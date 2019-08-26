Kalytera Is Set To Become The Next GW Pharmaceuticals After Groundbreaking Phase 2 Trial Results

More than half of patients receiving bone marrow transplants from matched unrelated donors are susceptible to GVHD; only one of the 24 patients under the Phase 2 study developed it.

About a month ago I wrote an article summarizing the investment opportunities and risks with Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:KALTF) (KLY.V). Since then, the company has released stunning Phase 2 clinical study data evaluating cannabidiol, or CBD, for the prevention of acute graft versus host disease. This "miracle cure" for GVHD positions Kalytera to become the next GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). GWPH has a market cap of close to $5 billion while KALTF has a market cap over 200 times smaller at just $20 million. So it goes without saying that Kalytera has a long way to go before it can truly become a peer. However, I believe that current and prospective investors in both Kalytera and GW Pharma should be paying close attention for lucrative opportunities in both companies. Kalytera makes for a strong possible competitor to GW Pharma for commercializing CBD medical uses. It also makes a ideal advocate for medicinal use of CBD, a great partner and a great purchase target.

Kalytera announces highly significant Phase 2 data in the prevention of Acute GVHD that sets the stage for an earlier than expected Phase 3 study

Kalytera's Phase 2 clinical study evaluating CBD for the prevention of acute GVHD had a total of 36 patients enrolled. Those 36 patients were to be split equally between a low (75 mg), medium (150 mg) and high (300 mg) dosage. The patients enrolled in the study were the most difficult of all patients at risk for acute GVHD; those receiving bone marrow transplants from matched unrelated donors.

Patients receiving bone marrow transplants from matched unrelated donors have a 60% to 70% chance of experiencing an incidence of grades 2-4 acute GVHD. Patients with grades 3 have a greater than 70% chance of dying in the in the first several months after diagnosis while patients with grade 4 have a greater than 95% mortality rate in the same time frame.

Contrast that to the results of Kalytera's Phase 2 study. Only 1 of the 12 patients in the low dose cohort developed grade 2-4 acute GVHD after 180 days of observation, while no patients in the medium dose cohort have developed grades 2-4 acute GVHD to date. These results were so significant that the company cancelled its plans for the high dose cohort and will be moving forward with a Phase 3 trial.

Since the Phase 2 study had such a highly significant reduction in the incidence of acute GVHD compared to known data, the company believes it only needs 50 subjects to be enrolled in the Phase 3 study in order to prove out statistically significant results. This is a much smaller number from what had previously been assumed. This is important because the cost to run the trial will be reduced and it will only take a year to be completed. Out of those 50 enrolled patients, 25 will receive 150 mg (medium dose) of CBD while the remaining will receive a placebo twice daily for 100 days.

What makes Kalytera an advocate for GW Pharma?

Kalytera openly admits that its CBD product is quite similar to GW Pharma's FDA approved Epidiolex® in multiple ways. Epidiolex is orally administered CBD formulated in sesame seed oil approved for the treatment of seizures in juvenile epilepsy, an orphan indication with an unmet medical need. Meanwhile, Kalytera’s oral CBD is formulated in olive oil and is protected by issued method of use patents for the use of CBD in the prevention of acute GVHD, which is an orphan indication with an unmet medical need.

One of the issues that GW Pharma has had to overcome is the idea that parents of children with juvenile epilepsy have already been using "underground" over-the-counter CBD products to treat their children, despite having FDA approval and patent protection, as those products are cheaper and have anecdotal evidence of being effective. While an FDA approval helps for legal reasons and secures insurance coverage, pre-existing generic competition always remains a threat. Kalytera does not have this competitive threat.

In addition to patent protection through 2034, Kalytera's CBD product is for the prevention of acute GVHD, a disease that does not have a traditional medicinal connection to CBD as epilepsy does. Also, patients who have undergone a bone marrow transplant from a matched unrelated donor are at extremely high risk of developing acute GVHD. These patients are kept in isolation and under close watch in the hospital, where physicians must prescribe approved and registered medications. So it's impossible for an unregulated form of CBD to be administered to such patients.

Kalytera's mere successful existence alongside GW Pharma gives Epidiolex instant additional credibility as a treatment with potential across many diseases. These two CBD formulations are very similar and yet they are achieving beneficial results for two very different types of afflictions in GVHD and epilepsy.

