Dividend Increases: August 19-23, 2019

|
Includes: AVT, BANF, CBU, DDS, MO, TFSL
by: FerdiS
Summary

This weekly article series covers dividend increase announcements.

I like monitoring dividend increases because I consider stocks with regular dividend increases to be candidates for further analysis.

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

  • Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
  • Market cap ≥ $1 billion
  • No stocks that are being acquired
  • No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, six companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Summary of Dividend Increases: August 19-23, 2019

Previous Post: Dividend Increases: August 12-16, 2019

Dillard's (DDS)

DDS operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. DDS was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 50.00%, from 10¢ per share to 15¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 30 can expect the dividend to be paid on November 4.

TFS Financial (TFSL)

TFSL, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the states of Ohio and Florida in the United States. The company offers various deposit and loan products and provides escrow and settlement services. TFSL was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share, an increase of 8.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 17 to shareholders of record on September 3.

Community Bank System (CBU)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in DeWitt, New York, CBU is a bank holding company for two subsidiaries, Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. CBU provides a full range of retail banking and financial services as well as comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services.

The board of directors of CBU has declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share. The new dividend is 7.89% above the prior dividend of 38¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 10 to shareholders of record on September 16. The ex-dividend date is September 13.

BancFirst (BANF)

BANF is a financial holding company that conducts all of its operating activities through its principal wholly-owned subsidiary, BancFirst, a state-chartered bank in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. BANF operates through four principal business units: metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive operations and support.

Recently, the board of directors of BANF declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.67%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 30. BANF will trade ex-dividend on September 27.

Avnet (AVT)

AVT is a technology solutions company that distributes electronic components worldwide. The company's Electronic Components segment serves automotive, medical, defense and aerospace markets. Its Premier Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and components to engineers and entrepreneurs. AVT was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.00% to 21¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 25 to shareholders of record on September 11. The ex-dividend date is September 10.

Altria (MO)

MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) to protect it from litigation in the United States.

On Thursday, August 22, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.00% to 84¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 16 will receive the new dividend on October 10.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: CBU, BANF, and MO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CBU's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CBU in February 2010 would have returned 14.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BANF's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in BANF in January 2010 would have returned 12.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MO's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MO in January 2010 would have returned 13.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 27-September 9, 2019

Company

Ticker

Yield

Recent

Price

Yrs

5-Yr

DGR

Next

Div.

