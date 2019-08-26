Dividend Increases: August 19-23, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I like monitoring dividend increases because I consider stocks with regular dividend increases to be candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, six companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Dillard's (DDS)

DDS operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. DDS was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 50.00%, from 10¢ per share to 15¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 30 can expect the dividend to be paid on November 4.

TFS Financial (TFSL)

TFSL, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the states of Ohio and Florida in the United States. The company offers various deposit and loan products and provides escrow and settlement services. TFSL was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share, an increase of 8.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 17 to shareholders of record on September 3.

Community Bank System (CBU)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in DeWitt, New York, CBU is a bank holding company for two subsidiaries, Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. CBU provides a full range of retail banking and financial services as well as comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services.

The board of directors of CBU has declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share. The new dividend is 7.89% above the prior dividend of 38¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 10 to shareholders of record on September 16. The ex-dividend date is September 13.

BancFirst (BANF)

BANF is a financial holding company that conducts all of its operating activities through its principal wholly-owned subsidiary, BancFirst, a state-chartered bank in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. BANF operates through four principal business units: metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive operations and support.

Recently, the board of directors of BANF declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.67%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 30. BANF will trade ex-dividend on September 27.

Avnet (AVT)

AVT is a technology solutions company that distributes electronic components worldwide. The company's Electronic Components segment serves automotive, medical, defense and aerospace markets. Its Premier Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and components to engineers and entrepreneurs. AVT was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.00% to 21¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 25 to shareholders of record on September 11. The ex-dividend date is September 10.

Altria (MO)

MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) to protect it from litigation in the United States.