A partnership or merger between the two companies would give GW Pharma access to intellectual property across a wide spectrum for CBD. While the connection between the two companies should be apparent to investors, they do have one member in common, Professor Raphael Mechoulam. He is the most influential figure in the field of medical cannabis research. GW Pharma has established an extensive research collaboration with him and has acquired the rights to a number of his cannabinoid patents with the intent to further develop scientific research and explore potential commercial opportunities. Professor Mechoulam is also the Co-Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board at Kalytera. Given that he has established a relationship with GW Pharma with the intent to expand CBD research and the company's pipeline, it would make sense for the company to closely follow Kalytera's clinical trials.

Valuation of Kalytera: one analyst has $0.30 CAD target

Since this news, Kalytera has moved up slightly from $0.04 to $0.05 on the TSX Venture Exchange. A question investors must ask is why hasn't this stock moved much higher on this news? As I mentioned in my previous article, the stock has a lot of cheap paper it must get through, having had a recent heavy financing at $0.05. The company followed up the clinical data release with another $1.5 million financing at $0.05, consisting of 30 million shares and 30 million warrants. Dilution is a necessary evil with young biotech companies, but the good news is that this latest financing has been led by members of management, so they are highly incentivized to see the stock price move. Including the latest round of financing, Kalytera has about 530 million shares outstanding with around 850-900 million fully diluted shares upon full exercise of warrants, options and convertible debt. Keep in mind that exercising warrants or options brings in cash to the company, reducing any future need to finance.

The size of the market opportunity for the prevention and treatment of acute GVHD is substantial compared to the size of Kalytera, so investors can overlook the recent dilution, high share count and warrants. Projected annual sales were estimated to be more than $408 million in 2018, and could grow to approximately $1.3 billion by 2027 just between the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan.

I am reiterating my $0.10 to $0.15 target on Kalytera by the end of the year, in expectation of partnership news and added hype of the Phase 3 study commencing. I think it is worth more than that, but I am taking a conservative approach. One analyst is much more aggressive than I am. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe has placed a $0.30 CAD target on the stock, representing six times upside from its current $0.05 price. Echelon Wealth Partners was the bookrunner for the April financing. Loe stated:

Kalytera was clear in its CBD update that it is receiving inbound unsolicited interest from other drug developers that we assume are either seeking to augment their intellectual property bandwidth in cannabinoid medical uses, or is seeking to augment an existing Rx portfolio targeting GvHD. We would not be surprised if both categories of partnership candidate were actively investigating CBD’s pharmacology in GvHD while simultaneously investigating Kalytera’s patent portfolio that claims CBD utility in that market. The drug itself of course has long since been ineligible for composition-of-matter-based patent protection, so any relevant IP would necessarily need to be based on novel formulations or novel (and data-supported) medical applications of the drug. We believe Kalytera qualifies by both measures and our model assumes that the firm can benefit from economics ascribed to future cash-contributing partners, partners that we are optimistic could be identified prior to commencing Phase III GvHD testing. Our optimism on this theme is clearly enhanced by Phase II data quality as described above.

Conclusion: I continue to buy KLY.WT.B as cheap leveraged upside with a long time to expiry

I have been buying more of the publicly traded warrants from the April financing. They currently trade at $0.015 under the symbol KLY.WT.B on the TSXV with a $0.065 strike price and two years and eight months to expiry. Should Kalytera achieve Echelon's $0.30 target, these warrants would be intrinsically worth $0.235. That's more than 15 times upside compared to six times for the stock. Cheap leveraged upside with a long time to expiry is the reason why I prefer the warrants. Kalytera also has warrants with a $0.15 strike price that expire in 2021 under the symbol KLY.WT.A, but I don't recommend buying those ones until the B warrants are significantly higher priced. Right now both set of warrants trade at $0.015 despite the B warrants having far superior terms.

Kalytera is a highly speculative stock that has heavily diluted shareholders at $0.05 and is down around 90% from its highs made two years ago. Dilution is a part of the game for young biotech and now it must get through that cheap paper. However, this news is well worth the risk as Kalytera is setting itself up to be a legitimate contender to be the next GW Pharma. Unless GW Pharma tries to take it out first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KALTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.