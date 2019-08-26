Modeling The Zynex Income Statement Shows A Compelling Opportunity

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Florian Buschek as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Shares of Zynex (ZYXI) provide a fantastic investment opportunity at today's prices as my model of the income statement in the coming years shows. The model is based on information from conference calls and SEC-filings over the past two and a half years.

There have been several bullish articles about Zynex in the last couple of months including from my favorite authors (in alphabetical order) Christopher Hampton, Sergio Heiber and Shareholders Unite. For a good overview over the company and its business model, I would refer readers to them since I don't want to repeat this information here.

Sales Force Expansion

Zynex sells its products basically only in the United States at this point and does so via direct and independent sales representatives. The latter act commission based and are far less productive than the direct sales force as the Zynex devices are only part of their repertoire. Whereas in 2017 there were only independent reps, last year began the hiring of direct reps ending in about 100 independent and 60 direct reps at the beginning of 2019. Around the half year mark the distribution was 100/85 and on the most recent conference call management guided to a gradual decrease of the independent reps to 60 and increase to 140 of direct reps at year end. The independent reps are reduced in order to avoid overlap and I therefore model a decrease of 5 per quarter, beginning in 2020. They also indicated to keep the hiring pace at 25 per quarter after churn and thereby reach the goal of a 400-rep sales force in 24 months or slightly earlier.

The development of the sales force is represented in this graphic. Source: Created by author using management guidance and own assumptions

How much in sales are the reps capable of? In 2017 there were only 105 independent reps and we have $0.22M per rep versus $0.3M for Q4 annualized, so that I fix the yearly sales figure per independent rep at a value in between at $0.27M.

The long-term goal for direct reps is to do $1M per year each according to management. This includes, however, sales to new customers, reordering from old customers and device supply. Since a device needs to be replaced after roughly 9 months and reps are said to sell efficiently after 12 months including training, I model a productivity ramp up to $1M per year after 21 months of hiring. We heard on the CC that after 6 months reps break even, which I interpret as they roughly earn their overhead costs and salary so that I start in my productivity projection with slightly below $0.1M per year, which is about equal to the SG&A increase historically, and let productivity increase from there.

The assumed productivity ramp is illustrated in the following figure.

Source: Created by author using management guidance and own assumptions

I account for the delay in orders vs revenues (reps are compensated for orders) by building in a delay of one quarter in revenue recognition. Please note, this is a model and therefore a simplification of reality. I do not consider the nuances of billing cycles, reimbursement, leases etc. because it likely misses the forest for the trees and makes it unnecessarily complicated.

Income Statement Model

Revenues are derived from the models of sales expansion and productivity ramp as sum over all age cohorts (3 months to 24 months) with revenue per cohort equal to #reps times productivity of the respective cohort from the previous section. Gross margins have been pretty stable around 80% so that I keep them fixed. SG&A is increasing primarily due to the growing sales force and to a lesser degree from the support structure like regional sales managers. In recent quarters the increase was about $0.5M while hiring 10 to 25 reps so that I model an increase in $0.5M per quarter until the sales force is complete at 400.

The NOLs are pretty much spent at this point so that I pin the tax rate conservatively at 20%. R&D has historically been negligible. The resulting break down of the income statement in the medium term is illustrated in the following graphs. Modeled and actual revenues for the last 6 quarters fit very well. In the model, revenues and even more so earnings - due to operational leverage - are clearly accelerating from 2020 and show an S-curve with $400M annual revenue at the end of 2024.

Source: Created by author from the model and filings Source: Created by author from the model

This is in very strong agreement with the following statement from the Q4 2018 CC:

But long term, and that's probably 5 years out, we're looking at a potential of 400 sales reps across United States. And then in the years following that, get all of those so productive that we cover, what a couple of large competitors had left in the market for prescription-strength electrotherapy, which is approximately $400 million in annual revenue.

Based on 33.95M shares outstanding this results in quarterly EPS of $1.63 and EPS of $6.46 for the full year 2024. Say what you will, but I don't think this stock will trade at a P/E of 1.6 in 2024.

Now, one interesting question is: What will happen with all the cash? Zynex has a very strong cash flow conversion: In 2018 $9.5M of earnings resulted in $9.4M of operating cash flow less $1.1M of capex. So, 87% of earnings were available as free cash flow. In the first half of 2019 we had $4.5M of earnings resulted in $2.3M of operating cash flow less $0.1M of capex, but these numbers likely understate the cash conversion power of the business due to one off items, taxes and timing issues.

