Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.
The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
- Market cap ≥ $1 billion
- No stocks that are being acquired
- No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks
In the last week, six companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.
The table below presents a summary of these increases.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).
Summary of Dividend Increases: August 19-23, 2019
Previous Post: Dividend Increases: August 12-16, 2019
Dillard's (DDS)
DDS operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. DDS was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 50.00%, from 10¢ per share to 15¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 30 can expect the dividend to be paid on November 4.
TFS Financial (TFSL)
TFSL, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the states of Ohio and Florida in the United States. The company offers various deposit and loan products and provides escrow and settlement services. TFSL was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share, an increase of 8.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 17 to shareholders of record on September 3.
Community Bank System (CBU)
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in DeWitt, New York, CBU is a bank holding company for two subsidiaries, Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. CBU provides a full range of retail banking and financial services as well as comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services.
The board of directors of CBU has declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share. The new dividend is 7.89% above the prior dividend of 38¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 10 to shareholders of record on September 16. The ex-dividend date is September 13.
BancFirst (BANF)
BANF is a financial holding company that conducts all of its operating activities through its principal wholly-owned subsidiary, BancFirst, a state-chartered bank in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. BANF operates through four principal business units: metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive operations and support.
Recently, the board of directors of BANF declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.67%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 30. BANF will trade ex-dividend on September 27.
Avnet (AVT)
AVT is a technology solutions company that distributes electronic components worldwide. The company's Electronic Components segment serves automotive, medical, defense and aerospace markets. Its Premier Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and components to engineers and entrepreneurs. AVT was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.00% to 21¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 25 to shareholders of record on September 11. The ex-dividend date is September 10.
Altria (MO)
MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) to protect it from litigation in the United States.
On Thursday, August 22, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.00% to 84¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 16 will receive the new dividend on October 10.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: CBU, BANF, and MO.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).
