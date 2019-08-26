Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher

More higher-margin, repeat business will help boost the P/E multiple, providing a stock target in the $250 to $280 range.

A strong credit card can provide billions in financial rewards to a brand or lead Apple further into the payments system.

The consistent investment theme of just owning Apple (AAPL) is further enhanced by a bigger move into payments. The stock already offers a strong 9% net payout yield and the launch of the Apple Card via Goldman Sachs (GS) should only ensure larger cash flows to return to shareholders. The success of the credit card is debatable, but ultimately the greater move into services will provide the growth rate necessarily to rerate the stock to a higher multiple.

Image Source: Apple website

Services Push

No matter the yield, any company needs a catalyst for long-term capital gains. The bigger move into services is clearly how Apple grabs a higher market valuation. Not only do services offer consistent growth rates, but also the category generates far better margins.

For FQ3, Apple saw services revenue growth dip to only 13%, though via adjustments, the growth rate was actually 18% in constant-currency terms. The Services division has now reached an annualized revenue run rate of over $45 billion.

Source: Apple FQ3'19 earnings release

In the process, services revenues now top the revenue contribution from both iPad and the Mac combined. Apple now has the business model that isn't reliant on new product innovation, though the company outside of the iPhone still grew at a 20% clip.

The importance of moving to a services stream or at least a recurring revenue stream is evident in the market multiple assigned to Microsoft (MSFT). The tech giant now trades at a nearly 50% premium to the multiple assigned to Apple. The forward P/E multiple doesn't even account for the excess cash on the Apple balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

The move is further highlighted by services gross margins topping 64% in FQ3. If not for the weak leverage coverage in iPhones and potentially margins in wearables, the bottom line would grow much faster. Microsoft took off in 2016 when gross margins started rebounding.

Data by YCharts

Credit Card Push

Another potential boost will come from the recently launched Apple Card. So few details exist on how the tech giant will benefit from the fees charged for the card, but some general assumptions can be made on how the tech giant will benefit from a successful credit card launch.

Apple has the potential to push consumers to use Apple Pay. Or the company could eventually cut Goldman Sachs out of the equation via taking over the card issuing bank role. Or eventually, Apple could try to replace the payment networks. Either way, Payhawk provides this diagram of the fees in a typical credit card transaction:

Source: Payhawk

Clearly, Apple will benefit from the acquirer fees of pushing people into using Apple Pay. In addition, the interchange fees will be split between Goldman Sachs and Apple and presumably Goldman Sachs taking all the financial risk and collecting the interest charges.

In a traditional card relationship, Apple could easily just issue a co-branded card with Goldman Sachs and enjoy the benefits similar to Delta Air Lines (DAL). The airline is forecasting its co-branded airline card with American Express (AXP) to contribute nearly $7.0 billion in near pure profits by 2023. Airline miles might attract more credit card usage than Apple products, but the potential exists for a card that provides a substantial revenue stream in the billions to Apple.

Source: Delta Air Lines June presentation

Either way, Apple is poised to turn the payments business into a large services revenue stream. The tech giant has Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade on the way to contribute even further to services revenue growth.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is looking at a November launch with a $9.99 price. The company has a limited library at this point, but similar to the card, the business will pick up over time with the financial backing of Apple.

Cowen projects up to 21 million subscribers by 2021. The subscriber amount would generate up to $210 million in monthly revenues. Not an amount that moves the needle for total revenues, but the amount would help boost services growth.

The combination of Apple TV+ and Apple Card would be enough revenues to boost services in the next couple of years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the financial details of the Apple Card are relatively unknown, but the market does know that a credit card can be very lucrative for the partners involved. More high-margin services will help the stock obtain a higher forward P/E multiple. Even a multiple short of what Microsoft obtains like 20x forward earnings would push Apple up to $258 based on the $12.79 per share analyst estimates. My $14.00 EPS target for '20 would push the stock up to $280 using a forward 20 P/E multiple.

Apple is cheap and headed higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.