Ex-Div

Date

Pay- able

Date

Analog Devices

ADI

2.05%

$105.47

17

7.10%

$2.16

08/29

09/11

Arthur J. Gallagher

AJG

1.94%

$88.50

9

3.20%

$1.72

09/05

09/20

Allstate

ALL

1.95%

$102.47

9

11.80%

$2.00

08/29

10/01

Amerisafe

AMSF

1.47%

$68.23

7

22.40%

$1.00

09/05

09/20

Anthem

ANTM

1.22%

$261.83

9

14.90%

$3.20

09/09

09/25

Argo

ARGO

1.88%

$66.03

7

15.70%

$1.24

08/29

09/13

Associated Banc-Corp

ASB

3.59%

$18.92

7

13.40%

$0.68

08/30

09/16

Ashland Global

ASH

1.54%

$71.38

9

9.90%

$1.10

08/29

09/15

Avery Dennison

AVY

2.08%

$111.47

9

12.00%

$2.32

09/03

09/18

Aircastle

AYR

5.67%

$21.16

8

10.40%

$1.20

08/29

09/16

Bank of America

BAC

2.71%

$26.61

6

68.30%

$0.72

09/05

09/27

Brookfield Asset Management

BAM

1.26%

$50.98

8

9.00%

$0.64

08/29

09/30

Becton Dickinson

BDX

1.24%

$248.80

47

8.30%

$3.08

09/06

09/30

Blackrock

BLK

3.23%

$409.00

10

12.30%

$13.20

09/04

09/24

Badger Meter

BMI

1.36%

$49.87

26

9.90%

$0.68

08/29

09/13

BorgWarner

BWA

2.20%

$30.95

6

22.20%

$0.68

08/30

09/16

Cathay General Bancorp

CATY

3.79%

$32.68

6

66.70%

$1.24

08/30

09/13

Commerce Bancshares

OTC:CBSH

1.87%

$55.73

51

5.90%

$1.04

09/05

09/23

Cabot

CBT

3.67%

$38.13

8

10.30%

$1.40

08/29

09/13

CDK Global

CDK

1.42%

$42.34

5

N/A

$0.60

08/30

09/27

Cullen/Frost Bankers

CFR

3.45%

$82.22

26

5.40%

$2.84

08/29

09/13

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CHRW

2.43%

$82.38

21

6.10%

$2.00

09/05

09/30

CME

CME

1.40%

$213.73

9

9.20%

$3.00

09/09

09/25

CNO Financial

CNO

3.06%

$14.40

8

28.80%

$0.44

09/09

09/24

Costco Wholesale

COST

0.94%

$277.11

16

12.90%

$2.60

08/29

09/13

Carter's

CRI

2.29%

$87.31

7

30.30%

$2.00

08/30

09/20

CSX

CSX

1.48%

$64.80

15

8.30%

$0.96

08/29

09/13

Dominion Energy

D

4.83%

$75.94

16

8.20%

$3.67

09/05

09/20

Dunkin' Brands

DNKN

1.81%

$82.89

8

12.80%

$1.50

08/30

09/12

Dover

DOV

2.24%

$87.57

63

9.40%

$1.96

08/29

09/16

Brinker International

EAT

3.95%

$38.45

13

11.60%

$1.52

09/05

09/26

EPR Properties

EPR

5.86%

$76.80

9

6.60%

$4.50

08/29

09/16

Evercore

EVR

3.01%

$77.18

13

15.90%

$2.32

08/29

09/13

Evergy

EVRG

2.93%

$64.86

14

5.00%

$1.90

08/29

09/20

First American Financial

FAF

2.90%

$57.89

9

27.20%

$1.68

09/06

09/16

Fortune Brands Home & Security

FBHS

1.77%

$49.60

7

21.70%

$0.88

08/29

09/18

FactSet Research Systems

FDS

1.06%

$271.17

21

12.80%

$2.88

08/29

09/19

FedEx

FDX

1.71%

$152.26

17

31.70%

$2.60

09/06

10/01

Flowers Foods

FLO

3.28%

$23.17

18

9.80%

$0.76

08/29

09/13

First Merchants

FRME

2.95%

$35.28

8

36.10%

$1.04

08/29

09/20

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI

7.11%

$38.27

5

N/A

$2.72

09/05

09/20

Corning

GLW

2.92%

$27.38

9

13.00%

$0.80

08/29

09/30

Genuine Parts

GPC

3.49%

$87.48

63

5.70%

$3.05

09/05

10/01

Group 1 Automotive

GPI

1.53%

$73.03

9

9.90%

$1.12

08/30

09/17

Goldman Sachs

GS

2.52%

$198.70

9

9.00%

$5.00

08/29

09/27

Home Depot

HD

2.50%

$217.18

10

21.40%

$5.44

09/04

09/19

Hartford Financial Services

HIG

2.06%

$58.32

8

18.50%

$1.20

08/30

10/01

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII

1.68%

$204.64

7

43.30%

$3.44

08/29

09/13

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

2.89%

$42.86

5

N/A

$1.24

09/04

09/16

Hubbell

HUBB

2.72%

$123.36

11

11.20%

$3.36

08/29

09/16

Interpublic

IPG

4.71%

$19.96

7

22.90%

$0.94

08/30

09/17

Ingersoll-Rand

IR

1.85%

$114.34

8

23.90%

$2.12

09/05

09/30

ITT

ITT

1.07%

$55.04

7

6.00%

$0.59

09/09

10/01

Kellogg

K

3.58%

$63.68

16

4.10%

$2.28

08/30

09/13

Kimberly-Clark

KMB

2.94%

$140.22

47

5.50%

$4.12

09/05

10/02

Kansas City Southern

KSU

1.21%

$119.46

7

11.40%

$1.44

09/06

10/02

Lancaster Colony

LANC

1.70%

$152.76

56