On Thursday, August 22, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.00% to 84¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 16 will receive the new dividend on October 10.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: CBU, BANF, and MO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CBU's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CBU in February 2010 would have returned 14.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BANF's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in BANF in January 2010 would have returned 12.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MO's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MO in January 2010 would have returned 13.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 27-September 9, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Analog Devices ADI 2.05% $105.47 17 7.10% $2.16 08/29 09/11 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 1.94% $88.50 9 3.20% $1.72 09/05 09/20 Allstate ALL 1.95% $102.47 9 11.80% $2.00 08/29 10/01 Amerisafe AMSF 1.47% $68.23 7 22.40% $1.00 09/05 09/20 Anthem ANTM 1.22% $261.83 9 14.90% $3.20 09/09 09/25 Argo ARGO 1.88% $66.03 7 15.70% $1.24 08/29 09/13 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 3.59% $18.92 7 13.40% $0.68 08/30 09/16 Ashland Global ASH 1.54% $71.38 9 9.90% $1.10 08/29 09/15 Avery Dennison AVY 2.08% $111.47 9 12.00% $2.32 09/03 09/18 Aircastle AYR 5.67% $21.16 8 10.40% $1.20 08/29 09/16 Bank of America BAC 2.71% $26.61 6 68.30% $0.72 09/05 09/27 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.26% $50.98 8 9.00% $0.64 08/29 09/30 Becton Dickinson BDX 1.24% $248.80 47 8.30% $3.08 09/06 09/30 Blackrock BLK 3.23% $409.00 10 12.30% $13.20 09/04 09/24 Badger Meter BMI 1.36% $49.87 26 9.90% $0.68 08/29 09/13 BorgWarner BWA 2.20% $30.95 6 22.20% $0.68 08/30 09/16 Cathay General Bancorp CATY 3.79% $32.68 6 66.70% $1.24 08/30 09/13 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.87% $55.73 51 5.90% $1.04 09/05 09/23 Cabot CBT 3.67% $38.13 8 10.30% $1.40 08/29 09/13 CDK Global CDK 1.42% $42.34 5 N/A $0.60 08/30 09/27 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 3.45% $82.22 26 5.40% $2.84 08/29 09/13 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 2.43% $82.38 21 6.10% $2.00 09/05 09/30 CME CME 1.40% $213.73 9 9.20% $3.00 09/09 09/25 CNO Financial CNO 3.06% $14.40 8 28.80% $0.44 09/09 09/24 Costco Wholesale COST 0.94% $277.11 16 12.90% $2.60 08/29 09/13 Carter's CRI 2.29% $87.31 7 30.30% $2.00 08/30 09/20 CSX CSX 1.48% $64.80 15 8.30% $0.96 08/29 09/13 Dominion Energy D 4.83% $75.94 16 8.20% $3.67 09/05 09/20 Dunkin' Brands DNKN 1.81% $82.89 8 12.80% $1.50 08/30 09/12 Dover DOV 2.24% $87.57 63 9.40% $1.96 08/29 09/16 Brinker International EAT 3.95% $38.45 13 11.60% $1.52 09/05 09/26 EPR Properties EPR 5.86% $76.80 9 6.60% $4.50 08/29 09/16 Evercore EVR 3.01% $77.18 13 15.90% $2.32 08/29 09/13 Evergy EVRG 2.93% $64.86 14 5.00% $1.90 08/29 09/20 First American Financial FAF 2.90% $57.89 9 27.20% $1.68 09/06 09/16 Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS 1.77% $49.60 7 21.70% $0.88 08/29 09/18 FactSet Research Systems FDS 1.06% $271.17 21 12.80% $2.88 08/29 09/19 FedEx FDX 1.71% $152.26 17 31.70% $2.60 09/06 10/01 Flowers Foods FLO 3.28% $23.17 18 9.80% $0.76 08/29 09/13 First Merchants FRME 2.95% $35.28 8 36.10% $1.04 08/29 09/20 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 7.11% $38.27 5 N/A $2.72 09/05 09/20 Corning GLW 2.92% $27.38 9 13.00% $0.80 08/29 09/30 Genuine Parts GPC 3.49% $87.48 63 5.70% $3.05 09/05 10/01 Group 1 Automotive GPI 1.53% $73.03 9 9.90% $1.12 08/30 09/17 Goldman Sachs GS 2.52% $198.70 9 9.00% $5.00 08/29 09/27 Home Depot HD 2.50% $217.18 10 21.40% $5.44 09/04 09/19 Hartford Financial Services HIG 2.06% $58.32 8 18.50% $1.20 08/30 10/01 Huntington Ingalls Industries HII 1.68% $204.64 7 43.30% $3.44 08/29 09/13 Houlihan Lokey HLI 2.89% $42.86 5 N/A $1.24 09/04 09/16 Hubbell HUBB 2.72% $123.36 11 11.20% $3.36 08/29 09/16 Interpublic IPG 4.71% $19.96 7 22.90% $0.94 08/30 