.34x in December 2017 to 99.8x in June 2019. This is below the long-term average of 100x.

Business confidence index (Source: OECD Data)

Another leading economic indicator, global composite PMI, has also declined rapidly from the peak of nearly 55 down to 51.7 in July 2019. Both the global composite PMI and business confidence index are pointing to declining business activities in the world. We believe this may eventually result in a long sales cycle as its customers may either postpone or cancel their investments.

Global Composite PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Valuation Analysis

ATS is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 11.0x. This is lower than its 5-year average of 12.8x. While its shares may be attractive at this level, we are cautious given the fact that several leading economic indicators are pointing to a possible slowdown of the global economy.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

ATS’s business is cyclical. If the global economy falls into a recession, its bookings will be impacted as its customers reduce investments.

Integration risk

ATS made two acquisitions in 2018 (KMW and Comecer). While there are significant synergies, integration may involve risks as it may take longer than expected to realize these synergies.

Investor Takeaway

We like ATS and its business. The company appears to be well-positioned to grow with its two acquisitions made last year. However, given the fact that several leading economic indicators are pointing to a weak global economy, we think uncertainties are really high. Therefore, we rather err on the side of caution than recommending investors to buy right now. Hence, we think investors may want to patiently wait on the sideline.

