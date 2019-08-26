PNC Is Still An Attractive Bank

Source: PNC

PNC Financial (PNC) has recently pulled back, along with the rest of the financial sector as the 10-year Treasury yield has declined. PNC is a strong regional bank with a great balance sheet, decent yield, and strong growth prospects. The bank announced further capital returns to shareholders and now offers a 3.65% yield for new investors. I find this to be quite attractive in the current low rate environment and at a time when the company is buying back so much of its stock.

PNC On Sale

Year to date PNC is up marginally thanks to the steep sell-off in December. With the stock trading almost at the same levels as the beginning of the year, I believe there is opportunity to own the shares here. While things have changed course and the Federal Reserve is now seeing continuing its rate cuts, the bank has numerous ways to make money outside of the yield curve.

However, we know it has to do with the pullback in the 10-year Treasury.

As we can see, the two charts look very similar when comparing PNC's share price to the US 10 YR. While the 10 YR has declined in response to recent economic factors, I believe they will stabilize and turn around as we are starting to see. Being in the stock ahead of time may mean a waiting period, but we will benefit from the sudden rise in price. And while PNC doesn't stand to lose from a trade war, as it is a regional bank, it still makes its money off the rates it can lend money at. It also makes money from a wealth management business that is rather profitable.

As we can see below PNC derives quite a bit of revenue from sources outside of net interest income.

These other services accounted for almost half of the company's revenue for the quarter.

Taking a look at the historical valuation averages we can see if the shares are undervalued or overvalued versus their own history.

It currently is offering the highest earnings yield and lowest P/E ratio since 2013, it is also trading below its average P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. I believe in purchasing stocks as they reach a level favorable to its history. The farther we have to look back to find a level in which it was trading at a comparable valuation, the better. I presume the downside risk is limited to about the 1.07x book value the bank saw in 2014-2015. Even this may be a bit low given the strong capital returns and higher yield the shares now offer. If the shares can get to 1.5x book value of $110, the stock would rise to about $166 a share.

Taking a look at the yield, we see a trailing yield of 1.8%; currently PNC is yielding 3.65%. While not the highest yield among banks, it is higher than its own average for the past few years.

As PNC recently announced a new dividend raise, the company is offering a strong yield and low payout ratio. In June 2019, PNC announced share repurchase programs of up to $4.3 billion for the four-quarter period beginning in the third quarter of 2019. This should be significant as the company has a $56 billion market cap currently. This buyback would reduce shares outstanding by about 8% at current levels. I also believe this would boost earnings and book value further helping elevate the share price.

Room To Grow

PNC has grown its presence over the past 20 years. PNC has done a great job growing from a regional bank based in Pennsylvania, to having branches in 19 states and 2,481 branches. While its last acquisition was in 2008 of National City Corporation, I believe the bank once again may look to expand its presence. Whether it be through small regional banks or a larger regional like Fifth Third Bank (FITB), PNC has a long runway to grow should it decide to do so. Since it already has to meet standards set by the Federal Reserve, it would not harm it any more to grow larger.

With a large percentage of the population moving from the Northeast each year to areas like the Carolinas and Florida, PNC stands to retain customers better than other Northern banks. Even a flock of people leaving the West Coast for a much more affordable East Coast, could lead to continued growth for the regional bank.

As stated in an article from 2017:

"More than 1 million people moved out of the New York area to other parts of the country since 2010, a rate of 4.4 percent - the highest negative net migration rate among the nation's large population centers, US Census records show."

This just continues to show expansion in the south may be of strong benefit for PNC.

As long as loan balances are growing, PNC will grow its earnings. Total loans in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 grew 3% to $234.8 Billion. We may see an acceleration in loan growth with lower rates, but the company can at least still grow its loan portfolio or its customer base this way.

Conclusion

I decided based on recent developments of trade war talk, that PNC was safe from any fallout. Not only is the stock down due to the talk, when everything is eventually resolved it should rise. In the meantime its business is sheltered from tariffs. I believe PNC is a strong super regional bank and has the means to continue to grow further in the coming years. I also believe it will be returning more capital to shareholders in the years to come. This should offer suitable returns to those who buy shares now. Luckily, while the share price is down, once the company is approved for its new capital return program, it can instantly begin repurchasing shares. Meaning PNC will be able to buy shares at a favorable price alongside investors. Based on historical valuation, now is not a bad time to start a position in PNC.

