Assessing If Your Target Date Fund Is Safe

We provide a tool to help you determine if your target date fund is safe. You decide.

Surveys of beneficiaries and consultants report how safe they’d like to be, but most TDFs are not providing this safety. Is yours?

Despite their popularity, there’s something seriously wrong with target date funds (TDFs). Most are not safe for those near retirement.

If you’re in a 401(K) plan, there’s a good chance you’re invested in a target date fund and that your TDF is managed by one of the Big 3 shown in the next picture:

In a nutshell, there’s a good chance that you will be invested 55% in equities as you enter retirement. This is the allocation that lost more than 30% in 2008, so you know what can happen. The Big 3 TDFs are not safe.

The irony is that participants in TDFs say that 55% in equities is way too risky, and advisors to 401(K) plans agree. A recent MassMutual Retirement Savings Risk Study examines beneficiary risk preferences in 401(K) plans, and reports as follows:

The preferences in the table above can be used as proxies for preferred equity allocations along the glide path. The following graph shows these preferences in contrast to the Big 3 and the SMART TDF Index that we use as our standard for safety.

Consultants agree. Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) has conducted a consultant survey entitled the “2018 12th Annual DC Consulting Support & Trends Survey” that reports the following

Consultants want TDFs to defend against losses of 10% or more at the target date, and to become even more defensive beyond the target date, defending against losses of 5% or more. These goals argue for very conservative allocations, assuming that the objective is to have a low probability of the indicated loss. For example, a 10/90 stock/bond mix has a 95% probability of protecting against a 5% loss in a year.

In summary, the Big 3 TDFs are not safe near the target date, If you’re in one of these and near retirement, you should consider withdrawing and moving to the safety described below.

Why the Disconnect Between Beneficiary Safety Preference and TDF Risk?

Beneficiaries do not choose target date funds. Fiduciaries, namely consultants, choose TDFs. Most assets in TDF are from defaulted participants, and even those who do not default are limited in choice to the one TDF that is on their 401(K) platform, So do consultants disagree with beneficiaries, and that’s why they choose risky TDFs? The PIMCO Survey above says otherwise – that consultants agree with beneficiaries that safety near retirement is paramount.

Everyone agrees that safety is right but safe TDFs are rarely used. Why do you think that is? I think it’s because TDFs are sold, not bought, and the Big 3 are great at sales and have an edge in being the country’s largest record keepers, so they have the plan’s attention.

Bottom line, there’s a good chance your TDF is not safe

What is Safe?

In this section we provide some tools for determining if your TDF is safe, and for moving to safety if you’re not safe. If you’ve defaulted into your TDF, you’ll need to take back control of your investments and move to safety.

Our view of safe allocations at various dates is provided in the graph above. Look up your planned retirement age in the table. The table assumes you plan to retire at age 65. If your planned retirement age is different, adjust accordingly. For example, if you plan to retire at age 70 instead of 65, add five years to all the ages in the tables.

If you prefer to be more aggressive than our safety standard, you can use the following 2 tables. If your TDF is riskier than the Aggressive level (i.e. off the charts), you are in danger of lifestyle-reducing investment losses and should seriously consider withdrawing.

It Doesn’t Matter, Until it Does

The last market correction was in 2008, so many readers of this article have only experienced the good times of this unprecedented market run-up but if something cannot last forever, it will end. There will be another market correction, and many think it will be worse than the last one because monetary “fixes" like Quantitative Easing have simply deferred the pain and made the ultimate correction much worse.

Those currently near retirement are the most vulnerable to a market correction because their savings are likely to be as high as they will ever be. They need to be safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: As CIO and CEO of GlidePath Wealth Management, I help investors deal with life events by charting a lifelong investment path that leads to a successful retirement, including those fortunate to live a long life,