CBU's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CBU in February 2010 would have returned 14.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
BANF's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in BANF in January 2010 would have returned 12.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
MO's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MO in January 2010 would have returned 13.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 27-September 9, 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
Price
|
Yrs
|
5-Yr
DGR
|
Next
Div.
|
Ex-Div
Date
|
Pay- able
Date
|
Analog Devices
|
2.05%
|
$105.47
|
17
|
7.10%
|
$2.16
|
08/29
|
09/11
|
Arthur J. Gallagher
|
1.94%
|
$88.50
|
9
|
3.20%
|
$1.72
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Allstate
|
1.95%
|
$102.47
|
9
|
11.80%
|
$2.00
|
08/29
|
10/01
|
Amerisafe
|
1.47%
|
$68.23
|
7
|
22.40%
|
$1.00
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Anthem
|
1.22%
|
$261.83
|
9
|
14.90%
|
$3.20
|
09/09
|
09/25
|
Argo
|
1.88%
|
$66.03
|
7
|
15.70%
|
$1.24
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
3.59%
|
$18.92
|
7
|
13.40%
|
$0.68
|
08/30
|
09/16
|
Ashland Global
|
1.54%
|
$71.38
|
9
|
9.90%
|
$1.10
|
08/29
|
09/15
|
Avery Dennison
|
2.08%
|
$111.47
|
9
|
12.00%
|
$2.32
|
09/03
|
09/18
|
Aircastle
|
5.67%
|
$21.16
|
8
|
10.40%
|
$1.20
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
Bank of America
|
2.71%
|
$26.61
|
6
|
68.30%
|
$0.72
|
09/05
|
09/27
|
Brookfield Asset Management
|
1.26%
|
$50.98
|
8
|
9.00%
|
$0.64
|
08/29
|
09/30
|
Becton Dickinson
|
1.24%
|
$248.80
|
47
|
8.30%
|
$3.08
|
09/06
|
09/30
|
Blackrock
|
3.23%
|
$409.00
|
10
|
12.30%
|
$13.20
|
09/04
|
09/24
|
Badger Meter
|
1.36%
|
$49.87
|
26
|
9.90%
|
$0.68
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
BorgWarner
|
2.20%
|
$30.95
|
6
|
22.20%
|
$0.68
|
08/30
|
09/16
|
Cathay General Bancorp
|
3.79%
|
$32.68
|
6
|
66.70%
|
$1.24
|
08/30
|
09/13
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
1.87%
|
$55.73
|
51
|
5.90%
|
$1.04
|
09/05
|
09/23
|
Cabot
|
3.67%
|
$38.13
|
8
|
10.30%
|
$1.40
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
CDK Global
|
1.42%
|
$42.34
|
5
|
N/A
|
$0.60
|
08/30
|
09/27
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
3.45%
|
$82.22
|
26
|
5.40%
|
$2.84
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
2.43%
|
$82.38
|
21
|
6.10%
|
$2.00
|
09/05
|
09/30
|
CME
|
1.40%
|
$213.73
|
9
|
9.20%
|
$3.00
|
09/09
|
09/25
|
CNO Financial
|
3.06%
|
$14.40
|
8
|
28.80%
|
$0.44
|
09/09
|
09/24
|
Costco Wholesale
|
0.94%
|
$277.11
|
16
|
12.90%
|
$2.60
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Carter's
|
2.29%
|
$87.31
|
7
|
30.30%
|
$2.00
|
08/30
|
09/20
|
CSX
|
1.48%
|
$64.80
|
15
|
8.30%
|
$0.96
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Dominion Energy
|
4.83%
|
$75.94
|
16
|
8.20%
|
$3.67
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Dunkin' Brands
|
1.81%
|
$82.89
|
8
|
12.80%
|
$1.50
|
08/30
|
09/12
|
Dover
|
2.24%
|
$87.57
|
63
|
9.40%
|
$1.96
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
Brinker International
|
3.95%
|
$38.45
|
13
|
11.60%
|
$1.52
|
09/05
|
09/26
|
EPR Properties
|
5.86%
|
$76.80
|
9
|
6.60%
|
$4.50
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
Evercore
|
3.01%
|
$77.18
|
13
|
15.90%
|
$2.32
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Evergy
|
2.93%
|
$64.86
|
14
|
