NRO: REIT And Preferred-Focused CEF At A Discount

As a REIT-focused fund, NRO has performed exceptionally well - along with their peer CEFs that invest in REITs also.

NRO has performed spectacularly well so far this year; total return is almost 40% and NAV total return is over 28%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) has performed exceptionally well in 2019. This is primarily due to the fund's focus on holding REITs. Additionally, the fund has a large portion of its assets invested in preferred shares. These two asset classes have performed very well in 2019 and can help to explain the total returns that NRO is experiencing. The Fed is expected to continue cutting interest rates for 2019, or at the very least, not expected to raise them anytime soon. So the current distribution rate of 8.83% is quite attractive for investors looking for income.

NRO is "a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in securities issued by Real Estate Companies, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)." The fund has a primary investment objective of "high current income" with a secondary objective of "capital appreciation."

NRO currently has total managed assets of $368.381 million. The fund also utilizes leverage of about 27.90%. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.36%, and including interest expense, the fund comes in at a total expense ratio of 2.83%.

Performance

I have covered NRO in the past and it has performed well since I have initially looked at the fund. However, there was a distribution cut during that time, from $0.045 per month to the current $0.04 monthly rate. At that time NRO was trading at a market price of $5.01, with NAV per share of $5.19. The fund is now trading at $5.43, with a NAV of $5.68. But, we have to remember that the fund had 14 (and August's payout went ex-date on 8/14/19) distributions in that time too! The total distributions for the period are $0.625 (including the entitled August distribution). This equates to a market return of 20.85% and a NAV return of 21.48% for that period of time.

On a longer-term basis, the fund has been able to provide attractive returns for shareholders as well.

NRO vs. Similar Peers

This fund is actually quite similar in composition to another fund I follow enthusiastically, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP). They both share several top holdings and have large exposure to preferred shares. The fund also shares some similar holdings to Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). UTF is another fund that I have covered extensively in the past and favor as well. The difference is that NRO is showing a discount of 4.40%. This is more favorable than the discount of UTF of 2.45% and slightly beats out RNP's discount of 4%. Except, RNP has a 1-year z-score of 2.70, which tells us that the fund is trading quite richly to what is typical historically. For reference, UTF has a z-score of 1.50. This can be compared to NRO's z-score of 1.80.

The reason one may favor NRO at the moment is for the higher distribution rate though. The 8.83% market rate can be compared to UTF's 7.10% and RNP's 6.40%. Overall, NRO is sporting an attractive distribution rate relative to these two funds. Also, note that the fund trades at a more attractive valuation compared to RNP. Even though UTF's z-score is lower, UTF has more exposure to global securities and almost no exposure to preferred securities.

To help explain the disparity between NRO and RNP's valuations, I believe we can look at each fund's distribution coverage. RNP's latest report is showing higher NII coverage compared to NRO. 58.84% NII coverage for RNP compared to 53.03% coverage for NRO. This doesn't explain all of it though. So, digging a bit deeper, we can see that NRO has an unrealized appreciation of $1,672,432 as of their latest Semi-Annual Report for April 30, 2019. When comparing this to RNP's unrealized gains of $115,323,025.

(Source - NRO Semi-Annual Report)

Of course, just taking those numbers for what they are worth would be deceptive, as the sizes of the funds are significantly different. NRO has total assets of $359,208,128, so when we look at the unrealized gains by their assets, we arrive at 0.46% for the fund. Performing the same calculation for RNP, we see that 8.85% of their assets are "built-in" unrealized gains. This provides investors in RNP a much more significant cushion. Additionally, NRO's Semi-Annual Report was from April of this year, while RNP's Annual Report was from December 2018! Both funds have increased from their latest reports, but RNP's calculation that we did was hampered by being at the tail end of 2018!

This all helps explain why NRO is trading more attractively to a very similar fund. Regardless, I expect NRO to perform very well for the next year or so, just like over the last year. Just bear in mind that NRO is riskier than its similar peer.

This is a great reminder that an investor cannot just look at yield alone, but that there is generally an underlying reason for such a disparity.

The fund was severely hurt by the financial crisis of 2008/09 too. Which is easily seen in its share price and distribution charts.

This helps further explain why investors may be more cautious on the name compared to its peers.

Before the financial crisis, this fund had been distributing out $0.1531 a month. It has seen quite a fall since that period. Of course, it isn't realistic to expect that the fund could still be paying out that amount annually, as this would work out to an over 32% distribution.

Holdings

As previously mentioned, NRO holds a significant portion of assets in preferred shares at the moment. The combination of REITs and preferred shares should continue to provide investors attractive returns. This is especially true as safer yielding assets like U.S. Treasuries fall as the Fed has now cut their target rate. The flight to safety has driven U.S. Treasury yields down significantly; currently, the 10-year is at 1.613%. And believe it or not, that is attractive considering that around the world there are $17 trillion in assets with a negative yield. However, REITs and preferred shares offer a significantly higher yield relatively speaking. Of course, this increases the risk of the chance for capital losses should we slide into a slowdown or recession.

(Source - NRO Fund Fact Sheet)

The increased risk is something that an investor needs to be comfortable with before proceeding. For myself, the fear of a severe recession is low. I believe that 2008/09 is not likely to be repeated as far as the severity of the downturn. This is because I don't believe the current risks will be as wide-sweeping as during that time.

The top ten holdings for NRO make up approximately 32% of the fund, with the total number of holdings last reported at 64. Their latest portfolio turnover reported was actually just 1%, meaning that since we last looked at the fund we see very little has changed.

(Source - NRO Fund Fact Sheet)

The two holdings that jump out at me are Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) and American Tower Corporation (AMT). These are two holdings that RNP and UTF hold as well.

Both of these companies have been providing very healthy returns for investors. They also have been providing reliable and growing dividends too. These two companies are categorized as infrastructure REITs; more specifically, they are "tower" REITs. They are expected to continue their strong growth, due to the rollout of 5G for the telecommunications industry. The rollout of 5G provides CCI and AMT a significant growth opportunity as they will have to provide more towers for the industry. All these additional towers mean more cash-flow for these two!

Data by YCharts

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

With the continued increases in dividends and share appreciation, this will provide plenty of distributable earnings for NRO going forward. These two holdings alone make up almost 10% of NRO's assets so it is important to monitor both of these companies a little bit more in-depth.

Conclusion

NRO is an attractive CEF, currently trading at a discount of 4.40% as of writing this. The monthly distribution is attractive for income investors at 8.83%, paid out at $0.04 per share monthly. While NRO should continue to perform well, there is a reason that it trades at a more attractive valuation compared to two similar funds. This is because the fund can't make too many mistakes or it will start to erode its NAV, which could lead to another distribution cut.

Additionally, NRO may have scared away investors with its implosion in the last financial crisis. This shouldn't be the primary factor keeping investors away though, and I don't believe the next recession will be as severe.

The top two holdings of NRO have a significant opportunity for strong growth. This is due to the rollout of 5G and the additional towers that will be required.

Overall, NRO should continue to reward shareholders over the long term, as they have been able to deliver in the past. There is also a significant case that can be made in the short term, with investors on the search for yield!