8.60%

$2.60

09/06

09/30

Lear

LEA

2.79%

$107.48

9

32.70%

$3.00

08/28

09/17

Linde

OTC:LIN

1.90%

$184.40

26

6.60%

$3.50

08/30

09/17

Lockheed Martin

LMT

2.33%

$377.28

16

11.40%

$8.80

08/30

09/27

LyondellBasell Industries

LYB

6.04%

$69.55

9

14.90%

$4.20

09/03

09/11

McDonald's

MCD

2.14%

$216.37

43

6.10%

$4.64

08/30

09/17

McKesson

MCK

1.12%

$146.89

11

9.90%

$1.64

08/30

10/01

Meredith

MDP

5.42%

$42.44

26

6.00%

$2.30

08/29

09/13

MGE Energy

MGEE

1.86%

$75.65

43

4.30%

$1.41

08/29

09/15

Herman Miller

MLHR

2.04%

$41.22

8

9.20%

$0.84

08/29

10/15

Maxim Integrated Products

MXIM

3.65%

$52.59

18

12.00%

$1.92

08/28

09/13

NBT Bancorp

NBTB

2.98%

$34.95

6

3.30%

$1.04

08/29

09/13

NextEra Energy

NEE

2.24%

$223.20

25

11.00%

$5.00

08/28

09/16

Nike

NKE

1.09%

$81.02

17

13.80%

$0.88

08/30

09/30

Northrop Grumman

NOC

1.45%

$363.22

16

14.60%

$5.28

09/06

09/25

EnPro Industries

NPO

1.65%

$60.75

5

N/A

$1.00

09/03

09/18

Insperity

NSP

1.26%

$95.41

9

18.70%

$1.20

09/06

09/23

Nu Skin Enterprises

NUS

3.73%

$39.71

19

4.00%

$1.48

08/29

09/11

Realty Income

O

3.71%

$73.24

26

4.10%

$2.72

08/30

09/13

Old Republic International

ORI

3.53%

$22.66

38

1.60%

$0.80

09/05

09/16

Open Text

OTEX

1.81%

$38.67

7

21.20%

$0.70

08/29

09/20

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

7.49%

$42.18

16

5.40%

$3.16

09/09

10/15

Public Service Enterprise

PEG

3.20%

$58.77

8

4.60%

$1.88

09/06

09/30

PepsiCo

PEP

2.91%

$131.47

47

9.40%

$3.82

09/05

09/30

Principal Financial

PFG

4.17%

$52.82

11

16.50%

$2.20

09/04

09/27

Parker-Hannifin

PH

2.22%

$158.22

63

10.60%

$3.52

08/27

09/13

Polaris Industries

PII

3.13%

$78.03

24

7.40%

$2.44

08/30

09/16

PPL

PPL

5.58%

$29.57

18

3.50%

$1.65

09/09

10/01

Perrigo

PRGO

1.81%

$46.36

17

16.10%

$0.84

08/29

09/17

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

RBA

2.04%

$39.21

18

6.70%

$0.80

08/27

09/18

Everest Re

RE

2.28%

$245.74

6

19.30%

$5.60

09/03

09/18

Regions Financial

RF

4.45%

$13.93

7

38.70%

$0.62

09/05

10/01

RLI

RLI

1.02%

$90.11

44

5.40%

$0.92

08/29

09/20

Sinclair Broadcast

SBGI

1.85%

$43.31

8

4.30%

$0.80

08/29

09/16

Stepan

SCL

1.08%

$92.68

51

7.30%

$1.00

08/29

09/13

Six Flags Entertainment

SIX

5.57%

$58.89

9

11.70%

$3.28

09/04

09/16

South Jersey Industries

SJI

3.73%

$30.85

20

4.60%

$1.15

09/09

10/02

Silgan

SLGN

1.49%

$29.62

16

7.40%

$0.44

08/30

09/17

STAG Industrial

STAG

5.03%

$28.46

9

3.90%

$1.43

08/29

09/16

SunTrust Banks

STI

3.77%

$59.36

8

38.80%

$2.24

08/29

09/16

Stanley Black & Decker

SWK

2.11%

$130.79

52

5.40%

$2.76

08/30

09/17

TFS Financial

TFSL

6.10%

$17.70

5

N/A

$1.08

08/30

09/17

Tennant

TNC

1.31%

$67.20

47

3.40%

$0.88

08/29

09/16

Travelers

TRV

2.24%

$146.27

15

9.10%

$3.28

09/09

09/30

Tyson Foods

TSN

1.65%

$90.73

7

41.50%

$1.50

08/29

09/13

United Fire

UFCS

2.94%

$44.90

7

11.90%

$1.32

08/29

09/13

UMB Financial

UMBF

1.96%

$61.24

27

5.90%

$1.20

09/09

10/01

Union Pacific

UNP

2.42%

$160.09

13

15.60%

$3.88

08/29

09/30

VF

VFC

2.18%

$78.86

46

15.60%

$1.72

09/09

09/20

Wendy's

WEN

1.88%

$21.24

10

13.60%

$0.40

08/30

09/17

Whirlpool

WHR

3.51%

$136.63

9

13.90%

$4.80

08/29

09/15

Waste Management

WM

1.76%

$116.33

16

5.00%

$2.05

09/05

09/20

Advanced Drainage Systems

WMS

1.15%

$31.21

6

N/A

$0.36

08/29

09/13

Weingarten Realty Investors

WRI

5.93%

$26.65

8

5.30%

$1.58

09/05

09/13

WesBanco

WSBC

3.64%

$34.11

9

8.30%

$1.24

09/06

10/01

Watts Water Technologies

WTS

1.03%

$89.08

7

10.40%

$0.92

08/29

09/13

Weyerhaeuser

WY

5.38%

$25.27

8

10.30%

$1.36

09/05

09/20

Xylem

XYL

1.31%

$73.56

9

12.60%

$0.96

08/28

09/26

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.