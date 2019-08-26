China Manipulating The Yuan Serves As A Catalyst For Gold And JNUG

Global uncertainty in the equity and debt markets will entice investors to put their money into gold as a safe haven.

Intro

On Aug. 2 I posted an article detailing why I believed gold still had a little gas left in the tank. With this, I recommended using (JNUG) as a trading instrument to capitalize on gold’s increase in price and promised to write an updated article detailing a prudent exit point. I also will cover why the bull thesis still stands given the recent news that China is manipulating their currency.

As for JNUG in particular, I will convey why I believe JNUG can be used as a trading vehicle to capitalize on gold's increase in price.

JNUG Charting

After posting my latest JNUG article, the price has increased from $80.38 to $89.50 and has seen a rapid increase in price in the past few days.

Think or Swim

As seen in this chart above, JNUG was repeating a pattern of explosive growth after breaching the top line of resistance. With this, I recommended that a solid entry point would be to enter on the conformation of a break of this top line of resistance.

Think or Swim

Even as of Aug. 25, JNUG is still trading well above its previous level of resistance.

As fate would have it, China retaliated to the proposed 10% tariffs on $300 billion of their goods that were scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 1, 2019. President Trump later pushed back these tariffs to "help American consumers for the holidays." There's still speculation to whether China is deliberately manipulating their currency, but on August 5th, the Chinese Yuan to USD exchange rate dropped around 2% to 7 Yuan’s for every USD. According to the Treasury Department, China is manipulating their currency, and the implications to this are huge as it affects every company exposed to business in China and adds another front to the trade war.

Ever since then the Yuan to USD has been decreasing in value and is currently trading at almost 7.1 Yuan per USD.

Macrotrends

After the news was released that the Yuan dropped in the forex market, gold made a substantial move higher. Since JNUG is a 3x leveraged fund, the move was substantially more profitable for those trading this ticker. Although there are higher risks associated with this trading instrument, gains can be extenuated if it's used properly. I dove deeper into the risks associated with JNUG here.

After breaking the top line of resistance, JNUG shot straight up and is continuing its parabolic rise. I see this trend continuing as a sheath of uncertainty is blanketing the market.

It has since seen some consolidation, but I believe that the tic for tac retaliations will increase economic uncertainty and subsequently increase the demand for gold.

Exodus of Capital from China

In simple macroeconomic terms, the Yuan increasing in value is based on supply and demand of the currency. If the currency is highly valued, there will be a lower supply of that money making it more expensive compared to other currencies. As for China, the inverse is true as they are releasing capital and presumably buying bonds from other countries.

This move from China means that goods from China become cheaper compared to American goods. If one USD was able to buy 6.8 Yuan’s of goods, it is now able to purchase a little over 7 Yuan’s of goods. This move means that the 10% tariffs that are scheduled to be implemented in December are now only 5-6% more expensive.

Now as for gold and JNUG, the government allowing for capital to flow out of China means that Chinese investors will be looking for a store of value - especially if the government allows a substantial depreciation of value in the Yuan. These investors surely don’t want to be on the blunt end of a stubborn government and will start to inject their funds into non-depreciating assets.

This bodes well for gold and should see an increase in value due to the higher demand. I believe an investment in gold will be their most prudent investment as other asset classes have an aura of uncertainty covering them.

Equity and Debt Markets

Seen in the 700-plus point drop in the Dow after the Yuan crossed the 7 Yuan per dollar rate, investors are clearly wary of the future of the economy after the escalation of trade war tensions. This comes after an over 900-point drop that occurred Thursday and Friday the prior week. Companies that have no exposure to China such as Kroger (NYSE:KR) fell which signals that investors are fleeing to safety as they don’t trust the structural integrity of the equity markets.

The debt markets seem to keep falling as the US Treasury 10-year note is yielding slightly over 1.4%. This is the lowest rate in over three years and is only the tip of the iceberg for low yielding bonds. Currently, there's more than $14 trillion in negative-yielding bonds which conveys that investors are craving safety.

Until there's some stability reached in the equity markets, I believe that gold could continue its bull run.

Technical Analysis

In my last article, I said I would detail an exit point, but I still believe gold and JNUG have more room to grow. After more than a 10% increase in under a month, it would be prudent to take some money off the table and possibly roll those profits into a fund such as (GLD). There's much less risk associated with this ETF and can be used to initiate a long position in this precious metal.

I have to believe that JNUG will enter a brief consolidation phase in the near future, but a much easier way to predict JNUG’s movement is to look at gold’s historical chart.

Think or Swim

Looking at gold from a weekly view going all the way back to 2010, it recently broke out from a six-year line of resistance and has propelled all the way up to over $1,500 per ounce. The next barrier seems to a previous line of support for gold that held from 2011 to 2012. This previous support is now acting as resistance and a catalyst such as the Yuan continuing to decrease in value should allow gold to rapidly increase with little resistance.

Final Thoughts

With gold breaking the psychological $1,500 barrier and global economic uncertainties increasing, gold is still a very attractive using JNUG as a trading vehicle.

As for my play, I'm going to keep a close eye on the macroeconomic events surrounding the US-China trade war and I believe that this event will serve as a catalyst to push gold higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, JNUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.