09/17 Ingersoll-Rand IR 1.85% $114.34 8 23.90% $2.12 09/05 09/30 ITT ITT 1.07% $55.04 7 6.00% $0.59 09/09 10/01 Kellogg K 3.58% $63.68 16 4.10% $2.28 08/30 09/13 Kimberly-Clark KMB 2.94% $140.22 47 5.50% $4.12 09/05 10/02 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.21% $119.46 7 11.40% $1.44 09/06 10/02 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.70% $152.76 56 8.60% $2.60 09/06 09/30 Lear LEA 2.79% $107.48 9 32.70% $3.00 08/28 09/17 Linde OTC:LIN 1.90% $184.40 26 6.60% $3.50 08/30 09/17 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.33% $377.28 16 11.40% $8.80 08/30 09/27 LyondellBasell Industries LYB 6.04% $69.55 9 14.90% $4.20 09/03 09/11 McDonald's MCD 2.14% $216.37 43 6.10% $4.64 08/30 09/17 McKesson MCK 1.12% $146.89 11 9.90% $1.64 08/30 10/01 Meredith MDP 5.42% $42.44 26 6.00% $2.30 08/29 09/13 MGE Energy MGEE 1.86% $75.65 43 4.30% $1.41 08/29 09/15 Herman Miller MLHR 2.04% $41.22 8 9.20% $0.84 08/29 10/15 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 3.65% $52.59 18 12.00% $1.92 08/28 09/13 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.98% $34.95 6 3.30% $1.04 08/29 09/13 NextEra Energy NEE 2.24% $223.20 25 11.00% $5.00 08/28 09/16 Nike NKE 1.09% $81.02 17 13.80% $0.88 08/30 09/30 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.45% $363.22 16 14.60% $5.28 09/06 09/25 EnPro Industries NPO 1.65% $60.75 5 N/A $1.00 09/03 09/18 Insperity NSP 1.26% $95.41 9 18.70% $1.20 09/06 09/23 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 3.73% $39.71 19 4.00% $1.48 08/29 09/11 Realty Income O 3.71% $73.24 26 4.10% $2.72 08/30 09/13 Old Republic International ORI 3.53% $22.66 38 1.60% $0.80 09/05 09/16 Open Text OTEX 1.81% $38.67 7 21.20% $0.70 08/29 09/20 Occidental Petroleum OXY 7.49% $42.18 16 5.40% $3.16 09/09 10/15 Public Service Enterprise PEG 3.20% $58.77 8 4.60% $1.88 09/06 09/30 PepsiCo PEP 2.91% $131.47 47 9.40% $3.82 09/05 09/30 Principal Financial PFG 4.17% $52.82 11 16.50% $2.20 09/04 09/27 Parker-Hannifin PH 2.22% $158.22 63 10.60% $3.52 08/27 09/13 Polaris Industries PII 3.13% $78.03 24 7.40% $2.44 08/30 09/16 PPL PPL 5.58% $29.57 18 3.50% $1.65 09/09 10/01 Perrigo PRGO 1.81% $46.36 17 16.10% $0.84 08/29 09/17 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA 2.04% $39.21 18 6.70% $0.80 08/27 09/18 Everest Re RE 2.28% $245.74 6 19.30% $5.60 09/03 09/18 Regions Financial RF 4.45% $13.93 7 38.70% $0.62 09/05 10/01 RLI RLI 1.02% $90.11 44 5.40% $0.92 08/29 09/20 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI 1.85% $43.31 8 4.30% $0.80 08/29 09/16 Stepan SCL 1.08% $92.68 51 7.30% $1.00 08/29 09/13 Six Flags Entertainment SIX 5.57% $58.89 9 11.70% $3.28 09/04 09/16 South Jersey Industries SJI 3.73% $30.85 20 4.60% $1.15 09/09 10/02 Silgan SLGN 1.49% $29.62 16 7.40% $0.44 08/30 09/17 STAG Industrial STAG 5.03% $28.46 9 3.90% $1.43 08/29 09/16 SunTrust Banks STI 3.77% $59.36 8 38.80% $2.24 08/29 09/16 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 2.11% $130.79 52 5.40% $2.76 08/30 09/17 TFS Financial TFSL 6.10% $17.70 5 N/A $1.08 08/30 09/17 Tennant TNC 1.31% $67.20 47 3.40% $0.88 08/29 09/16 Travelers TRV 2.24% $146.27 15 9.10% $3.28 09/09 09/30 Tyson Foods TSN 1.65% $90.73 7 41.50% $1.50 08/29 09/13 United Fire UFCS 2.94% $44.90 7 11.90% $1.32 08/29 09/13 UMB Financial UMBF 1.96% $61.24 27 5.90% $1.20 09/09 10/01 Union Pacific UNP 2.42% $160.09 13 15.60% $3.88 08/29 09/30 VF VFC 2.18% $78.86 46 15.60% $1.72 09/09 09/20 Wendy's WEN 1.88% $21.24 10 13.60% $0.40 08/30 09/17 Whirlpool WHR 3.51% $136.63 9 13.90% $4.80 08/29 09/15 Waste Management WM 1.76% $116.33 16 5.00% $2.05 09/05 09/20 Advanced Drainage Systems WMS 1.15% $31.21 6 N/A $0.36 08/29 09/13 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.93% $26.65 8 5.30% $1.58 09/05 09/13 WesBanco WSBC 3.64% $34.11 9 8.30% $1.24 09/06 10/01 Watts Water Technologies WTS 1.03% $89.08 7 10.40% $0.92 08/29 09/13 Weyerhaeuser WY 5.38% $25.27 8 10.30% $1.36 09/05 09/20 Xylem XYL 1.31% $73.56 9 12.60% $0.96 08/28 09/26

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.