From the Q2 2019 CC, CEO Sandgaard said: "We had some significant cash payments in the first half of 2019, including the payment of our first quarter special dividend of $2.3 million and a significant amount of income taxes." CFO Moorhead said: "We generated operating cash flows during the first 6 months of 2019 of $2.4 million compared to $3.6 million in 2018. Cash flows were affected by increased tax expense in 2019 and the timing of 2018 tax payments, both of which were related to our NOLs, which were 100% utilized in 2018."

They are paying a special dividend and have shown to opportunistically buy back stock. These managers clearly know when their stock is undervalued and use share repurchases in the most effective way. So we can explore two scenarios: First, the stock plateaus at $11 because Mr. Market is skeptical about the future and they use 25% of earnings to buy back stock. Secondly and more realistically, the share price appreciates over time and keeps its current forward P/E ratio of about 30 or an earnings yield of 3.33%. They spend again 25% of earnings and thus reduce the share count by 0.83% each year.

The resulting EPS developments for these two scenarios and without any repurchases are shown in the following graph. This would give us EPS of $10.72 and $7.54 in the full year 2024. Source: Created by author from the model

Valuation and possible Returns

Since the revenues are to a large part recurring and margins as well as cash conversion are very strong, it is safe to say that Zynex has a very valuable and asset light business model. Specifically, once the sales force is complete and experienced there is not much reinvestment need. Such businesses usually command a large premium but let's just say it will be comparable to a diversified index like the S&P 500. It currently trades at an earnings yield of about 4.6%. Earnings are projected to grow around 1.6% this year and GDP like at 2%ish long term. The same earnings yield for Zynex, which is arguably a superior business than the average constituent of the S&P 500, would result in a 2024 share price of $140 in the base case. In the case of repurchases at a 30 P/E multiple, it would be $160 and for repurchases at $11 we would have $230.

This represents compound annual returns of 68%, 72% and 85% at a share price of $10.5 today, without any potential dividends. Last time I checked, triple A rated bonds traded at negative yield for comparison. Just for fun, at a P/E of 30 (which is not my assumption! But it seems inconsistent to assume constant buy backs at a P/E of 30 and then suddenly a ratio of 22) these numbers would be 79%, 84% and 98%.

Risks

Obviously, my model is heavily reliant on management guidance that they can hire the projected number of sales reps and that these indeed reach the target of $1M per year on average after 24 months. I have no reason to believe the opposite at this point, but I will certainly monitor carefully how rep productivity evolves and adjust my model accordingly. Since we do not know with certainty exactly how many direct and independent sales reps were employed at various points over the past 6 quarters and productivity especially of the independent ones can vary significantly, it is not easy to verify the model at this point. Nonetheless, the modeled revenue numbers fit very well with the actual reported figures.

But let's say it takes much longer to reach the $400M annual sales figure, either because reps are slower to reach maximum productivity or they peak at less than $1M per year and more reps need to be hired. Assuming it takes 10 years instead of 5, we still arrive at CAGRs of 30%, 32% and 36% for the three scenarios from above, which is a very satisfactory return.

Another risk is that at some point competition finally comes back and challenges Zynex' position. So far there are no signs of this happening, seemingly the bankruptcies of the 2 major competitors has a lasting and deterring effect, but it is another point that requires careful monitoring.

Potential Upside

Two major upsides are noteworthy. First the potential enormous effect of buybacks as illustrated before and secondly the blood volume monitor. I have no edge in estimating when this device will finally become approved and commercially available, nor what it can bring in potential revenues and earnings. Therefore, I will leave it just as potential icing on the cake.

Conclusion

The shares of Zynex had a great run already this year and I am the first one to hesitate buying in after such a revaluation, but if my model is only half correct, ZYXI will still be a home run for anybody buying the stock today. There are clearly risks to this so that monitoring the progress and updating the model will be crucial. But there are also possible upsides to the base case, notably share repurchases and the blood volume monitor. Every earnings report will provide more data to compare my model against and if the model turns out accurate with more and more data points, I am planning to increase my position accordingly. Overall, the risk/reward ratio seems very favorable to me.

I highly welcome any critique, especially regarding my approach and the underlying assumptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.