5.00%
|
$1.90
|
08/29
|
09/20
|
First American Financial
|
2.90%
|
$57.89
|
9
|
27.20%
|
$1.68
|
09/06
|
09/16
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security
|
1.77%
|
$49.60
|
7
|
21.70%
|
$0.88
|
08/29
|
09/18
|
FactSet Research Systems
|
1.06%
|
$271.17
|
21
|
12.80%
|
$2.88
|
08/29
|
09/19
|
FedEx
|
1.71%
|
$152.26
|
17
|
31.70%
|
$2.60
|
09/06
|
10/01
|
Flowers Foods
|
3.28%
|
$23.17
|
18
|
9.80%
|
$0.76
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
First Merchants
|
2.95%
|
$35.28
|
8
|
36.10%
|
$1.04
|
08/29
|
09/20
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
7.11%
|
$38.27
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.72
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Corning
|
2.92%
|
$27.38
|
9
|
13.00%
|
$0.80
|
08/29
|
09/30
|
Genuine Parts
|
3.49%
|
$87.48
|
63
|
5.70%
|
$3.05
|
09/05
|
10/01
|
Group 1 Automotive
|
1.53%
|
$73.03
|
9
|
9.90%
|
$1.12
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
Goldman Sachs
|
2.52%
|
$198.70
|
9
|
9.00%
|
$5.00
|
08/29
|
09/27
|
Home Depot
|
2.50%
|
$217.18
|
10
|
21.40%
|
$5.44
|
09/04
|
09/19
|
Hartford Financial Services
|
2.06%
|
$58.32
|
8
|
18.50%
|
$1.20
|
08/30
|
10/01
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries
|
1.68%
|
$204.64
|
7
|
43.30%
|
$3.44
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Houlihan Lokey
|
2.89%
|
$42.86
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.24
|
09/04
|
09/16
|
Hubbell
|
2.72%
|
$123.36
|
11
|
11.20%
|
$3.36
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
Interpublic
|
4.71%
|
$19.96
|
7
|
22.90%
|
$0.94
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
Ingersoll-Rand
|
1.85%
|
$114.34
|
8
|
23.90%
|
$2.12
|
09/05
|
09/30
|
ITT
|
1.07%
|
$55.04
|
7
|
6.00%
|
$0.59
|
09/09
|
10/01
|
Kellogg
|
3.58%
|
$63.68
|
16
|
4.10%
|
$2.28
|
08/30
|
09/13
|
Kimberly-Clark
|
2.94%
|
$140.22
|
47
|
5.50%
|
$4.12
|
09/05
|
10/02
|
Kansas City Southern
|
1.21%
|
$119.46
|
7
|
11.40%
|
$1.44
|
09/06
|
10/02
|
Lancaster Colony
|
1.70%
|
$152.76
|
56
|
8.60%
|
$2.60
|
09/06
|
09/30
|
Lear
|
2.79%
|
$107.48
|
9
|
32.70%
|
$3.00
|
08/28
|
09/17
|
Linde
|
1.90%
|
$184.40
|
26
|
6.60%
|
$3.50
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
Lockheed Martin
|
2.33%
|
$377.28
|
16
|
11.40%
|
$8.80
|
08/30
|
09/27
|
LyondellBasell Industries
|
6.04%
|
$69.55
|
9
|
14.90%
|
$4.20
|
09/03
|
09/11
|
McDonald's
|
2.14%
|
$216.37
|
43
|
6.10%
|
$4.64
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
McKesson
|
1.12%
|
$146.89
|
11
|
9.90%
|
$1.64
|
08/30
|
10/01
|
Meredith
|
5.42%
|
$42.44
|
26
|
6.00%
|
$2.30
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
MGE Energy
|
1.86%
|
$75.65
|
43
|
4.30%
|
$1.41
|
08/29
|
09/15
|
Herman Miller
|
2.04%
|
$41.22
|
8
|
9.20%
|
$0.84
|
08/29
|
10/15
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
3.65%
|
$52.59
|
18
|
12.00%
|
$1.92
|
08/28
|
09/13
|
NBT Bancorp
|
2.98%
|
$34.95
|
6
|
3.30%
|
$1.04
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
NextEra Energy
|
2.24%
|
$223.20
|
25
|
11.00%
|
$5.00
|
08/28
|
09/16
|
Nike
|
1.09%
|
$81.02
|
17
|
13.80%
|
$0.88
|
08/30
|
09/30
|
Northrop Grumman
|
1.45%
|
$363.22
|
16
|
14.60%
|
$5.28
|
09/06
|
09/25
|
EnPro Industries
|
1.65%
|
$60.75
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.00
|
09/03
|
09/18
|
Insperity
|
1.26%
|
$95.41
|
9
|
18.70%
|
$1.20
|
09/06
|
09/23
|
Nu Skin Enterprises
