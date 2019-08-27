Glencore's Prospects In A Risk-Off Environment

Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) is one of the leading commodity-producing companies in the world with a vast array of raw material mines and other sources of output. At the same time, the company is an aggressive trading house. Where Glencore does not own production, they often serve as a leading merchant providing financing, hedging, and trading services. The company also takes proprietary risk on the long and short side of commodity markets, at times.

Glencore is the successor company of Marc Rich and Company. The late Marc Rich was one of the leading commodities merchants in the world in his day. He began his career at Philipp Brothers and departed the company in the 1970s to set up his own business. Rich fled the US in the 1980s after he was charged with tax evasion and trading with the enemy during the Iran hostage crisis in the late 1970s and 1980s. While the late Mr. Rich was a criminal in the US, he was a legend in the world of raw materials. President Bill Clinton issued a controversial pardon to Marc Rich on his final day in office. Rich trained some of the best commodities traders in the world, including Ivan Glasenberg, the current CEO and architect of Glencore. In 2013, Glencore purchased Xstrata, a commodity-producing giant shortly after Glencore when public in an IPO. The debt from the purchase almost caused the demise of the company in 2016.

The shares of Glencore tend to rise and fall with commodities prices. Risk-off periods in markets typically are challenging times for raw material producers. Meanwhile, the current risk-off landscape could continue to deteriorate, as the Chinese economy is in the crosshairs of a trade war with the US. Since China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for commodities, there may be some rocky times ahead for GLNCY and other companies in the industry.

GLNCY shares have declined

Glencore may have exposure to a diversified group of raw materials, but the company's shares tend to move higher and lower with the price of copper. Copper is a bellwether commodity that often leads other industrial commodity prices.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in 2019, copper traded to a high at $2.9955 in mid-April and fell to its low for the year at $2.4910 on August 26. The red metal was trading at the lowest level since May 2017 on the back of the trade war between the US and China and rising LME and COMEX warehouse inventories.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates that GLNCY shares traded to its peak for 2019 at $8.91 around the same time copper's price peaked. At $5.455 per share on Monday, August 26, the stock was slightly above its nadir for the year at $5.29 per share.

In early 2016, copper hit a low at $1.9355 per pound, and Glencore shares found a bottom at $1.95. If markets enter into a period of significant risk-off, both the nonferrous metal and GLNCY shares have downside risk from the current levels.

An unfavorable environment for trade

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for many of the commodities produced and traded by Glencore and the other leading raw material miners and traders. While production is ubiquitous, consumption tends to flow to the world's second-leading economy and most populous country.

Central bank monetary policy that has created low historical interest rates lowers the cost of carrying inventories, which is often supportive of commodity prices. However, the reason for accommodative policies around the world is that economic conditions have been slowing. The trade war between the US and China has led to the slowest economic growth in China in modern history. In Q2, the Chinese economy grew by 6.2%, and in Q3, it will likely decline. Further escalation of protectionist policies between the US and China could lead to a global recession. Moreover, the Chinese economy is likely to suffer more than the US economy during the trade war. The path of the current environment seems to be leading to an unfavorable landscape for commodities demand in China and around the world, particularly in the industrial commodities where Glencore is one of the world leaders when it comes to production and trading.

Weakening demand for commodities

Over the past year, some of the critical industrial commodities prices have moved lower, and a continuation of the current trend could lead to even more significant losses in the coming weeks and months. On a year-on-year basis, the closing prices from 2018 were higher than in 2019 during the week of August 20. During the week in 2018, nearby COMEX copper futures were at $2.6910 per pound. This year the red metal closed at $2.5300 on August 23.

Source: CQG

For the week of August 20, 2018, crude oil settled at $68.52 per barrel, and last Friday the price settled at around the $54 level.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, lumber was at $441.80 last year and was trading at the $360 per 1,000 board feet level as of August 23.

While a few industrial commodities prices like nickel moved higher over the period for microeconomic reasons, the vast majority have followed copper, oil, and lumber to the downside. The bottom line is that economic conditions around the world continue to slow, which is weighing on the demand for raw materials.

Glencore improved its unique position in 2016

When Glencore shares fell to lows at below the $2 per share level in early 2016, the company's debt load was overburdening. During the early months of that year, rumors flew through the markets that Glencore could face bankruptcy. The Xstrata acquisition left GLNCY with a mountain of debt. When commodities prices fell to multiyear lows, it became a challenge to service the debt. However, the company cut expenses, shed nonessential assets, and cleaned up its balance sheet to survive. The shares rose to a high at $11.68 in early 2018.

At $5.455 per share, Glencore is now trading at under half the price at the high. The company has had a tough time since early 2018. Corruption probes in Africa and other areas of the world, US sanctions on Russia, and now an escalation trade war between the US and China have all weighed on Glencore's earnings. Cobalt had been a major earner for the company but has become a headache with corruption probes in Congo. While rivals BHP and RIO have been making money in the rally in the iron ore market, GLNCY has not participated. Glencore's profitable coal business could become problematic from an environmental perspective. It is possible that the company could split off the coal business to make the shares more attractive to a broader audience of investors around the globe.

Meanwhile, GLNCY is in a far better financial position than in early 2016. And, it has been housecleaning in some of its businesses in the current environment. At the same time, CEO Ivan Glasenberg is preparing to hand over the company to the next generation of leaders. With headquarters in Switzerland, the commodities company has many advantages that provide for future flexibility in a complex political world.

I would not purchase GLNCY shares aggressively at the current price level because of the current environment in markets across all asset classes. However, I would buy the company's stock on a scale-down basis from the current level if it continues to decline.

A scale-down buying opportunity in a risk-off environment for the long term

GLNCY has a market cap of $37.659 billion and trades an average of 328,455 shares each day. The current $0.40 dividend means the yield on the shares is at 7.18%. If pressure on earnings continues, the company could cut or eliminate the divided if commodities prices sag or other misfortunes occur.

When the price of GLNCY shares fell to lows in early 2016, the company looked like it could disappear into the dustbin of commodity history. More than a few raw material trading companies went out of business in the 1980s and 1990s. However, Glencore survived, and management learned from its mistakes. I believe that the company will continue to thrive in the coming years, and at $5.50 and lower, the shares are in the buy zone. Now that the price of GLNCY is half the price it was trading at in early 2018, I would be a scale-down buyer leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness. Glencore stock trades like a commodity, which means it can be highly volatile. A risk-off period in markets could take the shares significantly lower, where they will be even more of a bargain for the future.

Glencore's footprint across a diverse landscape of raw material markets, its location in neutral Switzerland, relationships with producers and consumers across the globe, and some of the sharpest trading minds in the world is worth owning for the future. If risk-off is going to grip markets, the short-term pain is worth the potential for long-term gains in one of the world's leading commodity merchant companies.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.