Northrop Grumman - Still A Buy After Q2 Earnings

Background

Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported a strong Q2 of FY12/19 on 24 July. The stock has been on a run since then, but with the latest market weakness has fallen back a touch. We review NOC's second quarter results here and re-iterate our Buy - Long Term Hold rating, albeit with our currently-ubiquitous position size rider.

Q2 Results

Here's how NOC's Q2 compared to the same quarter last year. This is the last quarterly report before the company completes a year's ownership of Orbital ATK. So from Q3 we'll see the true organic performance of the group - Q2 results are still flattered by the full inclusion of Orbital in Q2 2019 but not in Q2 of 2018.

The company reported a +10% rise in total backlog compared to Q1 - although almost all the rise was in 'unfunded' backlog ie. orders for which the federal customer does not as yet have budget. Here's the breakdown:

'Backlog' for defense companies like NOC represents order intake which translates into revenue over time. It's hard to predict the time period over which it is taken to revenue, and indeed it's hard to be certain that every line item within the backlog will in fact make it to revenue at all - but it does give you some comfort that if the order book is growing at 10%, there's a good chance that the revenue line will be growing at somewhere close to that. (To be cautious we're modelling less in our long-range forecast).

Raised Guidance

We said in our Q1 Earnings Review that we thought NOC's guidance was conservative at that time. So we were unsurprised to see guidance raised a little this quarter. The company raised by just a little - revenue outlook remained the same at $34.0bn, lifted the operating margin outlook a little from "low to mid 11%" to "11.5%", and FCF outlook remained the same. But its EPS guide was raised from $18.90-19.30 up to $19.30-19.55. The market reacted strongly to this, pushing the stock up by around +15% at its post-ER peak. Set against a weak S&P500 this was a very strong performance.

Valuation At Last Friday's Close

The stock came down a little during last week - from up around the $370/share level down to $361.50, so far as we can see, entirely a function of the market environment rather than anything specific to NOC.

The valuation looks a little extended. At a little over 13x TTM EBITDA, the stock is at around a multiple first reached in Q1 2017 and then revisited in Q1 2018.

So the question is - do you feel comfortable investing at an EBITDA multiple that you know to be towards the upper end of its range?

Market Risk To The Downside

You know there's market risk. We said last week that the market is caught between the Administration (which ought to want the market to go up, assisting voters' 401(k) plans), the Fed (which is attempting to handle monetary policy in the ordinary course but finds itself a foil for fiscal policy), and China (which is in a tough spot now - it cannot back down in Hong Kong for fear of looking weak and it cannot back down in the trade war either). The see-saw behavior of the market over the weekend does nothing to ease our concerns. It's tricky out there. And this lies behind our constant exhortation right now to be careful on position sizes. We think add small, not big. That's our own strategy right now in this portfolio.

Sector Opportunity To The Upside

The space & defense sector has the wind at its back, due to rising global tensions playing out in re-armament and in the redefinition of space as a show-of-strength theater. So we would expect valuation multiples to hold up better in this sector than many others.

Improving Competitive Position

Finally in NOC's favor - and this is hard to put a value on, so let's call it another wind-at-the-back factor - is its improving competitive position. Boeing (BA) has said it will no-bid on the current US nuclear renewal program, claiming that the bidding process is skewed unfairly towards NOC. NOC has also been sole-source, no-competition awarded a NASA lunar habitation project - NASA stated that NOC was the only vendor that could deliver. And so on. These two project outcomes are both a function of NOC's acquisition of Orbital. We think that the benefit of that acquisition will continue to flow to NOC shareholders.

Conclusion

So taking all the above into account we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold on NOC. But again - step by step - add small not big if you want to keep safe in this market. Keep cash on hand. Be ready for a dip, and be safe in case the dip becomes an abyss. Our overall market expectation is that there will be a rocky ride in the upward direction towards the 2020 election. But relaxing it is not going to be.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 26 August 2019.