|
3.73%
|
$39.71
|
19
|
4.00%
|
$1.48
|
08/29
|
09/11
|
Realty Income
|
3.71%
|
$73.24
|
26
|
4.10%
|
$2.72
|
08/30
|
09/13
|
Old Republic International
|
3.53%
|
$22.66
|
38
|
1.60%
|
$0.80
|
09/05
|
09/16
|
Open Text
|
1.81%
|
$38.67
|
7
|
21.20%
|
$0.70
|
08/29
|
09/20
|
Occidental Petroleum
|
7.49%
|
$42.18
|
16
|
5.40%
|
$3.16
|
09/09
|
10/15
|
Public Service Enterprise
|
3.20%
|
$58.77
|
8
|
4.60%
|
$1.88
|
09/06
|
09/30
|
PepsiCo
|
2.91%
|
$131.47
|
47
|
9.40%
|
$3.82
|
09/05
|
09/30
|
Principal Financial
|
4.17%
|
$52.82
|
11
|
16.50%
|
$2.20
|
09/04
|
09/27
|
Parker-Hannifin
|
2.22%
|
$158.22
|
63
|
10.60%
|
$3.52
|
08/27
|
09/13
|
Polaris Industries
|
3.13%
|
$78.03
|
24
|
7.40%
|
$2.44
|
08/30
|
09/16
|
PPL
|
5.58%
|
$29.57
|
18
|
3.50%
|
$1.65
|
09/09
|
10/01
|
Perrigo
|
1.81%
|
$46.36
|
17
|
16.10%
|
$0.84
|
08/29
|
09/17
|
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
|
2.04%
|
$39.21
|
18
|
6.70%
|
$0.80
|
08/27
|
09/18
|
Everest Re
|
2.28%
|
$245.74
|
6
|
19.30%
|
$5.60
|
09/03
|
09/18
|
Regions Financial
|
4.45%
|
$13.93
|
7
|
38.70%
|
$0.62
|
09/05
|
10/01
|
RLI
|
1.02%
|
$90.11
|
44
|
5.40%
|
$0.92
|
08/29
|
09/20
|
Sinclair Broadcast
|
1.85%
|
$43.31
|
8
|
4.30%
|
$0.80
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
Stepan
|
1.08%
|
$92.68
|
51
|
7.30%
|
$1.00
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Six Flags Entertainment
|
5.57%
|
$58.89
|
9
|
11.70%
|
$3.28
|
09/04
|
09/16
|
South Jersey Industries
|
3.73%
|
$30.85
|
20
|
4.60%
|
$1.15
|
09/09
|
10/02
|
Silgan
|
1.49%
|
$29.62
|
16
|
7.40%
|
$0.44
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
STAG Industrial
|
5.03%
|
$28.46
|
9
|
3.90%
|
$1.43
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
SunTrust Banks
|
3.77%
|
$59.36
|
8
|
38.80%
|
$2.24
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
2.11%
|
$130.79
|
52
|
5.40%
|
$2.76
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
TFS Financial
|
6.10%
|
$17.70
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.08
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
Tennant
|
1.31%
|
$67.20
|
47
|
3.40%
|
$0.88
|
08/29
|
09/16
|
Travelers
|
2.24%
|
$146.27
|
15
|
9.10%
|
$3.28
|
09/09
|
09/30
|
Tyson Foods
|
1.65%
|
$90.73
|
7
|
41.50%
|
$1.50
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
United Fire
|
2.94%
|
$44.90
|
7
|
11.90%
|
$1.32
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
UMB Financial
|
1.96%
|
$61.24
|
27
|
5.90%
|
$1.20
|
09/09
|
10/01
|
Union Pacific
|
2.42%
|
$160.09
|
13
|
15.60%
|
$3.88
|
08/29
|
09/30
|
VF
|
2.18%
|
$78.86
|
46
|
15.60%
|
$1.72
|
09/09
|
09/20
|
Wendy's
|
1.88%
|
$21.24
|
10
|
13.60%
|
$0.40
|
08/30
|
09/17
|
Whirlpool
|
3.51%
|
$136.63
|
9
|
13.90%
|
$4.80
|
08/29
|
09/15
|
Waste Management
|
1.76%
|
$116.33
|
16
|
5.00%
|
$2.05
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Advanced Drainage Systems
|
1.15%
|
$31.21
|
6
|
N/A
|
$0.36
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Weingarten Realty Investors
|
5.93%
|
$26.65
|
8
|
5.30%
|
$1.58
|
09/05
|
09/13
|
WesBanco
|
3.64%
|
$34.11
|
9
|
8.30%
|
$1.24
|
09/06
|
10/01
|
Watts Water Technologies
|
1.03%
|
$89.08
|
7
|
10.40%
|
$0.92
|
08/29
|
09/13
|
Weyerhaeuser
|
5.38%
|
$25.27
|
8
|
10.30%
|
$1.36
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Xylem
|
1.31%
|
$73.56
|
9
|
12.60%
|
$0.96
|
08/28
|
09/26
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.