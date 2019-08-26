Newell: Thesis Now Broken

Newell has opted to improve its balance sheet, rather than focus on share repurchases.

Newell decided not to sell the remainder of its assets (Rubbermaid). Nevertheless, this decision will be accreditive to margins and earnings starting in 2020.

Investment Thesis

What attracted me to Newell (NWL) had been two main aspects.

Firstly, the stock was trading remarkably cheap. And secondly, Newell was aggressively divesting its non-core assets and using its excess cash from the sale for repurchases.

The fact that Newell opted not to divest these assets frustrated me. Even though Newell's recurring free cash flow as a whole is looking very strong and too cheap to be ignored, I'm no longer a firm believer of this stock's prospects.

Note: This article was published 2 weeks ago in my marketplace

Q2 2019 - A New Day For Newell

Newell lost its CEO, Michael Polk, once Icahn, father and son, together acquired 9.9% of the company. The pair come out of nowhere and, throughout 2018, plowed huge sums to acquire a large hold of the company at approximately $22-25.

Now, I'm no Icahn. Also, I know very well from previous experience with Hertz (HTZ) that just because Carl Icahn buys stock in a company, it does not immediately translate into a strong return for me. Having said that, my interest was aroused at just $15 per share.

Today, Newell announced that it will no longer be divesting its Rubbermaid Commercial Products brand. My initial reaction was one of dismay. This sale was necessary for the company to alleviate excess cash to repurchase its shares.

Given that for 2019, Newell is now expecting $600 million to $800 million of cash flows from operations, before capex requirements, this implies that Newell's FCF should come in the ballpark of $300 million to $500 million (say, $400 million).

Having said that, this $400 million of free cash flow includes roughly $50 million in cash taxes and $200 million of restructuring costs. Thus, looking ahead for 2020, Newell should minimally be looking at $650 million of free cash flow, which is reasonable for a company with minimal top-line growth.

Financial Position - The Focus Of Its Capital Allocation

For now, Newell is awaiting for the new CEO Ravi Saligram to take the reins in October 2019. Looking ahead, Newell declares that by Q4 2019, its balance sheet will be leveraged less than 4x.

Given that Newell's forward dividend is paying out 6.5%, one should not be dismissive. This level of dividend, given that it will be backed by a strong balance sheet and resilient cash flows, implies that dividend seeking investors will be attracted to the company.

Looking into next year, Newell asserts that its balance sheet will be less than 3.5x leveraged. This reduction will come on the back of Newell cash flows from operations as well as the approximate $725 million remaining divestitures expected to be completed by year-end 2019.

Valuation - Questionable Margin Of Safety

The fact of the matter is that Newell is going through a large number of changes. It is very challenging for any consumer-facing company to compete with Amazon (AMZN) anywhere nearby.

Amazon's main competitive advantage is other company's profit margins. Given that Newell is projecting a solid approximate 10.6% of normalized operating margins, this is exactly the type of company which Amazon attempts to disrupt. There are plenty of risks from other online competitors, the list is endless.

But given that Newell is still reaffirming its $1.50-1.65 EPS forecast, this implies that right now investors are still only paying 10x for Newell. And remember, Newell's balance sheet will be much stronger in 2020.

There were a few discussions between Newell's management team and Moody's and the S&P, with Newell hoping that one of these investment houses might stamp Newell with an investment-grade rating.

My original thesis had been for Newell to divest its assets, which would have brought in $3 billion of fresh capital. Given Newell's market cap was less than $7 billion, I felt that if this excess cash had been put towards share repurchases, this would offer shareholders a strong return.

However, given the difficult retail environment, Newell could not divest its Rubbermaid Commercial Products brand and decided to hold on to it. Admittedly, this will be accreditive to Newell 2020 operation. However, my thesis did not work out. And I do not wish to stick around for a 7% dividend and no share repurchases.

Takeaway

My main thesis on Newell had been the divestment of key assets and using that cash flow to repurchase shares. As it stands right now, this thesis failed. The company's cash flows are stronger because of one-off working capital changes, but, ultimately, the company is likely to stay in limbo.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.