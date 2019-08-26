Assessing The American Consumer For Investors

Two important measures of the U.S. consumer were recently reported, offering contrasting data that might make for some confusion for investors. While retail sales were up above economists’ expectations, consumer sentiment was down sharply. This calls for an assessment of the American consumer from a stock market investor’s perspective.

The weekly charts of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) pretty well mirrored that of the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) in the period of reporting (August 12-16), so it is hard to see how investors interpreted the most recent measures of the American consumer. Everything seemed to take its lead from trade talk and macro happenings (read the yield curve inversion). That is because of the importance of U.S. trade policy with China and the rest of the world, and the risk of recession in the U.S. But the consumer data was significant, and should at least weigh on the minds of investors, if not yet mattering for the market.

The Good News in Retail Sales

Reported on Thursday August 15, 2019, U.S. Retail Sales for July were far better than expected, up 0.7% month-to-month, versus expectations for an increase of just 0.3%. Adjusting for the influence of the big-ticket item, retail sales ex-automobiles rose 1.0% month-to-month, against expectations for just a 0.4% increase. Adjusting for the influence of volatility in gasoline prices, retail sales ex-autos and gasoline rose 0.9%, versus expectations for just a 0.5% increase. Any way you measure it, it’s clear that the American consumer did some very healthy spending in July of 2019.

There does not appear to be an anomaly at play, as July’s sales were up 3.4% year-to-year, which was in line with the 3.3% sales gain for the May through July (trailing 3-month) year-to-year comparison. However, while various adjustments were made to the data, adjustments for price were not included, so there is the possibility of an inflationary impact. While recent tariffs and the general economic health of the U.S. market lend to rising inflation, which we are experiencing, recent measures of inflation do not show a troublesome increase.

The Bad News in Consumer Sentiment

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index was reported down to 92.1 for its preliminary reading in August, from 98.4 in July. The final report for consumer sentiment will be published at the end of this week and should continue to reflect the same mood. The latest survey showed that the drop in the consumer mood was tied to the escalation of the trade war. While some of the recently declared pending tariffs are being delayed by the U.S. because of their potential impact to the holiday shopping season, the threat of trade war escalation still hangs over the heads of consumers and investors. That threat was confirmed this past Friday when China announced new retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and as the U.S. president responded. While the President just stated that the two sides are talking again, the risks are clearly still present.

Consumers still felt good about current conditions in early August, as the component index for the current situation fell 3.3 points to 107.4, which is still a strong level. Uncertainty about the future, however, is weighing on the consumer view. The expectations component measure, which weighs the view of consumers for six months forward, fell by 8.2 points to 82.3. The survey also showed that the recent Fed rate cut, but more likely the Fed Chairman’s noncommittal position about follow-up rate cuts in his press conference in July, has caused Americans concern about recession and future employment & income.

What this All Means for the Economy and for Stocks

Based on my experience, the change in consumer sentiment should not necessarily reflect how actual consumer spending will trend over the next half-year, because it is being driven by anxiety about the economic outlook and not actual current economic decline. Therefore, the consumers’ contribution to the U.S. economy will not likely be impeded in the near-term because of fear. Still, the same uncertainty is also affecting investor sentiment, which is clearly visible in the spike in stock market volatility. A loss of investor confidence, if it leads to stock market decline, can weigh meaningfully on consumer spending and thus the economy.

This dip in consumer sentiment is more important for stocks today than it is for the economy, and so it matters more to investors than the good news in retail sales. And because the cause of it (the trade dispute) seems only likely to get worse given recent actions from China, and because it appears the Administration will wage new trade wars elsewhere soon (read Europe), I suggest letting it factor more toward your protective positioning near-term.

The Fed Counterbalance

The U.S. President seems to believe that intensified Fed dovishness can offset the negative pressure being applied to the market now by trade policy concerns. However, I am not so sure. In a recently published article of mine, I reminded investors that this late summer period is one of seasonal sensitivity. It has been the scene of a market crash or two in the past, and the setup seems perfect for another one this time. With paper profits still plump, institutional investors with fiscal year closures near, and new fiscal year starts at hand, investors have all the reason to protect performance and play it safe.

Fed signaling at the Kansas City Fed Symposium in Jackson Hole might have served stocks for the short-term if not for the trade war flurry, and I doubt it can lead stocks to any new heights or even prevent a market correction if the trade rhetoric and our actions and the responses of counterparties continue to be so significant.

Conclusion

While consumer spending is likely to stay strong over the near-term, thanks to the employment situation, consumer concerns, which reflect investor concerns, should weigh more importantly against stocks. With the forward outlook for trade policy still imposing, I suggest investors weigh the decline in consumer sentiment more heavily in their decision making. Like I have recently stated in my prior report, raising cash levels, applying broader asset diversification and the use of various hedging vehicles should protect wealth near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.