inTEST: Near Book Value, Excellent Mean Reversion Candidate

Overview

inTEST (INTT) is a supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications

Historically, earnings were largely dependent on the semiconductor industry. Using SMH as a proxy for the semi industry, INTT’s stock price has .88 correlation over the last 10 years. As the semiconductor industry weakened in recent quarters, so did INTT’s Operating Income (OI), dropping to -$.294mm in Q2. The company has diversified though, and last quarter started reporting in two segments: Semi Markets (53% of Q2 revenue) and Multi Markets (47%).

I’ve been tracking the company since March 2018, when I saw it in Joel Greenblatt's "Magic Formula" stock screener. The screener attempts to identify “good” companies (strong returns on invested capital) at cheap prices (EV/EBIT).

For good companies, I’m willing to pay a multiple to OI (<= 10X). INTT may not be a good company, but I’m quite confident it’s at least an “okay” company (periodically quite profitable: OPM peaked around 16% several times), so buying at Book Value is a bargain.

Is INTT Cheap?

Closing Friday at $4.28, Market Cap of ~$45mm, and Enterprise Value of ~$38M, INTT appears cheap relative to net assets and sales. Book Value after Q2’s earnings rose slightly to $4.25. And, the company has plenty of working capital with Current Assets over $24mm (7.6mm cash) versus Current Liabilities of $9mm (Total Liabilities are just $16.6mm).

TTM sales were $71mm, yielding a P/S of just 0.6.

Operating earnings, Net Income, and cash flows have fallen during the current downturn, reinforcing the contrarian, mean reversion thesis.

INTT Industry Avg S&P 500 INTT 5Y Avg* P/E — 21.4 20.2 22.3 P/B 1 4.3 3.2 1.5 P/S 0.6 4.3 2.2 1.2 P/CF — 1.6 13.2 12.8

*Data as of 08/22/2019, Price/Cash Flow uses 3-year average. Source: Morningstar

INTT is relatively cheap compared to peers, the S&P 500, and its historical valuations.

Earnings

Q1 earnings were reported May 9th. A drop in bookings (down 35% sequentially and 42% year-over-year) led to a 20% drop in the stock, which has continued downward over the last 3 months. When companies are facing headwinds, I like to see management acknowledge it. I found commentary from CEO James Perlin in the Q1 Press Release assuring:

“We believe we have optimized our business segments such that regardless of changes in demand we can respond to the cyclicality and market corrections that are the nature of our industry. While our guidance for the second quarter reflects our reduced order intake in the first quarter, consistent with many others in the industry we expect to show improvement in each subsequent quarter.”

Q1 Press Release

INTT announced Q2 results on August 1st. The previous drop in bookings flowed through to revenue of $14.4mm, which was down 20% sequentially and 32% year-over-year. But, in an early sign that the predicted second half recovery may come to fruition, bookings were up 34% sequentially. And, in a sign of prudent management, operating expenses were down slightly sequentially and year-over-year. Also, the company’s growing diversity was evident with 47% of revenue coming from Multi Markets vs. 38% in Q2 2018.

The company also announced a $3mm share repurchase program, funded with cash: Press Release.

Potential Catalysts: Cheapness/Mean Reversion, Buyback, Acquisitions

INTT is clearly a mean reversion candidate. The stock is down 58% from its peak, and Operating Income went negative in Q2. Over the last ten years, OPM has averaged 9%, OI has averaged $5.3M, and Return on Invested Capital averaged 11.6%. The announced repurchase program suggests management thinks the current stock price is cheap too.

Management has also demonstrated the ability to grow and diversify the business through acquisitions. After their most recent acquisition of Ambrell in May 2017, revenue grew from $14mm a quarter to a peak of $21mm. While revenue has dropped back to pre-acquisition levels, nearly half of revenue now comes from non-semi markets.

And, while this is purely a valuation call, I do believe in the semiconductor “Super Cycle.” As more and more devices are connected to the internet, it seems likely the semiconductor industry’s (as well as inTEST’s) cyclicality will diminish.

While not necessarily a catalyst, I like the company’s low float (9.2mm shares) and lack of options. Those who want to establish a long position will be forced to buy shares, potentially while the float shrinks due to the repurchase program.

Lastly, I like the company because I think it’s potentially more than just an “okay” company. The 10-yr average Return on Invested Capital of 11.6% isn’t bad. I suspect in the next upcycle, the operating business will return to, at least, historical profitability, and the market will provide exit opportunities at reasonable multiples of OI. If not, continued growth in Book Value (it’s up ~5X over the last 10 years), should still afford opportunities to exit the position profitably.

Other Considerations

If I can’t find quantitative reasons to avoid a stock, I ponder qualitative considerations before building a position:

Qualitative cons: I don’t think inTEST has a moat, I can’t be certain where they are in the business cycle, and therefore, I can’t be certain they can defend or grow market position.

Qualitative Pros: The company seems well managed.

Executive compensation (while higher than I’d like) seems fair.

I may have a counterparty advantage as institutional investors may require a higher market cap, and retail investors may avoid it for the very reasons it’s a good mean reversion candidate (i.e. – business has declined, but it’s unlikely to decline indefinitely).

Lastly, if the stock drops another 50%, would I be comfortable buying more? If nothing has changed my thesis (i.e. – well-managed company navigating a temporary downturn), then yes, gladly, perhaps greedily.

Risks

It’s possible the Semi downturn continues, especially if economic growth falters.

A large portion of the company’s revenue is from foreign customers: 68% in 2018 and 70% in 2017, exposing it to trade wars.

As a small company, the loss of one or two key customers could significantly hurt the business. On the Q2 conference call, the company pointed out that Texas Instruments (TXN) was the only >10% customer for the quarter and the top ten customers accounted for 38% of revenue.

The company has also said they’re on the lookout for potential acquisitions, which could negatively impact the strength of the balance sheet and business in general.

Lastly, the stock can be quite illiquid (the bid/ask has been as wide as 30 cents recently) – so, patiently building a position through limit orders may be necessary.

Valuation

Applying five-year average multiples gives the following valuations.

Multiple Value Upside P/B BV = $4.25 1.5X $6.38 45% P/S 71mm TTM revenue 1.2X $7.88 79% EV/OI OI = 5mm* 10X $5.44 27% *Assumes return to 10-yr average operating profit.

Value is the best hedge against an uncertain future. Buying inTEST at the value of its balance sheet provides comfort that I’m not overpaying for shares at recent levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.